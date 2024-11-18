Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 1 discounted FTSE 250 stock I’d buy today

1 discounted FTSE 250 stock I’d buy today

The FTSE 250’s outperforming the FTSE 100 in 2024, but not all of its constituents are flying higher. Here’s one out-of-favour stock I’d buy right now.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, MSc
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 2 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Over the last 12 months, the FTSE 250‘s jumped almost 15%. And the total return for passive index investors is even higher at 19.5%, thanks to dividends. But this upward trajectory hasn’t been shared by all of its constituents. Kainos Group (LSE:KNOS), in particular, has been hit hard, tumbling by almost 22% since 2024 started.

However, after digging a bit deeper, I discovered a potentially lucrative long-term buying opportunity for my portfolio. If I didn’t already hold it, I’d buy now.

What’s going on at Kainos?

As a quick reminder, Kainos is an expert in digitalisation, helping businesses integrate technology-driven solutions to automate processes and improve efficiency. The firm’s long stood out as a high-growth enterprise that seems to print money when looking at free cash flow margins. It’s why shares have historically traded at a lofty premium. But sadly, premium valuations and slowdowns don’t tend to mix well.

Higher interest rates and inflation were already dampening demand as businesses cut spending to save money. However, with Kainos also serving the public sector, the uncertainty surrounding the October Budget only increased the headwinds.

Consequently, many of its clients have been delaying projects and capital commitments. This ultimately translated into two guidance cuts throughout the year. And looking at the group’s recently published interim results, revenue’s indeed fallen by 5% to £183.1m year-on-year, with bookings falling 11%.

The buying opportunity

Seeing the top line move in the wrong direction is obviously frustrating. However, when zooming out, most of the headaches management’s dealing with seem to be external as well as temporary.

The group’s contracted backlog’s actually up 8%, reaching £354.1m. So when market conditions improve, revenue growth could come back with a vengeance. Meanwhile, cash flow generation’s still jaw-droppingly strong, with cash rising by 21.3% to £137.1m. And management’s using this liquidity and its depressed share price to buy back £30m worth of shares over the next six months.

In the meantime, profit margins are actually rising. The Workday Products division has bolstered gross margins to 78.4% from 75.7%. That’s particularly encouraging since it’s currently the only part of Kainos’ business that remains in full-growth mode, with revenue up 28%. What’s more, management expects this upward trend to continue well into 2025 and beyond.

The performance of its slower-moving segments is expected to remain subdued while customers continue to minimise spending. And management has warned that the headwind of slow decision-making from the British government could last until March 2026.

However, there have been some early signs of improvement throughout the sector, indicating that activity’s slowly ramping back up. And with the long-term trajectory of Kainos still intact paired with a cash-rich balance sheet, this temporary weakness looks like a buying opportunity for patient investors to consider, in my opinion.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has positions in Kainos Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Kainos Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Get ready for a FTSE 100 surge!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Analysts forecast double-digit growth for the FTSE 100 over the next 12 months! What’s behind these predictions, and which stocks…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

At $320, is Tesla now a meme stock?

| Ben McPoland

Since the summer, Tesla stock has shot skywards like a SpaceX rocket. But is it worth me taking the risk…

Read more »

Young happy white woman loading groceries into the back of her car
Investing Articles

Here’s how many Tesco shares I’d need for £1,000 in passive income in 2025

| Ben McPoland

Tesco shares have been on fire since late 2022. This investor is wondering if now might be a good time…

Read more »

Investing Articles

This FTSE sell-off gives me an unmissable chance to buy cut-price UK stocks!

| Harvey Jones

The last few months have been tough for UK stocks and their troubles aren't over yet, but Harvey Jones isn't…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s the forecast for the Tesla share price as Trump’s policies take focus

| Dr. James Fox

The Tesla share price surged following Donald Trump’s election victory, but the stock is trading far above analysts’ targets. Dr…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£15,000 in cash? I’d pick growth stocks like these for life-changing passive income

| Dr. James Fox

Millions of us invest for passive income. Here, Dr James Fox explains his recipe for success by focusing on high-potential…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

Here’s my plan for long-term passive income

| Stephen Wright

On the lookout for passive income stocks to buy, Stephen Wright is turning to one of Warren Buffett’s most famous…

Read more »

artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Growth Shares

Are British stock market investors missing out on the tech revolution?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

British stock market investors continue to pile into ‘old-economy’ stocks. Is this a mistake in today’s increasingly digital world?

Read more »