History shows that over the long term, the stock market tends to deliver much better returns than the interest from cash savings products.

Have money in a Cash ISA? Here are 3 reasons to consider investing in the stock market instead

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Cash ISAs can be very useful in certain circumstances. For example, if you are likely to need access to your savings (for a house deposit or for retirement living expenses, for example) in the next few years, they can be a good way to save securely. However, if one is saving for a long-term goal such as retirement, investing in the stock market can be a far more effective financial strategy. Here’s why.

Higher returns than cash savings

A lot of people in the UK see stock market investing is risky. And in the short term, it can be.

Share prices move around from day to day. So, when you invest in stocks, the value of your investment can fall.

But here’s the thing. Over the long term (10 years+), stock market indexes almost always rise. And typically, the returns generated by the market are higher than those from cash savings.

For example, over the last decade, the UK’s FTSE 100 index has returned about 6% per year. Meanwhile, the US’s S&P 500 index has returned more than 10% per year (in US-dollar terms).

It’s worth pointing out that for much of this 10-year period, Cash ISAs were paying a maximum of about 1% interest. So, those in stocks have generally done much better than those in cash products over the last decade.

Beating inflation

Given their higher returns, stocks can help investors beat inflation (the steady increase in the prices of goods and services over time). Doing this is important if one wants to get ahead financially.

Inflation is often called the ‘silent wealth destroyer’. That’s because it can quietly erode one’s buying power.

Today, UK inflation is running at about 3%. This means that anyone with a Cash ISA paying 4% is only making a 1% return in ‘real terms’ (after inflation).

That’s not a big return. In other words, one is hardly getting ahead when price increases are considered.

The potential for life-changing returns

Investing in the stock market also offers the chance to achieve life-changing gains.

Just look at Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares. Thanks to the success of the iPhone (and the iPod before it), its share price has risen from around $1.50 to $247 over the last 20 years.

That means that anyone who put $5,000 into the stock (it’s listed in the US) back then and held it for the long term would now have around $800,000 (about £635k). Investors would also have received some income from dividends.

That’s a huge return. And for most people, that kind of money would make a material difference to their quality of life in retirement.

Now, I own Apple shares and I think they could go on to generate solid returns in the years ahead as the world becomes more technological. I like the fact the company has so many consumers locked into its ecosystem.

However, if one is thinking about buying individual shares, I think there are better opportunities to consider today. At present, Apple sports a high valuation and this doesn’t leave much room for setbacks such as slower iPhone sales growth or loss of market share to competitors like Meta.

The good news is that the market is throwing up lots of exciting opportunities at the moment.