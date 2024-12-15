Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Growth Shares » 1 UK stock I massively regret not buying in 2024 (and it’s not Rolls-Royce)

1 UK stock I massively regret not buying in 2024 (and it’s not Rolls-Royce)

If Edward Sheldon had invested in this under-the-radar UK stock at the start of 2024, he could have roughly tripled his money.

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:
Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’m happy with the performance of my investment portfolio this year. Year to date, many stocks I own are up more than 50%. However, there are a few shares I regret not investing in. Here’s a look at one UK stock I wish I’d bought at the start of 2024.

A top UK growth stock

The stock I want to highlight today is Beeks Financial Cloud (LSE: BKS). It’s a small cloud computing/data company that serves the financial services industry.

Year to date, its share price is up a whopping 198%. That’s a little more than the return from Nvidia (which I hold), and more than twice the return from Rolls-Royce (which I don’t).

Had I invested £5,000 in Beeks at the start of 2024, I’d now have around £15,000. That would have been a great result.

I missed the gains

What’s frustrating is that the stock came on to my radar in early February when it was trading near 140p. At the time, the company had just put out a very encouraging trading update and I wrote: “I am tempted to have a nibble here. I think this stock is going higher.

Unfortunately, I never pulled the trigger and bought myself some shares. And since that update, the stock has surged to 295p.

Should I buy now?

Is it worth buying for my portfolio today?

Well, results have continued to be impressive. In October, Beeks told investors that for the year ended 30 June:

  • Revenue increased 27% year on year to £28.5m
  • Underlying profit before tax increased 68% to £3.9m
  • Underlying diluted earnings per share rose 61% to 6.36p

It noted that over the 12-month period, it landed significant contract wins including a £5m contract with one of the world’s largest banking groups, and a £2.7m contract in aggregate over a five-year period with a Tier 1 investment manager.

And looking ahead, management said that the board was confident that this year’s results would be in line with its expectations, underpinned by high levels of recurring revenue, a strong pipeline, and a significant market opportunity.

Demand for our product is stronger than ever, fuelling a regular flow of new contract wins and extensions that offer long-term, recurring revenues.
CEO Gordon McArthur

So, it sounds like the business is firing on all cylinders right now, which is encouraging.

High valuation

The thing that concerns me, however, is that the valuation is now much higher than it was.

Back in February, the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was about 18. Now it’s about 39.

That doesn’t mean the stock can’t continue to perform. But it doesn’t leave any room for setbacks such as a slowdown in contract wins.

Another issue for me is profits have been up and down in recent years. I’d like to see a track record of consistent growth in profitability – this would give me more confidence in the investment case.

Given the high valuation and volatile profits, I’m going to keep Beeks on my watchlist for now. If the valuation comes down a little, I may get involved.

But for now, I think there are better opportunities for 2025 and beyond.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Beeks Financial Cloud Group Plc, Nvidia, and Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Growth Shares

Man smiling and working on laptop
Investing Articles

3 exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to consider for a 14.8% annual return

| Royston Wild

Investors don't have to compromise returns for safety with exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Here are three I'm tipping to deliver big…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Warren Buffett owns this FTSE 100 stock. But should I?

| James Beard

Warren Buffett rarely invests in FTSE 100 shares but he does have a position in Diageo. Is it time for…

Read more »

A mixed ethnicity couple shopping for food in a supermarket
Investing Articles

Shhhh… These FTSE 250 stocks have quietly more than doubled in 2024

| Paul Summers

Forget those US tech titans. Our writer takes a closer look at two supposedly 'boring' FTSE 250 stocks that have…

Read more »

Investing Articles

As the Diageo share price flies on a double upgrade is this my last chance to buy it on the cheap?

| Harvey Jones

The Diageo share price has inflicted plenty of pain on Harvey Jones in 2024, but suddenly it's serving up a…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

Is there an opportunity in this recovering FTSE 250 media company? Barclays thinks so!

| Mark Hartley

Barclays put in an Overweight rating on Future stock after the FTSE 250 company posted positive full-year results last month.…

Read more »

artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

These quantum computing growth stocks could make me rich!

| Dr. James Fox

These growth stocks mostly surged over the past months, but have also demonstrated incredible volatility as the market grapples with…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£20,000 in the FTSE All-Share at the start of 2024? Here’s what an investor would have now

| Paul Summers

Our writer looks at whether tracking the FTSE All-Share index has been a great investment this year. Spoiler: there's good…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Growth Shares

I’m taking Warren Buffett’s advice for when stocks are at record highs

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith looks back on some words of wisdom from Warren Buffett about how and where to invest as the…

Read more »