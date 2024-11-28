I’m looking for a bank stock to buy in early 2025. The 2024 Barclays share price rise has made the task just that bit tricker.

The Barclays share price has soared 72% in 2024. Is it too late for me to buy?

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

The Barclays (LSE: BARC) share price has been one of the biggest climbers in the FTSE 100 this year, soaring 72% since the start of January.

I want to invest a bit more in the financial sector in early 2025. Right now, I think NatWest Group probably has the edge. But Barclays runs a close second, and things could easily change by the time I’m ready to buy.

More to come

Analysts are still very bullish over Barclays, putting out one of the strongest ‘buy’ ratings I can see on the FTSE 100 right now.

They have a modest share price target rise on the cards, of 9% to 288.5p. But that’s based on the 12 months ahead, and earnings forecasts continue positive beyond that.

We’re looking at a forecast price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 7.5 this year, dropping to 5.5 by 2026 if forecasts come good. And if they do, the current price target could turn out to look somewhat unambitious.

One thing that might turn me off is a dividend forecast to yield just 3.3% this year, and only 3.8% by 2026. That’s mostly what puts NatWest ahead in my estimation at the moment, with its 6% yield expected in 2026.

Solid outlook

While Barclays’ isn’t the biggest dividend yield in the sector, the bank does aim to return more cash to shareholders in the coming years.

At Q3 time, it spoke of a “plan to return at least £10bn of capital to shareholders between 2024 and 2026, through dividends and share buybacks, with a continued preference for buybacks“.

That’s worth more than a quarter of Barclays entire market capitalisation. And I definitely prefer shorter-term returns like this to go via buybacks rather than, say, special dividends.

But what might get in the way of these upbeat hopes?

Not plain sailing

There’s still a number of potential hurdles in the road ahead.

Falling interest rates should cut into lending margins. And Barclays is exposed to US rates too, via its international banking arm. Still, any regulatory relaxations by the incoming Trump administration might help.

Also, those forecasts for this year and the next two might look good. But when’s the last time we can remember banking forecasts going as planned, without interruption, for three years in a row? I’m not sure I’ve ever seen it.

Barclays has been through change in the past year. It’s brought in some cost cutting and refocused on key business aspects. That should be good in the long term, but it does bring uncertainty to the party.

And, despite my love of buybacks, I do think the relatively low Barclays’ dividend yield could drive investors to others in the sector. The dividend is, after all, one of the headline measures that strike us first.

So will Barclays be my top banking choice for early 2025? On these thoughts, probably not. But a lot could happen between now and then.