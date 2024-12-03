Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Why the FTSE 100 may outperform the S&P 500 as the Santa Rally begins!

Why the FTSE 100 may outperform the S&P 500 as the Santa Rally begins!

History shows us that buying FTSE shares in December can deliver brilliant returns. Here are our man Royston Wild’s plans for the festive period.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. But new research from eToro suggests that now could be a great time for me to load up on FTSE 100 shares.

The Footsie‘s up 1% so far in December in what some say could be the start of a Santa Rally. Markets are rising on hopes of imminent interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, along with tax reductions under the returning President Trump.

History shows that December rallies are no rare occurrence. According to eToro, “stock market investors enjoy almost a quarter of their annual returns in December“. And UK investors in particular gain the most from end-of-year fizziness on financial markets.

The FTSE outperforms

Broker eToro looked at the performance of 14 major global indexes during the past 50 years. It showed that “returns in December average 1.63%, comfortably outpacing the 0.57% average monthly return from January to November“.

Returns by month
Source: eToro

Encouragingly for UK investors, the FTSE 100 has left almost all other major indexes in its wake over past festive periods, too.

It has delivered an average December return of 2.29% since its formation in 1984, outperforming the other months of the year by a meaty 1.93%. On average, a whopping 36% of the Footsie’s annual returns have been made in the last month of the year.

December’s average return is better than the 1.28% that the S&P 500 has provided in recent decades. Only Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index has provided a better average final month return across major global indexes, at 3.09%.

A top stock I’m considering

As I said at the top, past performance is not a reliable guide to the future. And right now, fears over US trade tariffs, China’s struggling economy, and war in Europe and the Middle East all pose a threat to this year’s Santa Rally.

Yet despite macroeconomic and geopolitical risks, I feel that stock investing is worth serious consideration, whether that be in December or any other month of the year.

This reflects the superior long-term returns investors enjoy versus just holding money in cash. Someone who bought a FTSE 100 tracker fund in 2019, for instance, would have enjoyed a solid average yearly return of 6.2%.

Purchasing specific undervalued shares this December could provide an even-better return. Phoenix Group (LSE:PHNX) is one dirt-cheap stock I’m considering for my own portfolio.

In 2025, annual earnings are expected to soar 22%. This leaves it trading on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 9.4 times.

Furthermore, the FTSE company also has a price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio of 0.4. Any sub-one reading indicates that a share is undervalued.

Finally, the dividend yield on Phoenix shares is a market busting 10.8%.

Despite the threat of high competition, profits here could soar as falling interest rates boost consumer demand. Phoenix’s bottom line should also rise as demographic changes drive pension sales, now and over the long term.

This is a share I’m considering buying for my own portfolio. I think it could see serious share price improvement in December and beyond.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

White female supervisor working at an oil rig
Investing Articles

Is soaring Rockhopper Exploration a hidden gem on the UK stock market?

| Dr. James Fox

This UK stock has outperformed the wider market over the past month amid renewed optimism around its Falkland Islands projects.

Read more »

New year resolutions 2025 on desk. 2025 resolutions list with notebook, coffee cup on table.
Growth Shares

Down 47% in a year, this could be the 2025 FTSE 250 comeback king

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why one FTSE 250 share, that he previously turned his nose up at, could be due a…

Read more »

Runner standing at the starting point with 2025 year for starting in new year 2025 to achieve business planing and success concept.
Dividend Shares

Why now could be a once-in-a-decade opportunity to build this passive income stream

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why he feels interest rates could fall further in early 2025 and what this means for passive…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

Down 23% in a day but up 148% in 2 months, is this $7 growth stock a buy for me?

| Ben McPoland

Why was there a massive fall in the share price of Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) yesterday? And is this a growth…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£10,000 to invest? Here’s why saving instead of buying UK shares could cost me a fortune

| Royston Wild

Looking to maximise returns on your hard-earned cash? Royston Wild explains why investing in UK shares is the best option…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

Here are analysts’ S&P 500 forecasts for 2025

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The S&P 500 index has delivered strong returns this year. And analysts at major Wall Street firms expect 2025 to…

Read more »

Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer
Investing Articles

Buying this UK share was my biggest ISA mistake in 2024

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones had high hopes for Wickes Group when he bought the shares in September. Yet instead of holding the…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Why this falling FTSE 100 stock could be entering my Buy zone

| Ken Hall

This writer takes a look at a beaten down FTSE 100 stock that has been sliding lower. Has it reached…

Read more »