Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » What’s gone wrong with the FTSE 100’s ‘King of Trainers’?

What’s gone wrong with the FTSE 100’s ‘King of Trainers’?

Feeling the pain of a 28% drop in the JD Sports share price over the past three months, our writer looks at the prospects for the FTSE 100 sports retailer.

Posted by
James Beard
After studying economics at university, James qualified as a chartered accountant in London. He has since held a number of senior finance positions, both in the UK and overseas.
Published
| More on:
many happy international football fans watching tv

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Since November 2024, the JD Sports (LSE:JD.) share price has been the worst performer on the FTSE 100.

After two profits warnings, nearly 25% has been wiped off the market cap of the sports fashion retailer. As a shareholder, I feel the pain.

However, I’ve no plans to sell my shares. I believe the stock currently offers tremendous value for money. And I’m expecting big things over the next few years.

I’m not alone. In January, the company’s chief executive bought £99,000 of the stock at an average price of 90p.

What’s going on?

The retailer’s recent problems have been blamed on a “volatile trading environment”. The UK economy’s struggling to grow and consumer confidence appears low.

To compound matters, the increase in employer’s National Insurance Contributions will have a significant impact on the company’s bottom line. Ironically, the chairman of JD Sports was one of 120 business leaders who signed a pre-election letter endorsing the Labour Party’s economic policies, and calling for a change of government. As they say, be careful what you wish for!

The stock also appears to have been caught in the crossfire resulting from problems at Nike (NYSE:NKE). As the chart below shows, movements in the share prices of the two companies appear to closely mirror one another.

It’s believed that around half of JD Sports revenue comes from the sale of the American sportswear giant’s products. But a failure to innovate — and a poor decision to try and sell more product directly to consumers — has caused Nike’s sales to fall.

However, I think the worst could be over for the American icon. Although its stock is down 31% over the past 12 months, it’s ‘only’ fallen 6% over the past six.

The British retailer has recently bought Hibbett (in the US) and Courir (in Europe), which means it now has 4,451 stores worldwide. This should help reduce its exposure to the sluggish UK economy.

Amazing value

But I’m optimistic.

The company sells other brands — including Adidas — that are doing well.

It also refused to engage in discounting during the Christmas trading period. This helped improve its margins.

Encouragingly, in December 2024 — the most recent period for which the company has disclosed any information — like-for-like sales were 1.5% higher than for the same period in 2023.

And with the fall in the JD Sports share price, I think it could be the best bargain on the FTSE 100.

For the year that ended 1 February 2025, the company has been forecasting an adjusted pre-tax profit of £915m-£935m. At the lower end of this range, earnings per share will be 12p.

This means the stock currently (14 February) trades on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 7.3. This is low by historical standards. Less than four years ago, it was over 18.

I find it hard to believe that the stock’s only 16% higher than its post-pandemic low, a period when it was forced to close its doors and its future was very uncertain.

The sports leisure market remains huge. It’s estimated to be worth $220bn, with younger people being a key demographic. According to JD Sports, 16 to 24-year-olds consider sportswear as their number one choice when it comes to spending their discretionary income.

For these reasons, I think it’s an attractive stock to consider for bargain-hunting value investors.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Beard has positions in JD Sports Fashion. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Nike. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Is it too late for investors to consider buying these outstanding FTSE 100 shares?

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright wonders whether now's the time to consider buying shares in the FTSE 100’s outstanding companies, despite some high…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The NatWest share price has doubled in 12 months. These FY results show us why

| Alan Oscroft

NatWest solidly beat 2024 full-year expectations, but the share price fell! Welcome to another typical day on the stock market.

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

This growth stock in my SIPP just crashed 33% in 1 day! Should I buy the dip?

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland looks at why The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) shares lost a third of their value inside his SIPP in…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Considering a £20k ISA in this FTSE dividend star could mean a £170 monthly second income

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones does some simple maths to show how considering a £20,000 ISA in the FTSE 100’s Phoenix Group Holdings…

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

ChatGPT told me this FTSE 100 stock might be the next Rolls-Royce

| John Fieldsend

Can ChatGPT predict the next FTSE 100 stock to go on an absolute tear? It has a prediction that has…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

Move over buy-to-let: here’s how to target a 6-figure passive income from a Stocks & Shares ISA

| Dr. James Fox

The Stocks and Shares ISA is an incredible vehicle for growing investments and earning a tax-free passive income. Dr James…

Read more »

Man smiling and working on laptop
Investing Articles

2 ETFs I think could explode in value in 2025!

| Royston Wild

These exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have surged since New Year's Day! And Royston Wild thinks they could have much further to…

Read more »

Happy African American Man Hugging New Car In Auto Dealership
Investing Articles

1 red-hot stock I love in my Stocks and Shares ISA!

| Ben McPoland

This investor adores one particular high-quality share in his ISA portfolio. So much so, he just can't see himself parting…

Read more »