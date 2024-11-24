Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 10% dividend growth! 2 FTSE 100 stocks tipped to supercharge cash payouts

10% dividend growth! 2 FTSE 100 stocks tipped to supercharge cash payouts

These FTSE 100 stocks have strong records of dividend growth. And they’re expected to keep on delivering, as Royston Wild explains.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Looking for dividend growth stocks? These FTSE 100 stocks are expected to deliver strong payout growth over the next couple of years at least.

BAE Systems

Dividend yield: 2.5% for 2024, 2.7% for 2025

The stable nature of arms spending means defence tends to be a rock-solid sector for dividends. This is especially the case today, as fractures in the global order drive rapid rearmament in the West.

BAE Systems (LSE:BA.) is one contractor with a long record of distinguished dividend growth. It’s raised shareholder payouts every year since 2011. It’s a trend City analysts expect to continue, making it worth a close look in my opinion.

BAE Systems' dividend history
Source: DividendMax

Payouts are expected to rise 8%, to 32.3p per share, this year. Dividend growth is expected to accelerate to 10% in 2025, resulting in a full-year payout of 35.5p.

Forecasts for next year are supported by expected profits rises of 7% and 12% in 2024 and 2025 respectively. As a consequence, estimated dividends for both years are covered 2.1 times by predicted earnings.

Both readings are above the safety benchmark of 2 times, providing dividends forecasts with additional steel.

BAE also has strong financial foundations to fund dividends in case earnings disappoint. Profits may fall short of estimates due to supply chain issues, for instance, a significant threat to defence firms’ annual earnings today.

The Footsie firm had £2.8bn of cash on the balance sheet as of June.

BAE Systems’ order backlog is surging, and it hit a record £74.1bn at the midpoint of 2025. It looks set to keep rising too, which bodes well for longer-term dividends.

Airtel Africa

Dividend yield: 5.4% for 2025, 5.5% for 2026

Telecoms provider Airtel Africa (LSE:AAF) doesn’t have a long record of dividend growth like BAE. It’s only been listed on the London Stock Exchange for five years. It also cut the annual payout in 2021 as it rebased dividends to cut debt.

However, cash payouts have surged since then, and by more than double-digit percentages on occasions. It’s a trend that City brokers expect to carry on.

Airtel Africa's dividend history
Source: DividendMax

For this financial year (to March 2025), a total dividend of 6.52 US cents per share is predicted, up 10% year on year. A further 3% rise is anticipated for financial 2026, to 6.70 cents.

However, I must warn that Airtel’s forecasts aren’t as robust as I’d ideally like.

Profits are skidding lower due to adverse currency movements (EBITDA dropped 16.5% between April and September). And leverage levels are sharply growing, with net-debt-to-EBITDA rising to 2.3 times as of September.

Falling earnings also mean dividend cover turns negative for this year, with predicted earnings of 46.7 US cents per share forecast. On the plus side, City analysts expect profits to rebound strongly in financial 2026, leaving robust dividend cover of 2.7 times.

Yet despite the uncertain near-term outlook, I still believe Airtel Africa shares are worth serious consideration by risk-tolerant investors.

What’s more, I believe the long-term picture here remains highly attractive. Telecoms demand for Africa continues to rocket, with Airtel’s customer base rising 6.1% year on year to 156.6m in September.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Airtel Africa Plc and BAE Systems. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Down 17% in a month and yielding 7.39%! Is this FTSE 100 share a screaming buy for me?

| Harvey Jones

When Harvey Jones bought Taylor Wimpey last year he thought this FTSE 100 share was a brilliant long-term buy-and-hold. Has…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s how I’m using a £20k ISA to target £11k+ in income 30 years from now

| Christopher Ruane

Is it realistic to put £20k in an ISA now and earn over half that amount every year in passive…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

If I could only keep 5 UK stocks from my portfolio I’d save these

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is running through his portfolio of top UK stocks to see which ones he couldn't bear to do…

Read more »

Midnight is celebrated along the River Thames in London with a spectacular and colourful firework display.
Investing Articles

I’m aiming for a million buying unexciting shares!

| Christopher Ruane

By investing regularly in long-established, proven and even rather dull businesses, this writer plans to aim for a million. Here's…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 things to consider before you start investing

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer draws on his stock market experience to consider a few vital lessons he would use to start investing…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Will this lesser-known £28bn growth stock be joining the FTSE 100 soon?

| Mark David Hartley

As the powers that be plan a reorganisation of Footsie listing rules, this massive under-the-radar growth stock could find its…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Fools wouldn’t touch these 5 FTSE 350 flops with a bargepole – how come I own 3 of them?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones took a chance on three struggling FTSE 350 stocks in the hope that they'd stage a dramatic recovery.…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

How I’m trying to make a million from passive income

| Alan Oscroft

Invest as much as possible, regularly, and use the passive income to plough back into more shares. Here's how millionaires…

Read more »