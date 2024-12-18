Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Just released: December’s lower-risk, higher-yield Share Advisor recommendation [PREMIUM PICKS]

Just released: December’s lower-risk, higher-yield Share Advisor recommendation [PREMIUM PICKS]

Ice ideas will usually offer a steadier flow of income and is likely to be a slower-moving but more stable investment.

Posted by
Mark Rogers
As the Head of The Motley Fool’s UK Investing Team, Mark approaches the stock market with the same old-fashioned business instincts and values that he honed growing up around the family business. An investor for 20 years, Mark specialises in unearthing top-quality under-the-radar investments in the small-cap market. He currently serves as Director of Investing for Motley Fool UK services and Managing Director of Motley Fool UK.
Published
Ice cube tray filled with ice cubes and three loose ice cubes against dark wood.

Image source: Getty Images.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

Premium content from Motley Fool Share Advisor UK

Investors with a more conservative desire might find the Ice style appealing. By focusing on businesses that have shown consistent financial performance and growing dividends, we seek to beat the market with a mix of income and steadily rising share prices. We consider this to be a lower-risk investing strategy than Fire, but company and industry specific risks mean diversification remains important.

Ice investing can generate large, short-term gains on occasion, but we’re primarily seeking steady gains over time, and shallower declines during wider stock market falls. These qualities are most commonly found in established firms, but the Ice approach does not focus exclusively on large companies. We often see ample opportunity to invest in medium-sized companies, with strong niche positions in their industry and the ability to grow their dividends for years to come.

“The company’s track record of rising dividends across seven decades suggests to me that it can weather shocks – while the family shareholders… should have significant incentive to deliver long-term growth for the benefit of the controlling family and ordinary investors alike.”

Mark Stones, Share Advisor

December’s Ice recommendation:

Redacted

Want The Full Recommendation? Enter Your Email Address!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

UK stocks are 52% discounted, says Goldman Sachs

| Ben McPoland

With UK stocks staggeringly cheap right now, this Fool took the chance to add one unloved FTSE 100 share to…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Up 107% in 2024, can this FTSE 250 star keep soaring?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane looks at a FTSE 250 share that has more than doubled in price so far in 2024 and…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Could 2025 be a great year for the stock market?

| Christopher Ruane

2024 has been a record-breaking year in the stock market on both sides of the pond. Our writer explains the…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

An investor buying £10,000 of IAG shares at the start of 2024 would now have this much!

| Paul Summers

Anyone who had the courage to buy IAG shares at the beginning of the year will be sitting pretty right…

Read more »

Happy young plus size woman sitting at kitchen table and watching tv series on tablet computer
Investing Articles

Might Netflix snap up this household name from the FTSE 250?

| Ben McPoland

The ITV share price has been rising over the past few weeks due to takeover speculation. Should I buy this…

Read more »

Growth Shares

2 value shares with notably low P/B ratios

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out some potential value shares that have price-to-book (P/B) ratios below one at the moment.

Read more »

Investing Articles

Top FTSE 100 shares poised to benefit from artificial intelligence in 2025

| Mark Hartley

While US investors are tripping over themselves to grab the latest AI stocks, our writer looks for opportunities closer to…

Read more »

US Stock

This S&P 500 stock could rise 57% in 2025, according to Goldman Sachs

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Shares in this well-known S&P 500 tech company can currently be snapped up for $61. Analysts at Goldman Sachs reckon…

Read more »