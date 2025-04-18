Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Are Sainsbury’s shares a white-hot buy as annual profits hit £1bn?

Are Sainsbury’s shares a white-hot buy as annual profits hit £1bn?

FTSE 100 retailer Sainsbury’s has seen its shares tick higher following a strong trading update. What should investors do next?

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Sainsbury‘s (LSE:SBRY) made headlines this week by announcing its entry into the prestigious ‘£1bn Club’. It sending its shares higher in the process.

On Thursday (17 April), the FTSE 100 grocer said retail sales (excluding fuel) rose 3.1% in the 52 weeks to 1 March, to £31.6bn. This in turn propelled retail underlying operating profit through £1bn for the first time, and up 7.2% year on year.

Celebrating “a record-breaking year in grocery“, Sainsbury’s said it had “outperformed the market every quarter for a second consecutive year and making our biggest market share gains in more than a decade“.

The retailer’s resilience in a competitive sector and in light of sustained pressure on consumer spending is no mean feat. However, with it warning of storm clouds on the horizon, can Sainsbury’s profits and share price keep up their recent momentum?

Back down to earth

In recent years, Sainsbury’s has got back to doing what it does best by focusing on its core grocery operation. One key lever has been slicing prices to compete better with the value retailers (£1bn has been invested in this over the past four years).

It’s a strategy that’s paid off handsomely more recently. Sales across its Sainsbury’s-branded shops and website rose 4.2% last financial year, to £26.6bn. But while food revenues rose 4.5% year on year, clothing and general merchandise sales collectively flatlined.

With consumers tightening the purse strings, it’s perhaps no surprise that non-food lines struggled. Stress was particularly pronounced at Argos, where revenues dropped 2.7% to £4.9bn.

Given the economic landscape, I’m not expecting general merchandise sales to pick up any time soon. While this could remain a huge drag, it may not be critical to Sainsbury’s investment case if it can continue to make progress on the food side.

Unfortunately this isn’t the case. Illustrating the rising challenges for its core operation, the retailer said it expects underlying retail operating to stagnate at around £1bn.

Under pressure

This subdued projection is perhaps no surprise. Supermarkets face a worsening blend of increasing competition and rising costs that are putting their wafer-thin margins under extreme strain.

Like those of rival Tesco, Sainsbury’s shares dropped sharply in March after Asda — the UK’s third-largest chain — vowed to launch its biggest price cuts in a quarter of a century. With Tesco pledging to invest in prices in response, the starting gun has been fired on yet another profits-crushing price war.

Sainsbury’s has two choices: it can row back on its recent value strategy and risk losing customers. Or it can reduce price tags and see its underlying operating margin (which was a thin 3.17% last year) crumble. Either way, things don’t bode well for the bottom line.

Today Sainsbury’s shares trade on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 12.3 times. I don’t think this low enough considering the huge challenges the company faces. So I’d rather find other UK shares to buy right now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended J Sainsbury Plc and Tesco Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

A stock market crash could help an investor retire years early. Here’s how

| Christopher Ruane

Instead of fearing a stock market crash, this writer sees it as an opportunity for the well-prepared investor to try…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

With no savings at 30, here’s how an investor can work towards a huge passive income portfolio

| Dr. James Fox

Consistency is key, and it can certainly pay to start contributing to an ISA sooner rather than later in the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Looking for shares to buy in a wobbly market? Don’t ignore these 3 quality indicators!

| Christopher Ruane

Stock market turbulence can be a good time to hunt for quality shares to buy, in this writer's view. Here's…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Up 12% in a month but this FTSE 250 bargain still yields more than 10%!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says this FTSE 250 stock has been through the wars but its low valuation and ultra-high yield may…

Read more »

Girl and father putting coin into piggy bank, sitting on sofa at home
Investing Articles

Yielding 6.8%, I rate Aviva shares as one of the best for passive income

| Andrew Mackie

Andrew Mackie believes that Aviva is one of only a handful of businesses in the FTSE 100 that offers both…

Read more »

British Isles on nautical map
Investing Articles

Is now a good time to buy in UK stocks?

| Stephen Wright

Retail investors and fund managers are moving away from UK stocks, but there are positive economic signs. Is this an…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

As business confidence craters, should investors buy UK shares?

| Stephen Wright

As import taxes and higher staff costs weigh on UK companies, Stephen Wright thinks there are still shares to consider…

Read more »

Dividend Shares

Why hasn’t the Lloyds share price hit £1 yet?

| Cliff D'Arcy

After nearing 75p in early March, the Lloyds share price slumped before bouncing back. What's keeping it from hitting the…

Read more »