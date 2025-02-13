Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » As Barclays’ share price drops 5% on results, what should investors do?

As Barclays’ share price drops 5% on results, what should investors do?

Barclays shares have doubled over the last year, but the price has now dipped. Does the FTSE 100 bank still offer value for UK investors?

Posted by
Roland Head
Roland is an experienced investment writer and analyst with a particular focus on dividend investing and value opportunities. He's been writing for the Motley Fool since 2012 and also contributes to other UK investor platforms, such as Stockopedia. Roland holds the CFA UK Investment Management Certificate (IMC) and has passed the CFA Level 1 exam. A keen private investor, he also runs an internet business.
Published
| More on:
Businesswoman calculating finances in an office

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Barclays‘ (LSE: BARC) share price dipped following the publication of its 2024 results on Thursday (13 February), but the numbers look fairly good to me.

With the stock still trading well below its book value, should investors consider buying the dip?

Solid results provide support

Barclays’ pre-tax profit rose by 24% to £8,108m last year, slightly above broker forecasts. Shareholders get a 5% dividend increase and have also benefited from £1.8bn of share buybacks over the last year.

I’m not always a fan of buybacks, but Barclays has been buying back its shares below their book value. For a healthy business, this can be good way to boost the share price. Having fewer shares in circulation increases a company’s book value per share, which can drive share price gains.

Barclays’ tangible book value per share rose by 8% to 357p last year. That’s more than 20% above the share price, at the time of writing. Chief executive CS Venkatakrishnan is planning more buybacks for 2025 too.

What to worry about

One area that’s causing some stress for UK lenders at the moment is motor finance – used car loans. Barclays stopped operating in this area in 2019, but the bank admits that “historical operations before this time” could be affected.

The UK regulator’s investigation into this sector is ongoing and no one knows what the outcome will be. But rival Lloyds (a much bigger motor sector lender) has already set aside £450m.

Another risk is the long-term volatility of profits from the group’s investment bank. This division’s performing well at the moment, as deal activity recovers. Profits rose by 18% to £3.8bn last year –nearly half the group total. But investment banking tends to go through weak patches periodically.

My verdict

I’m encouraged by what I’m seeing at Barclays. Most importantly, I’m happy to see the bank’s all-important profitability metrics are improving.

Return on tangible equity (RoTE) rose to 10.5%, from 9% in 2023. Management’s targeting a RoTE figure of 11% for 2025 and “greater than 12%” for 2026.

This is important because it’s probably the best measure of how much surplus cash a bank’s generating each year. All else being equal, higher returns on equity mean a bank will be able to invest more in growth or fund larger shareholder returns.

We can see the impact of this by looking at Barclays’ CET1 ratio, which is a regulatory measure of surplus capital. Despite returning £3bn of capital through buybacks and dividends, the bank’s CET1 ratio was almost unchanged at 13.6%, versus 13.8% a year earlier.

If Barclays can continue to hit its profitability targets, I think the shares should trade closer to their book value over time. Perhaps even above it. As I write, the shares are trading nearly 20% below their book value of 357p, on a 2025 forecast price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of seven. There’s also a 3.2% dividend yield.

Barclays still looks decent value to me, and I’m reassured by the bank’s latest results. I think the shares are worth considering as a long-term buy.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Roland Head has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

With an 8% yield and a P/E below 12, Taylor Wimpey looks in deep value territory

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones wants to make a bit of noise about Taylor Wimpey shares. The FTSE 100 stock may be volatile…

Read more »

A young Asian woman holding up her index finger
Investing Articles

Up 8% today, is this one of the FTSE 100 best growth shares to buy?

| Royston Wild

Looking for the best FTSE 100 growth shares for a winning portfolio? This soaring blue chip is worth serious consideration,…

Read more »

Investing Articles

With yields over 7%, here are two FTSE 100 dividend shares to consider in 2025

| Mark Hartley

As the FTSE 100 trades near all-time highs in 2025, some of its top dividend shares still offer highly attractive…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s why Coca-Cola HBC stock jumped over 9% in the FTSE 100 today

| Ben McPoland

This stock was flying to a record high in the FTSE 100 today, boosted by a strong set of earnings.…

Read more »

Investing Articles

1 FTSE 100 stock an investor consider for a Stocks and Shares ISA if Cash ISAs get canned

| John Fieldsend

The talk in the papers is of the Cash ISA getting axed, but the Stocks and Shares ISA seems secure.…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing Articles

A 5.5% dividend forecast? £2k invested in Lloyds shares could earn an investor this much by 2027

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through the dividend forecast for Lloyds stock in the coming years and weighs up whether it could…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How much in savings would investors need to target a £3,000 monthly passive income?

| Harshil Patel

Our writer outlines a simple recipe to earn passive income from shares. The ingredients include diligent saving, ample time and…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The average Stocks and Shares ISA turned £10k into £25k in a decade. I aim to beat that

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is impressed by the long-term total return on the average Stocks and Shares ISA. Yet he still reckons…

Read more »