Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 3 high-yield dividend shares to consider buying for a retirement portfolio

3 high-yield dividend shares to consider buying for a retirement portfolio

Dividend shares can provide retirees with regular passive income in their golden years. Our writer picks out three with yields above the FTSE 100 average.

Posted by
Charlie Carman
Charlie formerly worked at the Bank of England and is a qualified lawyer with expertise in intellectual property and technology disputes. He currently writes on a freelance basis, specialising in financial markets and investing.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

When searching for dividend shares to buy, the dividend yield is a key financial ratio to consider. For retirees living off their portfolio income, investing in high-yield stocks can help them beat inflation and maintain their desired lifestyle.

However, there’s a caveat. Shareholder distributions aren’t guaranteed and higher yields can be challenging to maintain. Dividend sustainability’s crucial too.

With those considerations in mind, here are three dividend shares worth contemplating that offer better yields than the 3.6% average across FTSE 100 stocks.

British American Tobacco

Sin stock British American Tobacco (LSE:BATS) might raise ethical concerns for some investors. However, its juicy 7.5% yield shouldn’t be ignored lightly.

Combining a low forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio below nine with a consistent dividend growth history, there’s a strong investment case for the FTSE 100 cigarette colossus. That’s bolstered by the group’s commitment to execute a £900m share buyback programme this year.

Granted, investing in tobacco companies carries risk. Fewer people are smoking each year and governments around the world continue to hammer the industry with higher taxes and stricter regulations.

Nonetheless, a return to profitability in FY24 suggests British American Tobacco isn’t down and out yet. In addition, smokeless products now account for 17.5% of total revenue. That’s a testament to the firm’s efforts to futureproof its business.

Promisingly, the company’s commitment to dividend growth in sterling terms looks credible based on expectations that it can generate £50bn of free cash flow by 2030.

Staying within the FTSE 100, Legal & General (LSE:LGEN) shares offer a mammoth 8.8% dividend yield.

The financial services giant’s a longstanding favourite among UK dividend investors. Considering the business aims to deliver £5bn over the next three years in dividends and share buybacks, I don’t see that changing anytime soon.

This target’s underpinned by a sturdy balance sheet. The group’s Solvency Coverage Ratio — an important indicator of financial strength — climbed from 224% to 232% in FY24, beating forecasts. A rise in pre-tax profit from £76m to £332m is another positive sign.

However, dividend coverage of 1.1 times expected earnings doesn’t provide much safety for investors. A low coverage ratio isn’t abnormal for Legal & General, but it’s still a concern.

That said, I’m pleased the group plans to buy more defence stocks, which are often shunned by asset managers. Amid elevated geopolitical tensions, the sector might outperform in the coming years, which could boost growth for the Legal & General share price.

Victrex

Finally, specialty chemicals company Victrex (LSE:VCT) is a FTSE 250 dividend share worth considering. It boasts a 6.1% yield.

This firm specialises in manufacturing PEEK, a high-performance thermoplastic often used as a metal substitute in engineering. Recently, trading conditions have been tough. Consequently, Victrex’s share price has lost nearly half its value in five years.

Given the business relies on cyclical demand from the manufacturing industry, it’s vulnerable to economic shocks. That’s a concern amid Trump’s tariff chaos.

However, there are reasons for optimism. A new Chinese factory began commercial production last year, capable of producing 1,500 tonnes of PEEK annually. China’s a critical market for the company, so this might mark a revival in its fortunes.

Following a solid Q1 performance, it’s worth pondering buying this dividend stock on the cheap.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Charlie Carman has positions in British American Tobacco P.l.c. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c. and Victrex Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Tesla stock has halved. Could it now double – or halve again?

| Christopher Ruane

After a wild few months for Tesla stock, Christopher Ruane weighs some pros and cons of the investment case. Could…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Does it make sense to start buying shares as the stock market wobbles?

| Christopher Ruane

Does a rocky stock market make for a good or bad time to start buying shares? This writer reckons it…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

£15k of passive income a year? It’s possible with the right dividend strategy!

| Mark Hartley

To figure out how much dividends are needed for a lucrative passive income stream, investors must understand which strategies get…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

As US markets wobble, I’m listening to Warren Buffett!

| Christopher Ruane

The long career of billionaire investor Warren Buffett has included plenty of market turbulence. Here's what our writer's learnt from…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

5 shares yielding over 5% to consider for a SIPP

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane introduces a handful of FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 shares he thinks an income-focussed SIPP investor should consider.

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s how an investor could invest a £20k ISA to target £1,500 of passive income per year

| Christopher Ruane

Can a £20,000 ISA throw off close to £30 per week on average of passive income when invested in blue-chip…

Read more »

Investing Articles

As gold hits $3,000, this FTSE 100 stock is primed for blast off

| Andrew Mackie

As Western institutions scramble to get as much gold as they can lay their hands on, Andrew Mackie believes this…

Read more »

British Isles on nautical map
Investing Articles

1 FTSE 100 stock I’ve been buying this week

| Stephen Wright

The S&P 500 might be falling, but Stephen Wright has been taking advantage of an opportunity in a FTSE 100…

Read more »