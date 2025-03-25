Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » This FTSE 250 trust is a high-risk, potentially-high-reward play

This FTSE 250 trust is a high-risk, potentially-high-reward play

Typically, trusts offer a degree of stability due to their diversified nature. Dr James Fox explains why this FTSE 250 trust is so volatile.

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is a freelance investment writer for the Fool UK. He also contributes to business and economics publications, having previously worked as a staff writer and editor. James has a PhD in development studies and has contributed to academic work on global supply chains. He also manages his own investment portfolio.
Published
| More on:
Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Baillie Gifford is best known for the Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust. However, it also operates many other trusts, including Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust (LSE:EWI). Edinburgh Worldwide is a volatile, FTSE 250-listed investment trust with significant holdings in SpaceX, quantum, and disruptive stocks. Let’s take a closer look.

A concentrated portfolio

Edinburgh Worldwide has a high-conviction approach, with a relatively concentrated portfolio — its top 10 holdings account for 46.2% of assets. The trust’s largest exposure is to SpaceX, representing 13.6% of the portfolio.

SpaceX’s valuation has surged in recent years, driven by its dominance in the space sector, including its Starlink satellite network and the development of its Starship rocket. The company’s ability to launch rockets at an unprecedented rate and its potential to revolutionise space travel have made it a cornerstone of Edinburgh Worldwide’s strategy.

Quantum computing’s another key theme, with PsiQuantum, the trust’s second-largest holding at 7.9%, leading the charge. PsiQuantum has attracted significant government funding and is at the forefront of developing commercially-viable quantum computing technology.

While PsiQuantum is privately held, this sector is highly volatile, as seen in the public markets, where quantum stocks have experienced incredible swings in value. The trust’s exposure to this nascent but transformative technology — the trust has additional quantum holdings — underscores its long-term growth focus, even if the sector remains speculative in the near term.

Performance lags

Performance-wise, Edinburgh Worldwide does stand out, with a 13.3% return over the past year but a 12.5% drop in the last month. Over five years, the trust has delivered a 23.9% return. That’s actually a vast underperformance of the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250.

However, it may just be the trust’s time to shine. It currently trades at a 5.7% discount to its net asset value (NAV), slightly narrower than its 12-month average discount of -7.92%. This discount may present an opportunity for investors seeking exposure to high-growth sectors at a reduced price.

High-risk, but potentially high-reward

As alluded to, Edinburgh Worldwide isn’t without risks. Its concentrated portfolio and focus on early-stage companies make it susceptible to volatility. What’s more, the trust borrows to fund investments (called gearing). This increases risk by amplifying losses if investments fall (or gains if an investment performs well), as borrowed funds must be repaid regardless of performance.

However, for investors with a long-term horizon and a tolerance for risk, the trust offers a unique opportunity to consider to access transformative technologies, from space exploration to quantum computing, via a single investment vehicle.

Personally, I’m not sure if this is the right investment for my portfolio. However, it’s something I’m going to watch very closely. There’s certainly massive potential within the Edinburgh Worldwide portfolio. But I prefer investing in companies where I can see a margin of safety. That’s not possible here.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Long-term vs short-term investing concept on a staircase
Investing Articles

As the Kingfisher share price falls 12% on FY results, is it too cheap to ignore?

| Alan Oscroft

The economic pinch is pressuring big-ticket DIY sales, but the Kingfisher share price might just have fallen too far on…

Read more »

Investing For Beginners

Investing this much from 35 could generate a £1m UK stocks portfolio by retirement

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains how starting to invest in UK stocks by their mid-thirties can provide an investor with the potential…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

A 9.2% yield but down 9% despite a strong 2024, is it time for me to buy more of this passive income superstar?

| Simon Watkins

This top-tier financial stock has an extremely high yield that can generate life-changing passive income over time from a much…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Legal & General has supercharged second income potential with a forecast yield of 9%!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says investors looking for a second income can get a sky-high yield today from FTSE 100 insurer Legal…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

Here’s the dividend forecast for Lloyds shares

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox walks through the dividend forecast for one of the most popular stocks on the FTSE 100. Despite…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Hunting for passive income? Here’s a top FTSE 100 dividend growth share to consider!

| Royston Wild

Buying low-yielding shares like this FTSE dividend growth hero can be a great way to make a long-term passive income.

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Tesla stock 2 weeks before the US election is now worth…

| Dr. James Fox

The US election represented a major turning point for Tesla stock, taking millions of shareholders on one hell of a…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Up 47% from its 12-month low, is there any value left in Lloyds’ share price?

| Simon Watkins

Lloyds’ share price has risen substantially over the past year, but it may still have significant value left in it.…

Read more »