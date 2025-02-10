Member Login
Here's why this FTSE 100 gem still looks a huge bargain to me despite a 94% rise this year

A stock can still have huge value even after a substantial rise in price. To find out if this is true for this FTSE 100 bank, I ran the numbers.

Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

FTSE 100 bank Standard Chartered (LSE: STAN) is up 94% from its 12 February 12-month traded low of £5.71.

However, as a former senior investment bank trader and private investor, such a rise does not deter me from potentially buying it. I know that price and value are not the same thing.

How does the valuation look?

I always start my value analysis by comparing a stock’s key ratios against its main competitors.

Beginning with the price-to-earnings ratio, Standard Chartered currently trades at 8 against a peer average of 8.6. These peers comprise NatWest at 7.8, HSBC at 8.1, Lloyds at 8.4, and Barclays at 10.

So, Standard Chartered is undervalued on this measure.

This is also the case on the price-to-book ratio, on which it trades at 0.6 compared to a 0.8 competitor average. And it is true as well on its 1.7 price-to-sales ratio against a peer average of 2.4.

To translate these relative undervaluations into share price terms, I used the second part of my standard assessment process. This evaluates where any stock price should be, based on its future cash flow forecasts using other analysts’ figures and my own.

The resultant discounted cash flow (DCF) analysis shows Standard Chartered shares are 56% undervalued at their current £11.07 price.

So the fair value for the stock is technically £25.16.

Market forces may push it lower or higher than that, of course. However, the three key relative undervaluations and the DCF confirm to me that huge value remains in the stock.

How is the bank handling falling interest rates?

I have long seen Standard Chartered’s key risk as being a slide in its net interest income (NII). This is the difference in interest charged on loans and paid on deposits.

This threat to earnings applies to banking operations in countries that are reducing interest rates as inflation declines.

Some banks have sought to offset falling interest rates by lending more. Others such as Standard Chartered have focused on increasing their business from fee-based rather than interest-based activities.

In Q3 2024, it delivered an underlying operating income of $4.9bn (£3.92bn). This was 12% up year on year and was the best quarter since 2015.

Crucially here, underlying NII was up 9%, while underlying non-NII increased 15%. This latter category was driven by a record quarter in the fee-based Wealth Solutions and Global Markets operations.

Will I buy the stock?

It is earnings growth that powers a company’s share price and dividend higher over time. In Standard Chartered’s case, analysts forecast its earnings will rise 5.6% each year to the end of 2027.

I think this will drive the stock closer to its fair valuation level and enable the bank to keep increasing its dividend. In 2023, this was 27 cents (fixed at 21p), giving a current yield of 1.9%.

Consequently, if I did not already own shares in HSBC and NatWest, I would buy Standard Chartered shares as quickly as possible. I believe it is worth investors considering.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has positions in HSBC Holdings and NatWest Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc, HSBC Holdings, Lloyds Banking Group Plc, and Standard Chartered Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

