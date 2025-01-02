Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Could these UK shares help investors beat the FTSE 100 and S&P 500?

Could these UK shares help investors beat the FTSE 100 and S&P 500?

I reckon these brilliant blue-chip UK shares might just beat both the FTSE 100 and S&P 500 indexes over the next 10 years. Here’s why.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Affectionate Asian senior mother and daughter using smartphone together at home, smiling joyfully

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Compared to overseas equities, the returns on UK shares have broadly underwhelmed over the past decade. A blend of low economic growth and extreme political turbulence have limited share price gains as investors have prioritised buying foreign stocks.

Yet there have been some spectacular performances from particular British shares over this time. Take these two FTSE 100 blue-chips, for instance:

StockAverage annual return since 2014
JD Sports (LSE:JD.)17.5%
Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LSE:SMT)
14.9%

To put their robust performances into context, the annual returns of FTSE 100 and S&P 500 over the same timeframe sit way back, at 6.1% and 12.7%, respectively.

I’m optimistic that they may continue to outperform these heavyweight indexes for the next decade too. Here’s why.

Tech trust

Surging demand for tech stocks has underpinned the S&P‘s strong gains of the past decade. So it’s not tough to see why Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust — which provides targeted exposure to online retailers, software developers and the like — has delivered superior returns.

Holdings like Amazon, Tesla and Apple mean the trust has capitalised on hot trends like e-commerce growth, electric vehicle (EV) adoption and soaring smartphone sales. Today it has stakes in 95 different companies, giving it exposure to a multitude of white-hot growth sectors for the next decade.

Chart showing companies held by the Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust
Source: Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust

All this being said, the risks of owning Scottish Mortgage are growing. I’m worried that an escalating tech trade war between the US and China could dampen annual returns over the next 10 years.

In December, the US slapped fresh restrictions on advanced microchip shipments to China. Within days, Beijing said it was investigating Nvidia on the grounds of breaking local anti-monopoly laws.

These tit-for-tat actions could intensify further once tariff fan and China critic Donald Trump returns to the White House this month. But despite this, there’s a good chance in my opinion that Scottish Mortgage will deliver another decade of market-beating returns.

Global digitalisation is poised to continue at rapid pace, providing the trust with terrific profit potential. Fields like artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics in particular have significant scope for growth.

Sports star

JD Sports had a poor 2024 as inflationary pressures and higher interest rates squeezed consumer spending. These remain dangers across the sportswear retailer’s US, UK and European markets in the New Year and potentially beyond.

But as with Scottish Mortgage, I think the potential long-term rewards here make it worthy of consideration. The global activewear (or athleisure) market is tipped to continue taking off, as the chart from Statista below shows.

Activewear market growth forecast
Source: Statista

As we saw during the last decade, JD should be in good shape to capitalise on this opportunity. Under its long-running expansion scheme, it plans to open between 250 and 350 stores each year through to around 2028.

A strong balance sheet also gives the Footsie firm scope to make more earnings-boosting acquisitions. Its most recent acquisition was France’s Courir, whose completion in December boosts JD’s presence in Europe’s largest sneaker market.

I also like JD’s leading position in the premium athleisure market where growth is especially strong. Given its low price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 7.5 times, I think it has significant room for a share price recovery.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon, Apple, Nvidia, and Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Why the Diageo share price fell 10% in 2024

| Stephen Wright

The Diageo share price fell 10% last year. But Stephen Wright thinks the stock market's being too pessimistic about a…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

Best US stocks to consider buying in 2025

| The Motley Fool Staff

We asked our freelance writers to reveal the top US stocks they think investors should think about buying in 2025.

Read more »

Investing Articles

At 7x forward earnings, this could be the FTSE 100’s biggest winner in 2025

| Dr. James Fox

Many of us will be considering which stocks will rise to the top of the FTSE 100 in 2025. Dr…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
US Stock

Warren Buffett has owned this stock for 60 years. Should I buy it today?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith takes a look at one of the earliest stocks that Warren Buffett bought and muses over whether he…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

After a 50% decline in Q4, is now the time to buy Vistry shares?

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks a falling share price could be his chance to buy shares in a UK housebuilder with a…

Read more »

Burst your bubble thumbtack and balloon background
Investing Articles

Nvidia stock: a modern-day digital tulip bubble?

| Andrew Mackie

With Nvidia stock up over 2,200% in 5 years, Andrew Mackie assesses whether it’s in bubble territory, or fairly priced.

Read more »

Growth Shares

3 reasons why the hottest FTSE 100 sector last year could struggle in 2025

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why the roaring returns from one FTSE 100 sector last year might not continue due to valuations…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The only UK stock I own at the start of 2025

| Muhammad Cheema

As 2025 begins, Muhammad Cheema looks at his favourite UK stock. He also discusses why it’s the only one he…

Read more »