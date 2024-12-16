Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 3 FTSE 100 predictions for 2025

3 FTSE 100 predictions for 2025

Edward Sheldon’s been thinking about the outlook for the FTSE 100 index (INDEXFTSE:UKX) in 2025. Here are some of his predictions.

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

At this time of year, I like to make some FTSE 100 predictions for the year ahead. I don’t make specific year-end forecasts. Instead, I provide some more general thoughts designed to help investors position their portfolios.

So what are my predictions for 2025?

How did I fare this year?

Before I do so, it’s worth looking at how my predictions for this year fared.

This time last year, I said that:

  • The FTSE 100 would perform better in 2024 than it did in 2023 when it returned 7.9% (including dividends)
  • The index would rise above 8,000 at some point during the year (it was at 7,575 at the time)
  • There would be some takeover activity within the index during the year

Now, the year’s not quite over and anything could happen in the next few weeks. But at this stage, it’s looking like I’ll get three out of three.

As I write, the FTSE 100’s up about 7.3% for the year. Add in dividends, and we could be looking at a total return of around 11%. Meanwhile in Q2, the Footsie rose above 8,000. And since then, it has remained above this level most of the time.

As for takeover activity, there’s been plenty. Companies that have been targets include DS Smith, Rightmove, Darktrace, and Anglo American (only the Darktrace deal’s been completed).

More takeover activity

As for my predictions for 2025, the first is that takeover activity’s going to continue. Right now, many Footsie companies look cheap. So I reckon more opportunistic bids will come in.

Stocks I believe could be takeover targets include healthcare company Smith & Nephew, hotel operator Whitbread, and gambling group Entain. All three are well off their highs at present.

No 10,000 milestone

My second prediction is that the FTSE 100 won’t hit 10,000 in 2025. I do think there’s a chance the index could hit 9,000. But 10,000’s too much of a stretch for me.

Hitting that level would need a rise of about 20% from here. I think that’s unlikely given the index’s average returns (but not impossible).

Big gains from individual stocks

Finally, I’m going to say there will be plenty of stocks within the index that return 30% or more for the year.

One stock I believe has the potential to do this and is worth considering is JD Sports Fashion (LSE: JD.). It looks super-cheap right now on a forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 6.9. To rise 30%, we’d only need the P/E ratio to rise to nine (which would still be cheap). I think that’s achievable.

That said, for the valuation to rise in 2025, the company will have to show it has some momentum. Recently, business performance has been very underwhelming due to a lack of consumer spending and unusual weather patterns.

I think there’s potential for a pick up in momentum, especially now that the company has substantial exposure to the US (where consumers have more disposable income). But there are no guarantees this will happen – if consumer spending dries up, all bets are off.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in JD Sports Fashion, Rightmove Plc, and Smith & Nephew Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended DS Smith, Rightmove Plc, and Smith & Nephew Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing For Beginners

Something big just happened in the UK stock market

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through some data he's just found, which could indicate a positive change of sentiment for the UK…

Read more »

Growth Shares

4 rate cuts in 2025? Here’s the potential impact on the Lloyds share price

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why the Lloyds share price could struggle due to rate cuts in 2025, but flags up some…

Read more »

Burst your bubble thumbtack and balloon background
Investing Articles

Is Tesla a bubble stock waiting to burst in 2025?

| Alan Oscroft

After not really going anywhere in the last couple of years, the Tesla stock price has started reaching for the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

An investor who put £5,000 into Nvidia stock in 2022 could have this much now

| Alan Oscroft

Nvidia stock has made a lot of people rich over the past few years, as demand for the AI chip…

Read more »

Investing Articles

An investor who put £5,000 into Rolls-Royce shares in 2022 could have this much now

| Alan Oscroft

Rolls-Royce shares have performed stunningly well since the last stock market crash. But we've had many more FTSE 100 winners…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Investors could get an 8% average dividend yield from these FTSE 100 shares!

| Paul Summers

Passive income isn't guaranteed. But our writer thinks these FTSE 100 shares should generate a chunky dividend stream to make…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

A 7% yield and down 6.5%! Ahead of the Direct Line takeover, is now the time for me to buy more Aviva shares?

| Simon Watkins

Aviva shares have struggled to stay above £5, even after news of the intended takeover of a key rival insurer.…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Down 10% but with 20%+ a year earnings growth projected, is it time for me to buy this FTSE 100 stock?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 stock has dropped on three main factors, but this doesn't necessarily mean it's undervalued. I've taken a…

Read more »