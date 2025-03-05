A short-and-sweet trading update sent the Games Workshop (LON:GAW) stock jumping to an all-time high in the FTSE 100 index today.

Up 55% in a year, this FTSE 100 stock is on fire!

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Games Workshop (LSE: GAW) stock rose 6% today (5 March) in the FTSE 100, taking its one-year gains to around 55%. Over five years, the return is above 150%, including dividends.

This multi-year surge saw the Warhammer creator finally enter the blue-chip index in December. The way things are going, it might be there to stay!

Short and sweet

The reason Games Workshop stock surged to a new all-time high of 14,900p today was a brief trading update. It simply said that “trading in January and February has been ahead of expectations, with strong trading across both the core business and licensing. As a result, the Group’s profit before tax for the 12 months to 1 June 2025 is estimated to be ahead of expectations“.

Shareholders like myself are used to such no-frills updates. Games Workshop prefers to let the financial numbers do the talking in its interim and annual reports.

This distinctive corporate culture was one thing that attracted me to Games Workshop a few years ago. Unlike most publicly traded companies, it doesn’t hold traditional earnings calls with analysts. And it doesn’t engage in rah-rah investor updates or high-profile acquisitions.

Instead, the firm has clear ambitions. This is “to make the best fantasy miniatures in the world, to engage and inspire our customers, and to sell our products globally at a profit. We intend to do this forever. Our decisions are focused on long-term success, not short-term gains“.

Underexploited IP

For context, the market was expecting revenue of £571m for FY25 (ending 1 June). Meanwhile, the consensus forecast for pre-tax profit currently sits at around £226m. This shows how exceptionally high the company’s profit margins are.

I find the update’s mention of licencing very encouraging. This is highly lucrative revenue based on the company’s treasure trove of intellectual property (IP).

For example, the company earns royalties from video game sales. In the first half of the year, the Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 title helped licensing operating profit more than double to £28m.

Games Workshop says it owns “some of the best underexploited intellectual property globally“. However, in line with its long-term focus, management is very selective in how it monetises this IP.

As Russ Mould, Investment Director at AJ Bell, points out: “This quality control might mean it misses out on some potential income, but Games Workshop wants to uphold its brand values and ensure that its reputation isn’t tarnished by going down the Disney route of milking assets until they are bone dry.”

International expansion

Now, this pickiness means licencing revenue can be lumpy one year to the next. This is one risk I see here, as a sell-off might happen at some point if royalty income disappoints.

Also, the stock trades at a premium. Based on the current FY26 forecasts, the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is around 29. That means ongoing growth will have to be met or the valuation could pull back sharply.

As things stand though, the company is delivering the goods. The Amazon deal to adapt the Warhammer 40,000 universe into films and television series is exciting. And the first Games Workshop store in South Korea is opening, while expansion in Japan and Thailand continues.

I still think the stock is worth considering for long-term investors.