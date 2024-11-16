Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s the dividend forecast for Rio Tinto shares through to 2026

Here’s the dividend forecast for Rio Tinto shares through to 2026

Rio Tinto’s been regularly cutting dividends on its shares due to falling profits. What can investors expect now as China’s economy still struggles?

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Dividends from mining stocks are famously volatile. Cash payouts on Rio Tinto (LSE:RIO) shares surged in the wake of Covid-19 when commodity prices boomed and earnings leapt. The mega miner also paid a special dividend during that period.

However, dividends have fallen for two straight years since as material prices have reversed. And City analysts believe they’ll drop again all the way through to 2026, as the table below indicates:

Financial yearDividend per shareDividend fallDividend yield
2024391 US cents10%8.3%
2025383 US cents2%8.1%
2026382 US cents>1%8.1%

These figures reflect forecasts of small-to-mid-digit earnings falls over the period.

Having said that, the rate of annual declines slows sharply over the period. As a consequence, the yields on Rio Tinto shares still sit comfortably above 8%. To put that in context, the average forward yield on FTSE 100 shares is way back at 3.5%.

However, I need to consider how realistic curent dividend projections are. And I must think about whether Rio Tinto’s share price may keep dropping, offsetting the benefit of more bulky dividends.

Here’s my verdict.

Good and bad

The first thing to consider is dividend cover. As an investor, I’m looking for a reading of at least 2 times. This is especially important for companies that can witness severe earnings volatility like miners.

Unfortunately, Rio Tinto doesn’t score as well as I’d like on this front. For the next three years, its predicted dividends are covered 1.7 times by expected earnings. This doesn’t leave much wiggle room if profits fall short of forecast.

However, Rio Tinto’s strong balance sheet assuages any fears I have over a potential dividend collapse. Its net debt to underlying EBITDA ratio was just 0.4 as of June. This provides plenty of flexibility to maintain its expensive operations and embark on fresh acquisitions while still hitting its dividend target.

Rio’s goal is to pay 60% of earnings out in the form of dividends. It’s a record the firm’s kept for eight years straight.

Uncertainty to 2026

Predicting mining dividends is in a way tricker than forecasting payouts from other types of shares.

Commodity prices can move sharply and unexpectedly on many supply and demand factors, pulling company earnings (and by extension dividends) through the roof or, alternatively, driving them through the floor.

At the moment, Rio Tinto shareholders like myself remain nervous about key markets like iron ore and copper. Prices could sink if China’s economy remains under the cosh.

Taking a long-term view

However, there’s also reasons to be optimistic. China remains committed to stimulus measures to kick-start its ailing economy. Falling interest rates across the globe might also energise broader commodities demand.

I’m certainly optimistic that Rio Tinto can deliver impressive share price gains and large dividends over the long term. A lack of new supply coming online in critical markets should boost metal prices. I’m also confident on the impact of themes like decarbonisation, urbanisation and technology on demand.

Given its 8%+ dividend yields and low price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 9.1 times, I’ll be looking to buy more Rio Tinto shares when I next have cash on hand to invest.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has positions in Rio Tinto Group. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Dividend Shares

Here’s a simple 4-stock dividend income portfolio with a 7.8% yield

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

With these four British dividend stocks, an investor could potentially generate income of around £780 a year from a £10,000…

Read more »

A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers
Investing Articles

2 FTSE shares that could get hit by Trump tariffs

| Mark David Hartley

Many FTSE shares rely on the US for business and the potential introduction of tariffs on foreign imports could hurt…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Finding shares to buy can be complicated. Here’s a lesson from the US election

| Stephen Wright

Identifying shares to buy is difficult. But Stephen Wright thinks monitoring what directors buy might be an under-appreciated source of…

Read more »

Investing Articles

What makes a great passive income idea?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane earns passive income by owning blue-chip shares like Legal & General. Here's the decision-making process that helps him…

Read more »

Midnight is celebrated along the River Thames in London with a spectacular and colourful firework display.
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d try and use an ISA to become a multi-millionaire!

| Christopher Ruane

Could our writer build his ISA to a multi-million pound valuation? Potentially yes -- and here is how he'd go…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

2 UK shares I wish DIDN’T pay dividends

| Stephen Wright

UK dividend shares can be a great source of passive income. But sometimes, the best thing for a company to…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

How to invest £800? I’d use these 3 Warren Buffett principles!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane shares three lessons he has learnt from investing guru Warren Buffett that he hopes can help him invest,…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 UK stocks with outstanding growth prospects

| Stephen Wright

When it comes to growth stocks, the key's finding a company with a strong competitive position. And the FTSE 100…

Read more »