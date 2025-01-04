Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Buying more Greggs shares is top of my New Year’s resolutions!

Buying more Greggs shares is top of my New Year’s resolutions!

Looking for top growth shares to consider in 2025? Here’s why Greggs shares are at the top of my shopping list for the New Year.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
New year resolutions 2025 on desk. 2025 resolutions list with notebook, coffee cup on table.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Forget your usual New Year’s resolutions like getting more exercise, reading more books, or finally sorting the garage out. They’re important, but right now my mind is on something else: buying more dirt-cheap Greggs (LSE:GRG) shares for my Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP).

Following heavy share price weakness, I opened a position in the FTSE 250 baker back in November. And it still looks dirt cheap to me, making me think that I should snap up more of its shares.

Historically cheap

At £28.02 per share, the Greggs share price currently commands a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 19.4 times.

That’s a good distance above the FTSE 250 average of 14.2 times. However, it’s well below the five-year average of 23.4 times for Greggs shares (excluding 2020, when the pandemic battered earnings).

I’d been considering buying Greggs shares for some time. Early October’s price drop — which was prompted by a chilly market reaction to latest financials — encouraged me to finally press the Buy button.

Solid Q3 numbers

Third-quarter numbers on 1 October showed like-for-like sales growth (from Greggs’ company-owned stores) of 5% between July and September.

On the downside, this was lower than the 7.4% rise in the first half of 2024. However, third-quarter numbers were still solid enough in my view, considering the strong comparables of the year before. During the three months to September 2023, corresponding like-for-like sales rocketed 14.2% year on year.

Furthermore, the baker said that September was “the strongest month of the quarter“, suggesting that sales were picking up steam again.

With Greggs also cutting its cost inflation estimates, I find its share price drop hard to fathom. The business said that full-year inflation would likely be “towards the lower end of the 4-5% range previously communicated“.

Excellent returns

Since 2014, Greggs shares have delivered an average annual return of around 19%. This includes capital gains alongside dividend income.

That’s far better than what the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 have delivered in that time. Total returns from both these UK indexes are around 6%.

And I expect Greggs to keep serving up market-beating returns. One reason is that it plans to continue its successful store expansion programme.

Up from around 1,650 shops just 10 years ago, the company had 2,559 on its books as of the last count in September. And it is building capacity to raise the number to 3,500 over the next few years, which will include improving its footprint in potentially lucrative travel locations like train stations.

I’m also liking the baker’s growing focus on franchise outlets, helping it keep control on costs.

I expect Greggs’ share price to resume its strong momentum sooner rather than later. In fact, I think a rebound could happen as soon as next week (9 January) when the baker releases fourth-quarter trading numbers.

Market competition, cost inflation, and potential execution problems as it expands all pose threats to future returns. But on balance, I think Greggs could be the best growth stock for me to buy in early 2025.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has positions in Greggs Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Greggs Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Ahead of its merger with Three, is Vodafone’s share price worth a punt?

| Stephen Wright

The Vodafone share price continues to fall despite the firm’s deal to merge with Three being approved. Could this be…

Read more »

Dividend Shares

3 simple passive income investment ideas to consider for 2025

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

It’s never been easier to generate passive income from the stock market. Here are three straightforward investment strategies to consider…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I was wrong about the IAG share price last year. Should I buy it in 2025?

| Stephen Wright

The IAG share price soared in 2024 and analysts are expecting more of the same in 2025. So should Stephen…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s the dividend forecast for National Grid shares through to 2027

| James Beard

After a volatile 12 months, National Grid shares are expected to provide a dividend yield of 4.8% for the company’s…

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Growth Shares

2 exceptional growth funds that beat Scottish Mortgage shares in 2024

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Scottish Mortgage shares generated double-digit returns for investors in 2024. But these two growth-focused investment funds did much better.

Read more »

Investing Articles

If a 40-year-old put £500 a month in S&P 500 shares, here’s what they could have by retirement

| Royston Wild

A regular investment in S&P 500 shares could help a middle-aged person build a million-pound portfolio. Royston Wild explains.

Read more »

Investing Articles

Could Rigetti Computing be a millionaire-maker growth stock at $17?

| Ben McPoland

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) is up 470% in just the past month! Should I rush out to buy this quantum computing…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Want to double your money by 2030? Here are 3 ETFs to consider in January!

| Royston Wild

These UK-based exchange-traded funds (ETFs) could help investors get 2025 off to a bang! Our writer Royston Wild explains why.

Read more »