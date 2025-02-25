Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Could these former penny stocks continue soaring in March?

Could these former penny stocks continue soaring in March?

Looking for top momentum shares to buy? While not without risk, these penny stocks are worth serious consideration, in my opinion.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Investing in cheap, small-cap shares like penny stocks can be a wild ride, at times. They can also be more likely to fail than larger-cap businesses, while price volatility can often be extreme.

But on the plus side, they can also deliver juicy long-term capital gains as earnings take off and share prices increase.

These two former penny stocks have enjoyed impressive share price gains more recently. I’m optimistic too, that they could continue rising in 2025 and potentially beyond.

The gold miner

Gold prices continue to rise sharply and are now within a whisker of the critical $3,000 per ounce marker. With worries over the broader political landscape mounting, analysts are continuing to hike their short-term price forecasts.

UBS, for instance, now predicts bullion to hit $3,200 in the next year.

Propelled by the recent price surge, gold digger Metals Exploration‘s (LSE:MTL) more than doubled in value over the last year, to 5.9p per share.

The business owns the Runruro gold mine in The Philippines, from where it produced 83,897 ounces of the yellow metal in 2024 (beating upper guidance forecast of 82,500 ounces). It also owns exploration assets in the country, as well as in Nicaragua following its takeover of Condor Gold last month.

The Condor deal saw it snap up the La India gold project, from where it’s targeted annual production is 145,000 ounces.

This is all pretty exciting. But it’s important to remember that investing here also involves a high degree of risk. Mining operations don’t always go to plan, and cost and production issues can tear up earnings forecasts. There’s also no guarantee that gold prices will continue their impressive ascent.

Yet the cheapness of Metals Exploration shares suggest it’s worth serious consideration. For 2025, they trade on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 3.7 times.

This — along with the small-cap’s strong operational momentum and the bright outlook for gold prices — could facilitate more impressive share price gains.

The brick maker

Improving housing market conditions have helped Michelmersh Brick (LSE:MBH) burst back out of penny stock territory in recent weeks. It’s up 11% in the year to date, at 110p per share.

As the name implies, this small-cap provides a staple product for the construction of new homes. It manufactures more than 122m clay bricks and pavers a year, and things are looking up as housebuilders (including Barratt Redrow, the UK’s biggest builder) start discussing production increases again.

Confidence is improving following recent Bank of England interest rate cuts. Encouragingly in September, Michelmersh’s order book was at its highest since 2022.

Given this backdrop, could Michelmersh shares continue rising in the near term? I’m on the fence, to be honest.

A meaty forward P/E ratio of 13.4 times may limit further upside. There’s also the danger that rising inflation, and its impact in interest rates, could draw the momentum out of the housing sector.

Yet despite this, I still think the penny stock’s still worth serious consideration. Over the long term, I believe earnings could shoot higher as the government executes its plan to build 300,000 new homes each year.

Michelmersh’s also has financial scope for more acquisitions (like that of FabSpeed in 2022) to supercharge profits.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has positions in Barratt Redrow. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barratt Redrow. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

The Lloyds share price is already up 24% in 2025! Can it hit £1?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane thinks the Lloyds share price may move higher still, but he's sceptical as to whether it might hit…

Read more »

Investing Articles

This is the worst FTSE 100 stock of 2025 so far. Should I buy it?

| Ben McPoland

This FTSE 100 stock has been stinking out the blue-chip UK index this year. But after its slump, it now…

Read more »

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Investing Articles

Are Diageo shares the ultimate recovery play?

| Christopher Ruane

It has been one bit of bad news after another for the FTSE 100 drinks giant, but Christopher Ruane has…

Read more »

Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in IAG shares a year ago is now worth…

| Mark Hartley

IAG shares have been one of the FTSE 100’s top performers over the last year. Our writer wonders whether it's…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is the Vodafone share price a bargain in plain sight?

| Christopher Ruane

The Vodafone share price has nearly halved in five years. But as the telecoms giant streamlines itself, is this a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Tesla stock is 30% off its highs. Time to consider buying?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Back in December Tesla stock was charging towards $500. Today however, it’s not far off $300. Is this an opportunity…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Has the Smith & Nephew share price finally turned the corner?

| Christopher Ruane

The Smith & Nephew share price jumped today after the company announced a strong performance last year. Is this writer…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

£11k in savings? Here’s how investors could target £17,864 in annual passive income from this 9.5%-yielding gem

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 ultra-high-yield dividend gem can generate a potentially life-changing passive income over time, and it looks very undervalued…

Read more »