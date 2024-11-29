Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » £2k in savings? Consider putting it here for maximum passive income

£2k in savings? Consider putting it here for maximum passive income

Where’s the best place to park a £2k lump sum for maximum passive income? This Fool knows exactly where his money would be going.

Posted by
John Fieldsend
Longtime UK and US investor with a focus on sustainable, long-term stocks of all shapes and sizes.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

At first glance, anyone with a few quid in the bank might think themselves shrewd by chucking it into a savings account. Interest rates are high, after all. Many banks offer 4%-5% a year. Current forecasts expect that kind of range for at least the next decade as well. Savings accounts are guaranteed too, with basically no risk of losing money. Best of all, our country’s generous ISAs give complete protection from taxes on any passive income generated in them. 

What does that look like in practice? Well, let’s take an investor with £2,000 to spare. Apply 4.5% a year on it and let it run. What do we end up with? Over an investing timeline of, say 30 years, then we have £7,490, some distance above the original amount. That might sound attractive to a lot of folks. 

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Not as handsome

But let’s back up for a second. Calculations like this cannot ignore inflation. They often do though because it’s difficult to work out with inflation jagging about from year to year. But even taking off the Bank of England’s 2% inflation target — well below where we’ve been of late, remember — the end result is an inflation-adjusted total of £4,195. That doesn’t look quite so handsome to me. Not after 30 years anyway. 

This is why I invest in stock markets; for the higher rate of return. Yes, it’s riskier. Yes, I could lose money. Crashes like 2008 will happen along the way. And I still have to consider inflation with anything I make. But when the historical record of the medium-sized British enterprises on the FTSE 250 is over 10% a year since 1993? I’m willing to accept that risk. On those terms, taking inflation into account as well, my £2,000 turns into £20,125. Those kind of numbers mean this is something I believe any investor, with £2,000 or otherwise, should consider.

One FTSE 250 stock I own, and one I hope will deliver similar returns over the coming years, is JD Wetherspoons (LSE: JDW). The pub chain is as ubiquitous as it is cheap, and a reputation for low prices on beer will support sales going forward, especially if cost-of-living issues tighten up. 

Rise and rise

The shares have taken a rather large haircut since Covid, down 63% from its high. That’s partly down to higher supply costs, higher energy costs and higher labour costs. The new budget won’t have helped those matters either. But these issues are ones Wetherspoons will be better positioned to handle than its competitors I feel, many of which are a single premise or family-owned. If it falls much further then I will look at increasing my position.

Over the long term, I see this as a company that will continue performing. With an ISA filled with high-quality stocks like this, I hope to see my net worth rise and rise. With a little luck along the way, I hope to withdraw decent passive income at the end of it. I expect it will be more than what I’d get from a savings account, at any rate.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Fieldsend has positions in J D Wetherspoon Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

Where will the ITV share price go in 2025? Here’s what the experts say

| Alan Oscroft

The ITV share price has been heading up and down as the TV producer and broadcaster has been making the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 rules I followed to start investing

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane shares a trio of considerations he used to start investing in the stock market -- and continues to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

UK investors are obsessed with Nvidia stock! Here’s why

| Ben McPoland

This writer considers a few reasons why Nvidia stock has gone up so dramatically in recent years and whether he'd…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Cheap FTSE 100 shares to consider buying after the Black Friday sales

| Alan Oscroft

Whatever bargains retailers are offering for Black Friday, stock brokers aren't joining in. I reckon I see enough cheap shares…

Read more »

Petrochemical engineer working at night with digital tablet inside oil and gas refinery plant
Investing Articles

P/E ratio of 6! Is the Centrica share price a bargain?

| Christopher Ruane

This writer reckons the current Centrica share price could be a real bargain. But as a former shareholder, will he…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

What sort of British companies has Warren Buffett invested in – and why?

| Christopher Ruane

Warren Buffett has fished on both sides of the pond over the decades in a hunt for bargain shares. Our…

Read more »

Long-term vs short-term investing concept on a staircase
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’m investing in dividend shares to aim for long-term wealth

| Mark Hartley

Our writer plans to turn investments in dividend shares into a retirement pot by implementing a structured, long-term approach.

Read more »

Investing Articles

With their 7.2% dividend yield, are Aviva shares a bargain?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains why the Aviva dividend outlook and its current valuation mean he sees it as a share investors…

Read more »