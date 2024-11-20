Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » This superstar FTSE growth stock is up 65% and there still looks huge value left in it to me

This superstar FTSE growth stock is up 65% and there still looks huge value left in it to me

This FTSE 100 finance stock has soared this year but still looks packed with value to me, supported by strong recent results and growth forecasts.

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Published
| More on:
A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Just because a FTSE stock has risen a lot does not mean there is no value in it. The business itself may simply be worth more than it was before. Or the market might finally be catching up to what it was genuinely worth in the first place.

Both reasons apply to emerging markets specialist bank Standard Chartered (LSE: STAN), in my view. And despite its currently trading at around a one-year high, I think the stock could still go much higher.

Are the shares undervalued?

To ascertain whether the shares are underpriced, I begin by looking at the price-to-earnings ratio (P/E).

Standard Chartered trades at a P/E of just 7.2 against an average for its competitor banks of 7.7. So it is cheap on this basis.

The same is true of another key stock valuation measure I have found most useful over the years – the price-to-sales ratio (P/S). On this, the bank presently trades at 1.6 against a competitor average of 2.1.

To translate these measures into share price terms, I ran a discounted cash flow analysis. Using other analysts’ figures and my own, this shows Standard Chartered shares are still 60% undervalued, despite their price rise.

Therefore, a fair value for the stock is £23.63 compared to its current £9.45 price.

It could fall, of course. However, it underlines to me that the shares could also go a lot higher from here.

What’s the growth outlook?

A key risk for the bank has been declining net interest income (NII) as rates in some of its major territories fall. NII is the difference in the money it pays out on deposits and takes in on loans.

Crucially though, Standard Chartered has shifted more towards a fee-paying business than an interest-based one.

For example, its Q3 results released on 30 October showed operating income from its Wealth Solutions business soared 32% year on year to $694m (£547m). For its Global Markets operation, operating income increased 16% to $840m.

Profits at its Corporate & Investment Banking division (which includes Global Markets) rose 9% to $1.365bn. And in Wealth & Retail Banking (including Wealth Solutions), profits increased 11% to $742m.

A risk for the bank is that competition in its fee-based businesses may increase, pressuring its income and profit margins. However, it expects operating income to increase at a compound annual growth rate of 5%-7% to 2026.

It also forecasts return on tangible equity (RoTE) to be around 13% by that year, up from the previous 12% estimate. RoTE is the same as return on equity except that it excludes intangible elements such as goodwill.

It also plans to return at least $8bn to shareholders between now and 2026 through dividends and share buybacks. Buybacks tend to support share prices.

Will I buy the stock?

At my later stage in the investment cycle (I am over 50 now), I focus on high-yield stocks. Standard Chartered’s present yield of just 2.2% does not fit this requirement for me now.

However, if I were even 10 years younger, I would buy the stock without any hesitation for its growth potential. This looks to me to be extremely high, which should power the share price much higher with it over time.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Standard Chartered Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

As Buffett takes a slice of Domino’s, does this FTSE 250 share also look tasty?

| Christopher Ruane

Domino's Pizza has lots of varieties -- in global stock markets as well as on its menu. Our writer considers…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Should I buy this dirt cheap FTSE 100 stock, 2024’s biggest faller?

| Alan Oscroft

When a share price has fallen as far as this FTSE 100 one, we surely have to site up and…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d use a £20K Stocks and Shares ISA to try and build wealth

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains the long-term approach he takes when finding both income and growth shares to buy for his Stocks…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

£10,000 to invest? These 2 high-yield shares could deliver a £790 passive income

| Royston Wild

These high yield shares offer dividend yields more than DOUBLE the FTSE 100 average. Here's why our writer is considering…

Read more »

Petrochemical engineer working at night with digital tablet inside oil and gas refinery plant
Investing Articles

The Centrica share price is down 20% in 12 months. I think it might have hit bottom

| Alan Oscroft

The 2022-23 Centrica share price surge is over. But here's why, looking at the next few years, I think it…

Read more »

Businesswoman analyses profitability of working company with digital virtual screen
Investing Articles

After a solid set of results, is it time to buy this FTSE 100 dividend giant?

| Mark David Hartley

I've been looking at FTSE 100 tobacco giant Imperial Brands after it posted impressive full-year results yesterday.

Read more »

Investing Articles

It’s big! It’s yellow! But is this FTSE 250 stock a safe place to store my capital?

| Mark David Hartley

After viewing its half-year trading update yesterday, this FTSE 250 storage giant left our writer considering whether to invest in…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down 28%! What’s going on with GSK’s share price?

| Simon Watkins

The GSK share price has tumbled recently on a number of factors, but I think its fundamentals look strong, leaving…

Read more »