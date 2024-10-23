Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Down 5%, BAE Systems’ share price looks a bargain to me as big orders keep rolling in

Down 5%, BAE Systems’ share price looks a bargain to me as big orders keep rolling in

BAE Systems’ share price has dipped recently but looks set to rise as big orders continue to flow in, supporting strong earnings growth.

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

BAE Systems’ (LSE: BA) share price is down 5% from its 17 October 12-month traded high of £14.14.

I put this down to profit-taking. Shares in the defence giant have risen 120% since Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

I believe the dip provides a rare opportunity to buy the stock at a discounted level.

A growing order book

H1 this year saw a £1.6bn increase in BAE Systems’ order book from H2 2023, to £59.6bn. Over the same six-month period, its order backlog rose by £4.3bn, to £74.1bn.

Indeed, barely a week goes by without big new orders being announced and October was no different. It was awarded a $92m (£71m) submarine contract by the US Navy. Then it received a $184m order from the US Army for armoured multi-purpose vehicles. And mid-month, the US Army awarded it a $460m contract to upgrade its aviation fleet.

Then news came of a possible project to provide Turkey with Eurofighters. These are built by a consortium of BAE Systems, Airbus and Leonardo

This also followed a US State Department announcement earlier this month allowing military equipment sales to Italy, India and Romania. The combined value would be $965m, with BAE Systems being the principal contractor for the Italian sales.

A risk here is that a failure in any of its major products would be expensive to remedy. It might also damage its reputation. 

However, as it stands, analysts forecast that the firm’s earnings will grow by 7.3% a year to the end of 2026.

Increasing global insecurity

Tit-for-tat attacks between Israel and Iran (and its proxies) raise the prospect of a wider war in the Middle East.

Russia has eyed gradual expansion further west in Europe since it invaded Georgia in 2008. And I think it will continue to threaten other countries’ borders, regardless of events in Ukraine.

Additionally, CIA Director William Burns claimed last February that Chinese President Xi Jinping had ordered his military to be ready to invade Taiwan by 2027.

Few people want wars. However, Western leaders appear to take the view that the best way to ensure peace is to prepare for conflict.

NATO members have committed to increasing their annual defence spending to 2%+ of gross domestic product. And it has been estimated they need to spend €1.8trn (£1.5trn) to compensate for 30 years of underinvestment.

As the largest defence contractor in Europe and the seventh largest in the world, BAE Systems should benefit from this.

Are the shares undervalued?

BAE Systems presently trades on the key price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) stock valuation at just 21.6. This looks a bargain compared to the average 46.1 P/E of its competitor group.

The same applies to its price-to-sales ratio (P/S) of 1.1 against its peer group’s average of 4.4.

To ascertain how cheap it is in cash terms I ran a discounted cash flow analysis.

This shows BAE Systems’ shares to be 21% undervalued at their present price of £13.40. So a fair value for them would be £16.96, although they may go lower or higher than that.

Given this and the firm’s terrific growth prospects, I will be buying more of the shares very soon.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has positions in BAE Systems. The Motley Fool UK has recommended BAE Systems. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

3 reasons to consider buying FTSE 250 shares right now

| Alan Oscroft

Sometimes, I think the time might just be right to spread my interests and look at the wide range of…

Read more »

Elevated view over city of London skyline
Investing Articles

HSBC is splitting its business. What does this mean for the major FTSE 100 bank?

| Mark David Hartley

The FTSE 100 shuddered yesterday as HSBC announced it will be splitting its business between the East and West from…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Would I do better taking a million pounds now or 1p that doubles every day for a month?

| Harvey Jones

Any investor worth their salt would surely prefer to have a million pounds than a single penny. Unless they happen…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I’d buy these 2 ETFs to try and beat the FTSE 100 AND the S&P 500!

| Royston Wild

Let's forget the FTSE 100 for a few moments. Here, I'll explain why these exchange-traded funds (ETFs) could provide better…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How will today’s results affect the 2024-2026 dividend forecast for Lloyds shares?

| James Beard

The Black Horse Bank released its third-quarter results today. Our writer considers the implications for the stock's three-year dividend forecast.

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d aim to earn £9,913 a year in dividend income from a £20k Stocks and Shares ISA

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says it's possible to generate an outsized income from a fairly modest investment in a Stocks and Shares…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Under £4, is this the time for me to buy this once-revered FTSE retailer?

| Simon Watkins

Following a change of strategy after demotion from the FTSE 100 in 2019, this firm bounced back into the top…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s what the experts think the Unilever share price might do in the next 12 months… and where I’m looking instead

| Stephen Wright

Analysts are divided on the outlook for the Unilever share price. But Stephen Wright's looking beneath the surface for a…

Read more »