Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Consider this stamp duty-exempt FTSE stock before the ISA deadline

Consider this stamp duty-exempt FTSE stock before the ISA deadline

This FTSE AIM stock appears vastly undervalued, according to Dr James Fox. Here’s why he’s considering buying more of it in the coming weeks.

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is a freelance investment writer for the Fool UK. He also contributes to business and economics publications, having previously worked as a staff writer and editor. James has a PhD in development studies and has contributed to academic work on global supply chains. He also manages his own investment portfolio.
Published
| More on:
Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Stocks listed on the FTSE AIM are exempt from stamp duty. This makes a difference because a typical rate of 0.5% is charged on non-AIM listed stocks. This can significantly impact overall returns, especially for frequent traders or those making large investments.

This tax advantage makes AIM stocks potentially more attractive to investors. It reduces the overall cost of investment and, in theory, may contribute to improved liquidity in these growth-oriented companies.

For investors focused on smaller, potentially high-growth companies, the stamp duty exemption on AIM stocks can be a meaningful factor in their investment strategy and portfolio construction.

What’s more, any gains or dividends made on AIM-listed investments is free from capital gains tax and income tax if purchased through the ISA wrapper. Coincidentally, the deadline for 2024/25 ISA contributions is 5 April. Investments don’t need to be made before this date. However, here’s one stock I think is worth considering.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Unfortunately overlooked

I believe investors often overlook AIM stock Jet2 (LSE:JET2). Even those who know it’s exempt from stamp duty. With a market cap of £2.8bn, it’s the largest company on the AIM index, and ranks 113 in the UK’s largest listed companies by market cap. In other words, its market cap would put it in contention for the FTSE 100 if it were to meet Equity Shares Commercial Companies requirements and join the main market.

However, while the stamp-duty exemption is great, there’s are issues with being AIM-listed, namely, lower visibility and investment potential. For one, companies in the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 benefit from the automatic investment by index tracking funds. AIM companies simply doesn’t benefit in the same way.

Index tracking funds, which aim to replicate the performance of specific indexes like the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250, cannot include Jet2 in their portfolios. This means the company misses out on the automatic investment that comes with index inclusion. This is a potential limit on its liquidity and share price growth.

Furthermore, many institutional investors and pension funds have mandates that restrict them to investing in main market companies or specific indexes. By being AIM-listed, Jet2 may be overlooked by these large, influential investors, potentially impacting its long-term growth and valuation.

Seriously undervalued

Jet2 appears significantly undervalued to me, despite strong financials. The stock has seen little movement since December 2020, even as peers like International Consolidated Airlines have rallied. A key factor could be its AIM listing, limiting institutional interest. Additionally, Jet2’s lower-margin business model makes it more susceptible to rising costs, including National Insurance and wage increases.

However, the company’s fundamentals remain compelling. With £2.3bn in net cash against a £2.8bn market cap, its enterprise value (EV) is just £600m. The stock trades at 7.1 times forward earnings and an EV-to-EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation) ratio of 1.1. That’s vastly cheaper than International Consolidated Airlines and TUI. Fleet expansion plans, aligned with industry capex norms, should enhance efficiency without overburdening finances.

However, with decent earnings growth projected and a net cash balance forecast to hit £2.7bn by 2027, Jet2 remains an overlooked opportunity, in my view. This is why I’ve been gradually topping up my position and may add more. I think it’s a winner.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in International Consolidated Airlines Group and Jet2 Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.</a>

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

5 days to the ISA deadline, this cash machine is my standout FTSE 100 stock

| Andrew Mackie

Up 115% in just a year, Andrew Mackie believes this FTSE 100 stock’s most explosive moves are still very much…

Read more »

photo of Union Jack flags bunting in local street party
Investing Articles

2 value stocks from the FTSE 100 to consider buying in April

| Ben McPoland

Value stocks can come in all shapes and sizes in the FTSE 100 index, as demonstrated by these two markedly…

Read more »

Investing Articles

1 crucial thing to do as the 2024/25 ISA deadline approaches

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This time of year is a great time to check your ISA strategy and make sure you’re positioned for long-term…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

How much would an investor need in a Stocks and Shares ISA to generate £20k a year in passive income?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon calculates how much one would need to generate a chunky annual passive income with dividend stocks. And it…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

The Diageo share price is down 32%. Is now the time to buy the dip?

| Charlie Carman

A collapsing Diageo share price has left investors in the FTSE 100 drinks stock reeling, but could the company's hangover…

Read more »

Growth Shares

Prudential: the FTSE 100 insurance stock making a huge comeback in 2025

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This FTSE 100 insurance stock has risen nearly 40% since mid-January. Edward Sheldon thinks it’s just getting started and believes…

Read more »

Surprised Black girl holding teddy bear toy on Christmas
Investing Articles

A £10,000 investment in AstraZeneca shares last Christmas is now worth…

| Mark Hartley

AstraZeneca shares have enjoyed moderate gains this year, helping to recover some of last year’s losses. But does it remain…

Read more »

Mature couple in a discussion while eating a meal in a restaurant.
Investing Articles

£100 daily passive income? With the right shares in a Stocks and Shares ISA, it’s possible!

| Mark Hartley

Earning £100 in passive income every day is a goal worth aiming for -- and our writer has a plan…

Read more »