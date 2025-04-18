Are Sainsbury’s shares a white-hot buy as annual profits hit £1bn?

FTSE 100 retailer Sainsbury’s has seen its shares tick higher following a strong trading update. What should investors do next?

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Sainsbury‘s (LSE:SBRY) made headlines this week by announcing its entry into the prestigious ‘£1bn Club’. It sending its shares higher in the process.

On Thursday (17 April), the FTSE 100 grocer said retail sales (excluding fuel) rose 3.1% in the 52 weeks to 1 March, to £31.6bn. This in turn propelled retail underlying operating profit through £1bn for the first time, and up 7.2% year on year.

Celebrating “a record-breaking year in grocery“, Sainsbury’s said it had “outperformed the market every quarter for a second consecutive year and making our biggest market share gains in more than a decade“.

The retailer’s resilience in a competitive sector and in light of sustained pressure on consumer spending is no mean feat. However, with it warning of storm clouds on the horizon, can Sainsbury’s profits and share price keep up their recent momentum?

Back down to earth

In recent years, Sainsbury’s has got back to doing what it does best by focusing on its core grocery operation. One key lever has been slicing prices to compete better with the value retailers (£1bn has been invested in this over the past four years).

It’s a strategy that’s paid off handsomely more recently. Sales across its Sainsbury’s-branded shops and website rose 4.2% last financial year, to £26.6bn. But while food revenues rose 4.5% year on year, clothing and general merchandise sales collectively flatlined.

With consumers tightening the purse strings, it’s perhaps no surprise that non-food lines struggled. Stress was particularly pronounced at Argos, where revenues dropped 2.7% to £4.9bn.

Given the economic landscape, I’m not expecting general merchandise sales to pick up any time soon. While this could remain a huge drag, it may not be critical to Sainsbury’s investment case if it can continue to make progress on the food side.

Unfortunately this isn’t the case. Illustrating the rising challenges for its core operation, the retailer said it expects underlying retail operating to stagnate at around £1bn.

Under pressure

This subdued projection is perhaps no surprise. Supermarkets face a worsening blend of increasing competition and rising costs that are putting their wafer-thin margins under extreme strain.

Like those of rival Tesco, Sainsbury’s shares dropped sharply in March after Asda — the UK’s third-largest chain — vowed to launch its biggest price cuts in a quarter of a century. With Tesco pledging to invest in prices in response, the starting gun has been fired on yet another profits-crushing price war.

Sainsbury’s has two choices: it can row back on its recent value strategy and risk losing customers. Or it can reduce price tags and see its underlying operating margin (which was a thin 3.17% last year) crumble. Either way, things don’t bode well for the bottom line.

Today Sainsbury’s shares trade on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 12.3 times. I don’t think this low enough considering the huge challenges the company faces. So I’d rather find other UK shares to buy right now.