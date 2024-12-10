Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » £11,000 in savings? Consider aiming to turn this into £8,469 in annual passive income!

£11,000 in savings? Consider aiming to turn this into £8,469 in annual passive income!

Money put into high-dividend-paying stocks with the returns used to buy more shares can change small investments into big passive income over time.

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Published
| More on:
Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

In my experience, three qualities make a good passive income stock. The first, most obviously, is a high yield. This is a function of the share price divided by the latest annual dividend, so it changes frequently.

However, I look for an average annual rate of 7%+. It is about 3% more than I make from the ‘risk-free rate’ (my 10-year UK government bonds’ yield). I see this as my compensation for taking the extra risk attached to shares.

The second quality is an undervalued share price on two basic measures. The first is relative to competitor shares, determined through valuation ratios including price-to-earnings (P/E), price-to-book (P/B), and price-to-sales (P/S).

The second is relative to what a share’s price should be based on projected future cash flows and is determined by a discounted cash flow (DCF) valuation. It is the key method for determining a share’s fair value.

And an undervalued share price reduces the chance of a loss being made should the stock need to be sold, in my experience.

And the final element I look for is earnings growth prospects for the underlying business. It is this that ultimately powers a company’s dividend and share price higher.

A prime example from my passive income portfolio

My passive income holding British American Tobacco (LSE: BATS) ticks all these boxes for me. It currently yields 7.7% and analysts forecast this will rise to 8.4% next year and 8.8% in 2026.

Additionally, it is undervalued on P/E, P/B and P/S measures, while a DCF analysis shows it to be 55% underpriced at its current £29.80. So, the fair value of the stock is £66.22, although it could go lower or higher than that.

A risk here is that its strategy shift away from combustible tobacco products towards non-combustible replacements stalls. This could allow its competitors to gain an advantage.

However, consensus analysts’ estimates are that its earnings will grow a stunning 44.1% a year to end-2026.

How much passive income can be made?

£11,000 is the average savings amount in the UK. My own holding in the firm is similarly-sized and I am very happy with that.

However, investors considering using this amount to generate passive income here would make £12,697 in dividends over 10 years on an average 7.7% yield.

This is also provided that they use the dividends paid to buy more British American Tobacco stock. This is called ‘dividend compounding’ and is a common practice in stock investing.

Continuing to use this, and provided the same average yield remains (it could go down or up), would generate £98,986 in dividends after 30 years.

The British American Tobacco shareholding would then be worth £109,986 (with the initial £11,000 investment included).

And this would generate £8,469 in passive income each year by then, or £706 a month!

The buying power of the income would have been somewhat reduced by then, assuming inflation over the period.

However, it underlines how a big passive income stream can be generated from a much smaller initial investment.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has positions in British American Tobacco P.l.c. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

What does 2025 hold for the Lloyds share price?

| Royston Wild

Lloyds' share price could be in for a rocky ride next year as tough economic conditions and a fresh mis-selling…

Read more »

Investing For Beginners

3 ways to try and build a bulletproof ISA

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains factors such as allocating funds to defensive stocks as a way to try and smooth out volatility…

Read more »

Dividend Shares

Why the 2025 dividend forecast for Lloyds shares doesn’t tempt me

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Lloyds' shares offer a yield of over 6% today. But Edward Sheldon believes other UK stocks will deliver higher overall…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

This is 1 of the hottest themes in the stock market right now and it’s generating huge gains for investors

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This area of the stock market's absolutely on fire at the moment. And Edward Sheldon believes the momentum could continue…

Read more »

Investing For Beginners

21% potential gains? Here’s the 2025 forecast for the BT share price

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith takes a look at the consensus BT share price target for next year from analysts and adds in…

Read more »

Young black woman using a mobile phone in a transport facility
Investing Articles

3 ways to harness the wisdom of Warren Buffett when stock picking

| Mark Hartley

Warren Buffett's known for his wise words on investing and his track record's testament to his success. Our writer draws…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Ashtead’s share price topples 10%! Is this a dip-buying opportunity for me?

| Royston Wild

A disappointing trading update has sunk Ashtead Group's share price. Should our writer now fill his boots with the FTSE…

Read more »

Pink 3D image of the numbers '2025' growing in size
Investing Articles

Up 14% in a month! Is this forgotten FTSE 250 stock about to go ballistic?

| Harvey Jones

This FTSE 250 stock is trading at a 20-year low but is finally showing signs of life as the board…

Read more »