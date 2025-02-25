Harvey Jones has been scouring the FTSE 100 for cheap shares, and these stocks caught his eye. He thinks Barclays looks particularly interesting.

With £2k an investor could consider buying these cheap shares in March

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Investors seeking cheap shares to buy in March will find plenty of choice on today’s FTSE 100. They don’t need to be super wealthy either. It’s possible to start with £2,000, £1,000 or less. So which stocks might investors consider?

The UK’s blue-chip index has retreated in recent days, although it’s still up more than 5% this year, and around 13% over 12 months. Plus dividends on top.

The recent dip excites rather than alarms me. It means many top FTSE shares are cheaper than just a few days ago. So what’s out there?

Some FTSE 100 bargains to consider

Some shares are cheap because they have fallen sharply lately. Trainer specialist JD Sports Fashion has a lowly price-to-earnings ratio of just 6.7, less than half the FTSE 100 average of around 15.

That’s unsurprising given that its shares are down 30% over the last year. British Airways owner IAG is also cheap with a P/E of 7.8 times. By contrast, its shares are up 113% over the last year.

I think investors should approach with caution. JD Sports is struggling to kick on, as consumer demand remains weak. The IAG share price may have burned itself out, following its stellar run.

Barclays (LSE: BARC) seems well worth considering though. Its shares are up 83% over the last 12 months, but may have a bit more fuel in the tank.

Again, they’re pretty good value, with a P/E of 8.3. The price-to-book (P/B) ratio, a measure I always check with banking stocks, is low at 0.6. That makes it cheaper than rivals Lloyds Banking Group and NatWest, which both have P/Bs of 0.9.

Barclays also has a thriving investment banking arm, having resisted pressure to dump it after the financial crisis. That should benefit from stock market volatility, which I expect we’ll see a lot more of under US President Donald Trump.

The shares look decent value

On 13 February, Barclays reported a 24% surge in pre-tax profit to £8.1bn in 2024, slightly above broker forecasts. It also hiked its dividend by 5% and announced a new £1bn share buyback.

There are risks to buying Barclays, as with every stock. As interest rates slide, it could squeeze net interest margins, the difference between what it pays savers and charges borrowers. Its Wall Street operations leave the bank at the mercy of aggressive US regulatory scrutiny, where it could face lawsuits or hefty misconduct fines.

Like IAG, the Barclays share price may struggle to extend its stellar run. Yet I still think it’s good value and worth considering.

Specialist insurer Beazley is a dark horse. It looks really cheap with a P/E of just 5.2, despite a 27% jump in its share price over the last 12 months. Beazley is exposed to climate risk. Last November it revealed an estimated a hit of up to $175m from Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

Telecoms giant BT Group also looks cheap with a P/E of 8.3 times and a generous 5% yield. Investors should research the risks here, as there are loads. British American Tobacco is another cheapie. Its P/E is also 8.3 with a bumper 7.8% yield. An investor with £2k could think about splitting it between Barclays and one of these three. Those with larger sums should consider spreading their money around.