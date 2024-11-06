Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Growth Shares » The AstraZeneca share price just fell 8.4% in a day. Is it time to consider buying?

The AstraZeneca share price just fell 8.4% in a day. Is it time to consider buying?

The AstraZeneca share price has fallen almost 25% since late August. Is there value on offer for investors after this huge fall?

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:
Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) share price is in freefall at the moment. Yesterday (5 November), it fell 8.4%. Since late August, it has plummeted nearly 25%.

So, what’s going on here? And has the share price created a good buying opportunity for long-term investors to consider?

Share price crash

Let’s start with yesterday’s fall.

It seems this was primarily caused by a report that a number of senior executives at the pharma company’s China unit could be implicated in a major insurance fraud case.

Last week, AstraZeneca said that its China president Leon Wang was being investigated by authorities and would be standing down from his position.

However, according to financial media company Yicai, the investigation by Chinese authorities has now blown out to include ‘dozens’ of senior AstraZeneca executives, with multiple authorities getting involved.

It’s worth noting that problems in China have been plaguing the company for months now. In early September, police in the country detained five current and former employees of AstraZeneca for questioning about potential illegal activities. This issue was related to its collection of patient data and whether it infringed China’s data-privacy laws.

Sell rating

Another factor that has hurt the FTSE 100 stock in recent months is disappointing drug trial results. In mid-September, the shares fell after results from the company’s lung cancer trials showed that its experimental precision drug didn’t significantly improve overall survival results for patients.

Finally, there has been some negative broker commentary recently. For example, in September, analysts at Deutsche Bank slapped a Sell rating on the stock. It’s worth noting that yesterday, the same analysts described early data on AstraZeneca’s experimental weight loss pill as “somewhat underwhelming”.

So overall, there has been a lot of negative news for investors to digest here.

A buying opportunity?

But is now a good time to take a closer look at the stock?

My gut feeling is that it is.

The China issues are certainly a risk factor here. They could lead to reputational damage and/or large fines and put more pressure on the share price in the near term.

But I think the company can recover from these setbacks. I don’t think that they’re likely to impact the group too much in the long run.

As for the disappointing drug trial results, I don’t see these as the end of the world for the firm. That’s because AstraZeneca currently has nearly 200 drugs in its pipeline.

Turning to the valuation, the shares currently trade on a forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of about 14 after yesterday’s fall. That’s a relatively attractive valuation, in my view.

It’s worth pointing out that trying to ‘catch a falling knife’ can be dangerous. That’s because a stock in freefall can keep falling.

So, if I was interested in buying the stock, I would probably wait until it had stabilised a little. I’d also look to build a position over time and average out my entry prices.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended AstraZeneca Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Growth Shares

Red briefcase with the words Budget HM Treasury embossed in gold
Investing Articles

Why this FTSE 100 stock could be a big winner from the UK Budget

| Ken Hall

Ken Hall has one industry-leading FTSE 100 stock under the microscope following favourable announcements in last week's Budget.

Read more »

Investing Articles

After a bumper year, is there any value left in Rolls-Royce’s share price?

| Simon Watkins

Despite the sustained rise over the year, Rolls-Royce’s share price still looks very undervalued to me, with further strong earnings…

Read more »

Investing Articles

With Bunzl pausing, I think investors should take note of this winning growth stock

| Kevin Godbold

We may be seeing a decent opportunity to appraise Bunzl right now and to consider buying one of the FTSE…

Read more »

Investing Articles

If I’d put £5k into this magnificent FTSE 100 stock 4 years ago, here’s what I’d have today

| Mark David Hartley

Mark David Hartley weighs up the prospects of a FTSE 100 stock that’s made impressive gains in the past four…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

2 high-yield FTSE 250 shares I’d buy today — and 1 that I’d avoid

| Mark David Hartley

UK markets have felt some volatility after last week’s Budget and the FTSE 250 was no stranger to it. Our…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 reasons the Rolls-Royce share price could soar over the next decade

| Stephen Wright

Sustainable aviation fuel, narrow-body aircraft, and small nuclear reactors could all keep the Rolls-Royce share price climbing over the next…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing Articles

As Lloyds’ share price tumbles 14%, is this an unmissable opportunity for me to buy at a bargain-basement price?

| Simon Watkins

The Lloyds share price is substantially below its year high, but decent earnings prospects should drive its price and dividend…

Read more »

Closeup ruffled American flag representing US stocks and shares
Investing Articles

2 UK stocks that could rise if Harris wins the Presidential election

| Royston Wild

Royston Wild believes these UK stocks could receive a bump if Kalama Harris wins the Presidency, giving their share prices…

Read more »