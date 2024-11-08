Harvey Jones was tempted to buy this FTSE 100 share after it crashed in October. Now it’s crashed again, it looks cheap but evidently has some issues.

This FTSE 100 share has just crashed another 20%. Its P/E is now just 9.9 so should I buy?

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

In an otherwise quiet morning for the market Friday (8 November), one FTSE 100 share has just crashed by a massive 20%. It’s the second time it’s done that in a month.

On 31 October, I asked whether housebuilder Vistry Group (LSE: VTY) was the very best share to buy in November. I asked because it was the FTSE 100’s worst performer in October, plunging 28.93% over the month. That left it trading at a markedly lower valuation and I do love a bargain.

Vistry’s troubles began on 8 October, when the board issued a shock profit warning after admitting it had underestimated build costs in its Southern Division. The issue affected just nine out of 300 sites, but the board still slashed 2024 profit guidance by 20% to £80m. It also slashed 2025 guidance by £30m and 2026 by £5m.

This blue-chip is having a meltdown

This morning it slashed guidance again, amid ongoing problems at the Southern Division. The forecast profit blow has now jumped to £110m for 2024, £50m in 2025 and £10m in 2026.

In more bad news, forecast completions have been cut from 18,000 units to 17,500. The group still expects to deliver full-year adjusted profit before tax of around £300m, but it’s a right old mess and can we even rely on that number? Someone has got their sums badly wrong here. Touch wood the rest of the business isn’t affected, although I remain wary.

Like many businesses, Vistry has also been assessing the implications of last month’s Budget increase to employer National Insurance contributions. The hike will come into force from 6 April 2025, costing the group an additional £5m. Its supply chain will take a hit too.

All this comes at a bad time for the housebuilding sector, which has seen my previously rampant Taylor Wimpey shares sell off too. With inflation expected to edge up next year due to Budget spending, construction sector material and labour costs will rise. In a further blow, interest rates may be cut at a slower pace, hitting mortgage costs and buyer demand.

Being cheap isn’t everything, I’m afraid

The Vistry share price has fallen by half since peaking at 1,430p on 4 September, trading at just 708p today.

Just a couple of months ago, investors thought Vistry would be a prime beneficiary of the new Labour government’s housebuilding plans, due to its exposure to affordable housing and regeneration. That may still happen. But those plans always looked optimistic, given the shortage of skilled labour, and now Vistry has shot itself in the foot.

Some of the people involved in this shambles have moved on but this kind of problem shouldn’t happen to a well-run FTSE 100 company, so we can only assume it isn’t well run. The timing is awful, given wider worries.

On 31 October I said I might take a small position in Vistry when I had the cash. Luckily, I didn’t. And even with today’s price-to-earnings ratio of just 9.9, there are an awful lot of FTSE 100 shares I’d buy before this one.