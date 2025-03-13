What’s behind Rolls-Royce shares’ recent move higher? [VIDEO]

VIDEO: A pair of Fools (upper case F!) take a look at two reasons behind the 25% gain that Rolls-Royce shares have seen in the past month.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Shares in Rolls-Royce (LSE:RR.) are up around 100% in just one year, and close to 370% over the past five years.

Despite yet more recent upwards momentum in the share price, is the company one for UK-focused investors to consider buying?