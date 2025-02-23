Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s the BAE Systems share price forecast for the next 12 months!

Here’s the BAE Systems share price forecast for the next 12 months!

Rising defence spending has helped BAE Systems’ share price to more than double since early 2022. Can the FTSE stock keep going?

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

At £12.95, the BAE Systems (LSE:BA.) share price has soared by almost 120% since Russia invaded Ukraine three years ago. It’s charging higher again after a disappointing end to 2024, driven by renewed fears over the geopolitical landscape.

A strong set of full-year financials on Thursday (19 February) have helped fuel this fresh move higher.

If broker forecasts are correct, BAE’s shares will continue to surge over the next 12 months. But how realistic are current projections, and should investors consider buying the FTSE 100 share for their portfolios?

Double-digit gains predicted

There is a broad range of analyst predictions for BAE Systems’ shares over the coming year. One particularly bearish forecaster believes the company could fall as much as 5% between now and February 2026, to £25.25 per share.

At the opposite end of the scale, the most bullish broker thinks BAE will rise as high as £16.85 per share. That’s up a hefty 30% from current levels.

However, the average price target among 17 brokers with ratings on the stock is £14.77 per share. That marks a 14% premium to today’s price.

Good value

That suggests further healthy upside from current levels. When combined with potential dividends, investors could reap more FTSE 100-beating returns with BAE Systems over the next 12 months.

That said, it’s important to note that BAE’s valuation is higher today than at any point in the past decade. This could in theory limit the chance of additional price gains.

At 17.7 times, the current forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio sits above the 10-year average of roughly 15 times.

Yet investors should also remember that BAE Systems shares still trade at a hefty discount to many of its overseas peers.

France’s Safran and Germany’s Rheinmetall, for instance, trade on prospective P/E ratios of 33.4 times and 32 times respectively. Italy’s Leonardo trades on a multiple of 21.8 times. And in the States, RTX carries a P/E of 20.5 times.

Stunning progress

Given its sector discount and the favourable trading landscape, I believe BAE Systems’ share price could continue rising as City brokers predict.

Last week’s strong trading update again underlined the company’s excellent momentum. Revenue leapt 14% in 2024, to £28.3bn, while its order backlog rose by £4bn to record highs of £77.8bn.

Pre-tax profit rose 6% from 2023 levels, to £2.6bn.

BAE’s top-tier supplier status and diverse range of capabilities position it well to meet growing demand. Following on from last year’s strong performance, it’s predicted annual sales growth of 7% to 9% in 2025, too.

Rapid rearmament in the West has supercharged defence sector sales since early 2022. And following US threats to reduce its military protection, growth could accelerate as European nations spend to compensate for Uncle Sam’s reduced role.

Supply chain problems and project disruptions could impact BAE’s ability to grow earnings. But the company’s strong record of execution helps soothe any fears I have. I think it remains a top growth stock to consider.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended BAE Systems and Rheinmetall Ag. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Is this Warren Buffett favourite a share for me to buy in 2025?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane zooms in on a share that has performed brilliantly for mega-investor Warren Buffett -- and considers whether to…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

Here’s how an investor could aim for an annual second income of £50k with just £10 a day

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley considers a strategy for investing £10 a day in a Stocks and Shares ISA to target an eyewatering…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How much would someone need to invest in Greggs shares to target a £1,000 monthly passive income?

| Stephen Wright

At today’s prices, earning £1,000 a month in passive income from Greggs shares costs £424,271. But a long-term approach can…

Read more »

Investing Articles

7.6% dividend yield! I’m eyeing up this FTSE 250 stock to aim for big passive income

| Alan Oscroft

My next stock market buy’s likely to be in the FTSE 250, and I'm looking for shares I think can…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 popular S&P 500 shares I’m avoiding like the plague in today’s stock market

| Ben McPoland

While these market-leading companies frequently rank among the most purchased stocks, I'm giving them a wide berth right now.

Read more »

Investing Articles

If a 45-year-old puts £700 a month into a Stocks and Shares ISA, here’s what they could have by retirement

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Investing £700 a month in a Stocks and Shares ISA, starting at 45, could lead to a savings pot of…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Rolls-Royce shares at the start of 2025 would already be worth…

| Alan Oscroft

After Rolls-Royce shares had another cracking year in 2024, the start we've seen so far in 2025 could hardly have…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

£100,000 invested in Tesla shares 10 years ago is now worth…

| Dr. James Fox

Tesla stock has made many investors millionaires, but it appears to be at a crossroads as the valuation becomes detached…

Read more »