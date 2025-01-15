Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Down 23% last year, here’s a FTSE 100 share that could rebound (and then some) in 2025!

Down 23% last year, here’s a FTSE 100 share that could rebound (and then some) in 2025!

Royston Wild thinks this dirt cheap FTSE 100 share has the ingredients to bounce back after a tough few years. Here’s why.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Looking for the best FTSE 100 recovery shares to consider in the New Year? Here’s one I think has the potential to surge in value following recent troubles.

Grim business

The problems in Britain’s housing market have been well documented. Higher interest rates than we became accustomed to during the 2010s has ended the era of cheap borrowing and has dented demand for expensive assets like homes.

Housebuilder Barratt Redrow (LSE:BTRW) has been one of many casualties of the downturn. Its share price has slumped 23% in the past year as difficulties have endured. Over five years, the FTSE firm is down a whopping 48%.

To rub salt into the wounds, reduced build levels — combined with higher costs — have caused margins to fall sharply. Barratt’s own adjusted gross margin slumped 4.7% in the 12 months to June 2024, to 16.5%.

Potential drivers

There are still big risks here as the labour market weakens, potentially impacting new-build demand. Rising staff and materials costs could also weigh on profits. But I believe there’s good reason to expect the builder to bounce back.

Perhaps most crucially, the Bank of England (BoE) looks on course to cut interest rates several times in 2025 as inflationary pressures moderate. December’s surprise fall in CPI confirms things continue to (roughly) go in the right direction.

The impact of recent BoE rate-cutting has already been keenly felt in the market. Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) today (15 January) showed average residential property values rising at their fastest pace for two years in November.

Source: ONS via X

Cause for cheer

Recent trading updates from the sector are also encouraging. FTSE 100 rival Persimmon said on Tuesday that forward sales are currently up 8% year on year. Its completion numbers also rose 7% to 10,664 units in 2024 as buyer affordability improved.

This followed Barratt’s own positive update on 23 October in which it praised “solid trading” in recent weeks. Then it said that “whilst customer demand continues to be sensitive to the wider economy, we are beginning to see more stable market conditions with increased mortgage availability and affordability.”

Signs of sustained momentum when Barratt reports interim results on 12 February could send its share price — along with those of other sector participants — sharply upwards.

A FTSE bargain?

The chances of Barratt’s share price rebounding in 2025 are improved by the company’s ultra-low valuation too.

At 0.7, its price-to-book (P/B) ratio is well inside value territory of 1 and below. In layman’s terms, it means Barratt shares are undervalued compared to the worth of the firm’s assets.

Barratt Redrow's P/B ratio
Source: TradingView

The builder also looks attractive based on predicted profits. A forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio for this financial year ending June 2025 is an uninspiring 17.7 times.

However, this reading topples to 11.6 times for next year, reflecting broker expectations of a jump in annual earnings.

On balance, I think Barratt shares are worth serious consideration from investors seeking recovery stocks. Even if the builder doesn’t bounce back this year, I think it’s a matter of time before it does as the UK’s soaring population drives homes demand steadily higher.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has positions in Barratt Redrow and Persimmon Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barratt Redrow. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Aerial shot showing an aircraft shadow flying over an idyllic beach
Investing Articles

After a stunning 2024, could IAG shares still go higher from here?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains why he sees some grounds for optimism that IAG shares could move even higher -- and whether…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Searching for passive income? Here are 2 top dividend growth shares to consider!

| Royston Wild

These FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 dividend shares are tipped to lift dividends over the next two to three years,…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Should I buy 29,761 shares in this FTSE 250 dividend REIT for £1,000 a year in passive income?

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright's wondering whether it's a good idea to buy shares in a FTSE 250 REIT with a highly reliable…

Read more »

Dividend Shares

A 12.65% yield? Here’s the dividend forecast for this FTSE income share

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through the2026/27 dividend forecast for an income stock that already has a double-digit yield but could go…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 beaten-down shares to consider for a Stocks and Shares ISA in 2025

| Ben McPoland

These high-quality businesses have suffered recent share price setbacks. This writer thinks they're now worth considering for a Stocks and…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing For Beginners

This billionaire is copying Warren Buffett. Should I do the same?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reviews fresh news about how an investment billionaire is imitating Warren Buffett as he goes after an interesting…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I expect these 3 FTSE 100 shares to fly when inflation really starts to fall

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones picks out three FTSE 100 shares whose fortunes should improve once inflation is finally on the run. They're…

Read more »

Investing Articles

After a positive Q4 update, is the Vistry share price set to bounce back?

| Stephen Wright

The Vistry share price has been falling sharply as a result of cost issues in its South Division. But the…

Read more »