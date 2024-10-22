Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Down 60%! Does the 7.7% dividend yield make this stock worth considering?

Down 60%! Does the 7.7% dividend yield make this stock worth considering?

Dividend stocks with high yields and low prices can often make for lucrative investment opportunities, but that’s not always the case.

Posted by
Mark David Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy.
Published
| More on:
Warm summer evening outside waterfront pubs and restaurants at the popular seaside resort town of Weymouth, Dorset.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

When searching for lucrative dividend stocks, I often compare the yield and price histories. Since the yield’s a percentage of the price, the two metrics are usually inversely correlated to a degree. Variations in this correlation can give me deeper insights into how the company manages its dividends.

If the company maintains a steady dividend, the yield falls as the price rises. Ideally, I look for a yield that remains stable, indicating a steady increase in dividend payments in line with price growth. These types of stocks can make reliable additions to a passive income portfolio.

Searching the FTSE 250 index, one stock caught my eye that could be promising. So I decided to peek under the hood.

A lesser-known utility group

Pennon Group‘s (LSE: PNN) a £1.6bn water and waste management company better known by its subsidiaries, including South West Water and Bristol Water. Founded in 1989, it’s relatively young compared to most UK utility companies.

I like utility companies because their regulated business models and essential services provide a degree of stability and resilience. Lately, many have been struggling, and even leading providers like National Grid and Severn Trent have suffered losses. Pennon’s share price has been in decline since mid-2021, now down by almost 60% in five years.

On the face of things, that doesn’t look great. But things may start improving soon. Earnings are forecast to grow 37.9% a year going forward, leading analysts to predict an average 12-month price target up 23% from current levels. That could translate to some decent returns when adding in the 7.7% dividend yield.

It’s a promising forecast, particularly considering the majority of analysts are in agreement. But that doesn’t mean it’ll happen. 

What could derail the performance?

Pennon says it’s been actively investing in infrastructure to improve its services and enhance its long-term growth prospects. But despite efforts to reduce costs and improve operational efficiency, I’m yet to see any notable improvement in its financial performance.

This was made evident earlier this year when the company released its full-year 2023 results. Although revenue grew 14% and operating income increased 8.6%, it reported a £9.5m loss and dividends took a hit. In previous years, it increased dividends by 6% on average but this year, growth was reduced to only 3.8%.

Fortunately, the reduction may just be a once-off. The redirection of funds is to cover a £2.4m fine from the Environmental Agency for a sewage leak that caused a parasitic outbreak in Brixham.

That’s reportedly been resolved but a repeat of such an issue could cost the company dearly — both reputationally and financially. What’s more, its total debt has risen from £3.1m in 2023 to almost £4bn this year after acquiring Sutton and East Surrey (SES) water company for £89m.

My verdict

Pennon’s attractive from a dividends point of view, with a good payment history and high yield. However, it seems to be making costly operational errors and taking on a level of debt that could soon become unmanageable. Its interest coverage has dropped to 1.1 times and its debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio’s up to 246%.

For me, that makes it too risky an investment to consider for a long-term income portfolio.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Mark Hartley has positions in National Grid Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended National Grid Plc and Pennon Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Why I think the FTSE 100’s the best place for my money right now

| Alan Oscroft

When I look for a long-term home for my investment cash, I can't see any shares I'd like to buy…

Read more »

Happy couple showing relief at news
Investing Articles

Who wants to be an ISA millionaire by 2043? Here’s how

| Kevin Godbold

The number of UK ISA millionaires just exploded higher and there's a strong pipeline of others on the way. Here's…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

3 reasons why I think the S&P 500 will keep climbing!

| Royston Wild

The FTSE 100 is still a great place to buy shares today. But I expect the broader S&P 500 to…

Read more »

Growth Shares

When will the IAG share price get back to pre-pandemic levels?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why he feels the IAG share price can get back to 2020 levels, but it's not something…

Read more »

A Black father and daughter having breakfast at hotel restaurant
Investing Articles

Where have I been? This FTSE 100 growth stock’s leaving the index in the dust!

| Kevin Godbold

Growth continues to propel this stunning FTSE 100 market mover and the outlook's positive for more advances in the years…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s how a Stocks and Shares ISA can generate a monthly income of £700

| Kevin Godbold

Even those on an average salary can aim to build a Stocks and Shares ISA to £210k capable of being…

Read more »

Mature people enjoying time together during road trip
Dividend Shares

These 2 dividend growth stocks could be cash cows for UK investors

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

These dividend stocks don’t offer the highest yields. But their payouts are rising meaning that investors are continually pocketing more…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here are the latest share price forecasts for Barclays

| Stephen Wright

Analysts are divided on the outlook for the Barclays share price. But Stephen Wright thinks the bank could benefit from…

Read more »