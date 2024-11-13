Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » What are Rolls-Royce shares really worth?

What are Rolls-Royce shares really worth?

Our writer thinks Rolls-Royce shares might be undervalued even after a staggering price increase. But he also sees reasons to think the opposite!

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Rolls-Royce plc

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

It has been an incredible couple of years for shareholders in aeronautical engineer Rolls-Royce (LSE: RR). Rolls-Royce shares recently hit an all-time high not far off £6 apiece.

Given that they were selling for pennies just two years ago, that represents a remarkable return for some investors.

With that sort of momentum, it is easy to imagine that Rolls-Royce shares may continue heading upwards. But while momentum can be a driver in the stock market as some investors pile in to a surging share, over the long term, valuation tends to be based on more hard-headed financial analysis.

So, what are Rolls-Royce shares really worth?

Looking at the P/E ratio

Last year, the company reported basic earnings per share of 28.9p.

Using a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 17 (roughly the current FTSE 100 average), that would mean the shares are worth £4.91 apiece.

US rivals trade on higher P/E ratios. RTX is at 35, for example, while General Electric has a P/E ratio of 35. Those sort of multiples could suggest that Rolls-Royce shares have a fair value of over £9. That could mean a rise of over 50% from today’s price.

But one issue with this methodology is that US shares tend to have higher valuations than their London counterparts. Rolls is listed on the London exchange and I do not expect the strategically important UK manufacturer to move its listing.

Potential for higher earnings

Still, the P/E ratio is based on the company’s current earnings. It means that, if earnings look set to grow, that could justify a higher share price. Conversely, if they look set to fall, the share price may be seen as overvalued and so could be set for a tumble.

The company has set ambitious medium-term targets, which explain some of the investor enthusiasm for Rolls-Royce over the past year. These involve underlying operating profit, operating margin, free cash flow and return on capital.

However, basic earnings per share are not among the targets. That said, if the company is able to push up underlying operating profit and free cash flow, I see that as likely a positive indicator for basic EPS.

Room for further share price growth

On that basis, if Rolls-Royce is able to deliver on its medium-term targets, then I see a fair price for the shares as higher than it is now. How much higher depends on just how good those earnings turn out to be.

Given that upbeat outlook, why am I not buying the company for my portfolio?

In short, I do not think the potential risks are factored in properly even at the current price. There is a risk that the company will not deliver on its targets for reasons of its own making. It has historically been an inconsistently performing business and the current targets are ambitious.

But I am also concerned about the business being hurt by factors largely outside its control, such as a slowdown in civil aviation demand due to anything from a recession to a pandemic. That has historically happened from time to time – and I expect it to occur again at some point in the future.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Up 28%, can the easyJet share price keep rising?

| Christopher Ruane

The easyJet share price has gained altitude over one year but plunged over five. Is now an attractive time for…

Read more »

British Isles on nautical map
Investing Articles

Should I buy more BAE Systems shares at 1,350p?

| Ben McPoland

BAE Systems shares have had a fantastic run since early 2022, yet still don't appear overvalued. Is it now time…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

7% yield and a cheap valuation! Is this one of the best shares to buy this month?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane has been looking for cheap shares to buy. This one has a 7% dividend yield, so is it…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

Should I buy National Grid shares for the big dividend before it’s too late?

| Alan Oscroft

This year's price weakness has left National Grid shares on what looks like a tempting valuation. I hope it doesn't…

Read more »

Investing Articles

There are now 5,000 ISA millionaires! See the surprising UK dividend shares they’re buying

| Harvey Jones

The number of ISA millionaires is growing all the time and guess what? They're really into blue-chip dividend shares listed…

Read more »

Blue NIO sports car in Oslo showroom
Investing Articles

Down 38% in weeks! Time to snap up NIO stock?

| Christopher Ruane

NIO stock's more than doubled in value over the past five years but has been on a wild ride lately.…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d invest a £20k Stocks and Shares ISA to help build long-term wealth

| Christopher Ruane

Read how our writer thinks about turning a £20k Stocks and Shares ISA into a bigger pot by taking a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Should I put money into index funds now the FTSE All-Share has paused?

| Kevin Godbold

The FTSE All-Share index has been treading water since May. Is it smart to put money into tracker funds now…

Read more »