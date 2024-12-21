These are the most bought passive income stocks in December, but are they truly good investments? Zaven Boyrazian looks at their long-term performance.

Here are 5 of the most popular passive income stocks investors are buying

The London Stock Exchange is full of passive income opportunities. Home to some of the most generous dividend policies, investors can easily build a diversified income portfolio. And thanks to the latest data from Barclays, we can see which income stocks British investors are finding most attractive.

Top 5 passive income stocks

As of December 2024, the most actively bought income shares among Barclays trading accounts were:

International Consolidated Airlines – 0.86% yield Glencore – 2.66% yield Lloyds Banking Group – 5.24% yield Barclays – 3.04% yield Ashtead Group (LSE:AHT) – 1.86% yield

These firms may not have the highest yields in the stock market, but their size grants some welcome safety from share price volatility. And with mature business models, their cash flows are pretty established, making dividends more reliable while potentially opening the door to growth in the long run.

With that in mind, it’s not difficult to understand why these shares are the most popular. But sadly, popularity doesn’t always guarantee market-beating returns. A quick glance at these businesses reflects some big swings in past performance over 10 years:

International Consolidated Airlines: -31%

Glencore: +127%

Lloyds Banking Group: +7%

Barclays: +53%

Ashtead: +448%

Since December 2014, the FTSE 100‘s generated a total return of 80% for index investors. Meanwhile, this basket (excluding Ashtead) only generated a measly 39% total return over the same period. Therefore, blindly investing in stocks because they’re popular is likely a bad idea. Sure, it’s possible to get lucky and stumble onto a massive winner like Ashtead. But luck isn’t a sustainable strategy.

Therefore, investors need to carefully analyse each business before adding them to their portfolios. With that in mind, let’s explore what made Ashtead so successful.

Finding winning investments

There are a lot of factors to consider when picking individual stocks. But not all of these are financial in nature. Ashtead’s success story can largely boil down to prudent capital allocation and smart leadership.

Early on, management discovered the landscape was shifting within the construction industry. Builders were opting more and more to rent equipment rather than buy them. After all, it reduced upfront costs and eliminated all the headaches and maintenance expenses.

The firm positioned itself to capitalise on this trend, paving the way to becoming an industry leader both here in the UK and in the US. Even today, the firm continues to expand operations internationally into Canada, opening the door to even more opportunities. That’s all translated into stellar cash flow growth and a constant stream of dividend hikes.

The group’s still sensitive to macroeconomic fluctuations. In fact, its latest earnings saw the stock take a tumble on reduced guidance due to weakness within the US market. And let’s not ignore that the equipment rental sector today is now rife with competition. Nevertheless, Ashtead’s track record and competitive advantages merit a closer look, in my opinion.