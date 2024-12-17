Member Login
53% of investors expect a 2025 bull market! Here’s a cheap UK stock I’m considering

2025 could be another big year for global stock markets. So I’m creating a list of the best UK stocks to buy after New Year’s Day.

Royston Wild
Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You're reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool's Premium Investing Services.

2024’s been a great time for UK stocks after years of disappointing returns. So far, the FTSE 100 is up 6.3%. The FTSE 250, meanwhile, is up 5.8%.

However, these performances pale in comparison to those recorded by major US share indexes. The S&P 500 is up a whopping 27.6% since the start of January.

The continued underperformance of domestic shares means the London Stock Exchange remains packed with brilliant bargains. So I’m building a list of the best ones to buy in the New Year.

According to eToro, some 53% of its clients expect the global bull run to continue in 2025. Here’s one UK share I think could soar in value next year.

Setting the scene

Economic conditions remain tough heading into the New Year. According to the Insolvency Service, the number of company insolvencies rose to 1,966 in November, up 13% year on year.

The service expects numbers to remain grisly in 2025 too. It says that “insolvency levels have remained high throughout the course of the year [and] we anticipate them remaining so in 2025 as firms continue to carry unsustainable levels of debt.”

Moderating inflation and falling interest rates are providing support. Yet the upcoming National Living Wage hike and higher National Insurance contributions could offset these positives in the New Year.

A thriving stock

With Britain’s economy also contracting again, insolvency services providers like Begbies Traynor (LSE:BEG) should remain in high demand. Latest financials on 10 December underlined how the Alternative Investment Market (AIM) company is thriving in the current landscape.

Revenues here rose 16% in the six months to October, with sales up 11% on an organic basis. It was market leader in terms of appointment volumes, and the number of higher value insolvency cases at the group increased too.

As a consequence, adjusted pre-tax profit also rose 16% year on year.

Begbies has proved to be a reliable earnings grower over time. They’ve increased in four of the past five years, in fact. It’s a record that looks set to continue, and especially as the firm keeps splashing the cash on acquisitions.

The business snapped up White Maund Insolvency Practitioners earlier this month as part of its ongoing expansion drive. Acquisitions contributed to 5% of revenue growth in the first half.

Undervalued gem

Today Begbies shares trade on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 9.1 times. I think this valuation fails to reflect the firm’s solid progress and its strong balance sheet that should support further M&A.

I also think Begbies’ low rating leaves scope for a share price rebound in 2025.

City analysts expect annual earnings per share to edge 1% higher this financial year (to April 2025) before accelerating to 4% the year after. They’re numbers I believe could be upgraded in the weeks and months ahead.

A sudden upturn in the UK economy could upset Begbies’ earnings growth. Profits could also disappoint if it makes poor acquisitions. But as things stand, I’m seriously considering adding it to my portfolio.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Begbies Traynor Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

