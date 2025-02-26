Member Login
Up 10% in 2025, can this FTSE 100 recovery share keep soaring?

Smith & Nephew’s share price has risen as optimism over its transformation plan improves. Is the FTSE 100 share now a top buy?

Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You're reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool's Premium Investing Services.

Healthcare giant Smith & Nephew‘s (LSE:SN) shares continue to rise sharply from last autumn’s lows. At £11, the FTSE 100 share has risen 9.9% since the start of 2025.

The company — which builds artificial joints and limbs, surgical robotics, and sports medicine and woundcare products — has been troubled in recent years by soaring costs and sales weakness in China.

But fresh financials on Tuesday (25 February) have boosted hopes that Smith & Nephew’s turnaround is gaining momentum. News of soaring sales, margins, and profits in 2024 have given the share price an extra dose of jet fuel.

So what’s going on? And should investors consider buying the Footsie share today?

Sales accelerate

Tuesday’s update underlines the impressive progress of Smith & Nephew’s ’12-Point Plan,’ introduced in 2022 to slash costs, reduce waste, and boost commercial execution.

Sales rose 5.3% in 2024, to $5.8bn, with revenue growth accelerating to 8.3% in the final quarter. Trading profit improved 8.2% over the year to a shade over $1bn, helped by a strong improvement in trading profit margin.

This increased to 18.1% from 17.5% in 2023.

Pricing pressures and regulatory changes in China remained a familiar problem for Smith & Nephew. The firm said it experienced “reduced end-customer demand in the second half of the year, resulting in orders from our distribution partners significantly slowing as they reduced stock-levels“.

But this was more than offset by strong demand in established markets, particularly in the US. Full-year turnover in there increased 4.8%, to $3.1bn.

Restructuring on point

Tuesday’s release has reinforced hopes that Smith & Nephew (and its share price) have turned the corner following years of turbulence.

With the 12-Point Plan rolling on, annual revenues are on course to rise another 4.8% in 2025, the business says. It also expects the trading profit margin to increase further, to between 19% and 20%.

Strong progress on R&D leaves the business looking in good shape further out, too. It’s launched 16 new products in 2024, taking the total number during the last three years to 50. Planned new rollouts in 2025 include further extensions to its CORI and AETOS robotics-assisted surgical systems.

Its new innovations create considerable long-term potential for the company. As Smith & Nephew noted: “many of these new platforms are driving growth today and have multi-year runways still ahead of them as we expand indication and applications and launch in new markets.”

The verdict

Supported by new products, continued restructuring, and rising global healthcare spending, things are looking good for Smith & Nephew’s turnaround story.

City analysts agree. They think annual profits will rise 23% in 2025, and by a further 13% next year.

Yet, despite the company’s strong progress, significant earnings risks still remain. Sales challenges in China are persisting, meaning distributor inventories are still unusually high. The business is also vulnerable to further exchange rate volatility (currency movements dented sales by 0.5% in 2024).

So what should investors do today?

On balance, I think Smith & Nephew shares are worth a close look today given its current momentum. With a sub-1 price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio of 0.6, I think it offers good value for money, even following recent price strength.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Smith & Nephew Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

