Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » After plunging nearly 40%, I’m considering buying this bargain FTSE 100 stock

After plunging nearly 40%, I’m considering buying this bargain FTSE 100 stock

Paul Summers has been running the rule over one of the year’s biggest FTSE 100 losers. Is a screamingly cheap valuation enough to get this Fool to buy the shares?

Posted by
Paul Summers
Paul has been teaching in higher education since 2007 and also holds the CFA Society's Investment Management Certificate (IMC). A Terry Smith-influenced quality investor, Paul is a fan of companies boasting seriously high returns on capital. He always reinvests his dividends.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

2024’s proving to be an annus horribilis for FTSE 100 retailer JD Sports Fashion (LSE: JD). As I type, the shares have plummeted a gut-wrenching 38%.

But I reckon this has the potential to be an excellent contrarian buy… in time. Let me explain why.

Share price tumble

JD’s fall from grace isn’t wholly unwarranted. This was never the sort of company that was going to shine during tough economic times where just paying the bills takes priority over a flash new pair of trainers.

But the negative reaction to a recent trading update felt seriously overdone, to me. Last week, JD revealed that pre-tax profit for FY25 will likely come in at the lower end of its previous guidance range of £955m-£1.035bn.

This was after sales dropped 0.3% over the 13 weeks to 2 November — attributed to higher promotional activity, warmer-than-usual weather and reduced demand as shoppers in the US awaited the outcome of the US election.

Now, I don’t know about you but none of the reasons mentioned above justify such a fall. Non-seasonal weather, for example, has always been a potential risk for any clothing retailer.

I also wouldn’t be surprised to see trading recover in the US now that Donald Trump has secured the keys to the White House. A far worse situation would surely have been if there had been no clear winner.

It could get worse

Of course, it’s worth bearing in mind that a share price revival may take longer than expected.

In the near term, a lot will depend on just how well JD trades over the all-important festive period that accounts for roughly a third of annual sales. Any evidence that shoppers are still being cautious in the face of rising inflation — another trading update’s expected in January — could drive even more investors to jump ship.

Even if it manages to deliver a better-than-expected performance over the next few weeks, many big UK retailers including JD now need to navigate the recent increase in national insurance contributions (NICs) announced by chancellor Rachel Reeves at the end of October.

There’s still a lot to like

But, again, these don’t feel like insurmountable issues for those investing for the long term. Moreover, I think there’s a lot to like about this business.

First, there’s the growth strategy. This is a £5bn juggernaut that’s rapidly expanding overseas, particularly in the US where it now boasts 1,200 stores. That bodes well considering the world’s largest economy seems to continue motoring along nicely.

I also reckon that JD may be a safer option than buying into a specific brand whose wares it sells, such as Nike or Adidas. The former has been having a torrid time of late and losing market share to more innovative rivals. Analysts currently expect this to continue into 2025.

And then there’s the valuation. A price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just seven is far below the average among stocks in the Consumer Cyclical sector and the UK market in general. It also looks an absolute bargain compared to the stock’s five-year average P/E of nearly 20!

Taking all this into account, I find myself running out of excuses not to pull the trigger and I’ll initiate a position in this top-tier titan very soon.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Paul Summers has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Nike. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Growth Shares

This FTSE 250 stock soared 9% yesterday! Is the party just beginning?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out a FTSE 250 stock that leapt based on some speculation yesterday, but questions whether to get…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£10k in savings? These 2 gems could make £832 in passive income

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith outlines a couple of dividend shares with an average yield above 8% that could enhance a passive income…

Read more »

Growth Shares

This major UK bank just updated the forecast for the Rolls-Royce share price

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through an analyst forecast for the Rolls-Royce share price and explains why he thinks further gains could…

Read more »

Middle-aged white male courier delivering boxes to young black lady
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 share looks like a Black Friday bargain for me!

| Ben McPoland

Our writer explains why he recently took the opportunity to buy this ultra-cheap FTSE 100 share after its 39% year-to-date…

Read more »

Investing Articles

What will happen to the stock market in 2025? Here’s what the experts say

| Mark David Hartley

The UK stock market did well at the start of this year but has faltered towards the end. Our writer…

Read more »

Ice cube tray filled with ice cubes and three loose ice cubes against dark wood.
Investing Articles

Just released: this month’s lower-risk, higher-yield Share Advisor recommendation [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Ice ideas will usually offer a steadier flow of income and is likely to be a slower-moving but more stable…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Should I buy growth or value in my Stocks and Shares ISA?

| Stephen Wright

Here’s why Stephen Wright's looking past the difference between growth stocks and value shares when finding investments for his ISA.

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £5,000 in a Nasdaq index fund 5 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| Alan Oscroft

The Nasdaq index keeps hitting new all-time records in 2024, as US tech stocks fly. How much could I have…

Read more »