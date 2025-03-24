Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 1 top stock offering incredible value right now!

1 top stock offering incredible value right now!

After its recent decline, this high-quality tech share benefitting from artificial intelligence is trading more like a value stock.

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer. He's been managing his own pension and ISA portfolios for a number of years. His approach aims to balance growth and income styles of investing.
Published
| More on:
Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

With many shares coming off the boil in recent weeks, opportunities have started to appear. One I see is in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (NYSE: TSM), a growth company that is trading near value stock levels after falling 21% in two months.

Longer term though, shares of Taiwan Semiconductor, or TSMC, have done splendidly. They’ve soared more than 300% in six years, as the firm’s leading position manufacturing advanced microchips has made it integral to the digital revolution.

Recently, TSMC’s growth has been boosted by the artificial intelligence (AI) boom. It works closely with Advanced Micro Devices, Nvidia, Broadcom, OpenAI, and others, while also making the latest chips powering Apple’s iPhone 16 lineup.

Indeed, TSMC now commands roughly 67% of the global third-party foundry market — and more than 90% of advanced chips!

Surging AI demand

How is that translating into profits? Very nicely. Last year, revenue increased 30% year on year to $90.1bn, while earnings per share surged by almost 40%. The net profit margin reached an incredible 40.5%, up from 38.8% the year before.

However, it wasn’t all positive. Both its Internet of Things (IoT) and digital consumer electronics platform segments decreased 15% and 6%, respectively, in the fourth quarter. And the firm does still experience cyclical demand for auto, computer, and smartphone chip sales.

Yet any softness in parts of the business is easily being offset by surging demand for AI chips.

Chief executive CC Wei commented: “Even after more than tripling in 2024, we forecast our revenue from AI accelerators to double in 2025 as a strong surge in AI-related demand continues as a key enabler of AI applications.”

Weakening silicon shield

One unavoidable risk with TSMC is geopolitics. Its most advanced chip manufacturing — including its 3nm and upcoming 2nm nodes — still takes place in Taiwan, roughly 90 miles away from mainland China.

Historically, Taiwan’s dominance in chipmaking has arguably protected the island from a Chinese invasion (the so-called “silicon shield”). That’s because the result would be a chip shortage and chaos in global trade, thereby threatening China’s own prosperity. 

To reduce dependence on Taiwan, President Trump has encouraged TSMC to set up advanced fabrication facilities in the US. While this improves supply chain resilience for US customers, it might also weaken the silicon shield. 

In other words, if TSMC’s cutting-edge chipmaking moves abroad, Taiwan becomes less essential — and potentially less protected.

Meanwhile, the company’s colossal $165bn commitment (so far) to US manufacturing and research and development might lead to margin pressure down the road.

Bargain valuation

This dynamic might go some way to explaining the stock’s valuation. It’s currently trading at 16.5 times this year’s forecast earnings, falling to around 14 for 2026 and 11.5 by 2027.

Granted, there are geopolitical risks here, but this high-quality stock looks like it’s on sale to me. Especially as TSMC is set for further growth through its enabling of developing megatrends like AI, IoT, and robotics.

Also, electric and autonomous vehicles require many more semiconductors than petrol cars. Tesla collaborates with TSMC to produce chips for its Full Self-Driving system.

Unfortunately, TSMC shares aren’t eligible for a Stocks and Shares ISA. But I think they’re well worth considering for a self-invested personal pension (SIPP).

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has positions in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Advanced Micro Devices, Apple, Nvidia, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

This has to be one of the best UK stocks to buy, IMO! Here’s what the charts say

| Dr. James Fox

UK stocks are often considered undervalued, but very few appear to come close to this one. Dr James Fox explains…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Forecast: in 12 months, the Barclays share price could be…

| Dr. James Fox

The Barclays share price has surged over the past 12 months, but where will it go next? Dr James Fox…

Read more »

The Troat Inn on River Cherwell in Oxford. England
Investing Articles

Down 21% in 6 months! Should I buy the dip in this FTSE 250 stock?

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland is wondering whether he should add struggling FTSE 250 share JD Wetherspoon to his Stocks and Shares ISA…

Read more »

Investing Articles

As the ISA deadline looms, here are 2 dividend-paying stocks I have been loading up on

| Andrew Mackie

With the opportunity to invest up to £20,000 in an ISA available, Andrew Mackie looks at two of his favourite…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

Here’s how Bitcoin could help an investor earn a £10,000 monthly passive income

| Dr. James Fox

Millions of Britons invest in stocks and shares in order to earn a passive income. Here, Dr James Fox explains…

Read more »

Investing Articles

$500 or $100: how much is Tesla stock really worth in 2025?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Tesla stock has fallen from $488 to $249 in the space of a few months. Is there value on offer…

Read more »

Dividend Shares

Fully using the £20k ISA allowance could make this much passive income

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains how much passive income could be made over time if an investor focused purely on building up…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
US Stock

Nvidia stock is a ‘generational opportunity’ right now, according to this Wall Street analyst

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Nvidia stock is currently 23% below its highs. And a well-known technology analyst believes that this is an incredible buying…

Read more »