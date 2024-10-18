Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » A top FTSE 250 dividend growth share I’d buy for lifelong passive income

A top FTSE 250 dividend growth share I’d buy for lifelong passive income

The FTSE 250 can be a great place to search for dividend shares alongside the FTSE 100. Here’s a passive income hero Royston Wild would buy today.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Investing in FTSE 250 dividend growth stocks can provide a steady income and capital gains as cash rewards are steadily hiked. It’s a combination that can protect against inflation and provide a strong and stable return over time.

This company’s tipped to grow dividends by double-digit percentages over the next couple of years at least. Here’s why I’d buy it if I had cash on hand to invest.

A top property stock

Investing in residential property’s one of the safest ways to make a second income, in my book. Demand for accommodation remains stable regardless of economic conditions, providing landlords with a steady stream of income.

But I wouldn’t think about buy-to-let as an option. Higher taxes, stricter mortgage regulations, and increased maintenance and admin costs make it less profitable (and more complex) than I’d like.

Instead, I’d buy shares in one of the UK’s residential-focused property stocks. For investors seeking reliable dividends, I don’t think Grainger (LSE:GRI) can be bettered.

This FTSE 250 firm is Britain’s largest residential landlord, with more than 10,000 properties on its books. Its aim is to distribute 50% of net rental income in the form of dividends, which — supported by solid growth in UK rents — has led to an impressive rise in shareholder payouts.

Indeed, the business lifted its interim dividend 11% for the last financial year to September. It’s expected to announce another full-year hike when final results are released on 21 November.

Good fundamentals

Encouragingly for investors, rents continue to march higher as the sector’s supply shortage drags on, which bodes well for dividends this year and beyond.

According to Rightmove, rents outside London struck “a 19th consecutive quarterly record of £1,344 per calendar month” in October. Tenant costs in the capital have also hit new peaks of £2,694 a month.

This means annual rental growth inside and outside London was 2.5% and 5.2% respectively.

The stronger performance ex-London is especially good for Grainger, as most of its homes are located outside the capital. It has a presence in 14 British cities, a figure it plans to eventually increase to 23.

Rapid dividend growth

Against this backcloth, City analysts expect dividends to continue rising strongly over the short-to-medium term.

YearDividend per shareDividend growthDividend yield
20247.31p10%3%
20258.24p13%3.4%
20269.20p12%3.8%

Dividends are tipped to expand at a rapid pace too. And as a consequence, the yields on Grainger shares rise rapidly.

There are some risks to future earnings and dividends beyond the near term. More specifically, a broader rise in rental property supply could dent overall returns by dampening rental growth.

On this front, Labour’s plan to build 1.5 new homes between now and 2029 could be an unfavourable gamechanger.

Yet on balance, I believe Grainger’s still an attractive stock for passive income. Its large (and expanding) position in an ultra-defensive market could deliver solid dividends for years to come.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Here’s the dividend forecast for IAG shares through to 2026

| Roland Head

IAG shares are expected to provide a dividend yield of almost 4% in 2025. The airline group’s trading looks strong,…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s the dividend yield forecast for Tesco shares through to 2026

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith outlines why he likes Tesco stock as a sustainable income source going forward, based on the dividend yield…

Read more »

Investing Articles

A cheap dividend stock and an ETF I’d buy to target a £1,200 passive income

| Royston Wild

Royston Wild believes this FTSE 100 dividend hero and high-yield exchange-traded fund (ETF) could provide a strong passive income for…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Just released: our 3 top small-cap stocks to buy in November [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Small-cap shares tend to be more volatile than larger companies, so we suggest investors should look to build up a…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

2 high-yield dividend stocks and an ETF I’d buy to target a HUGE passive income

| Royston Wild

I think this high-yielding exchange-traded fund (ETF) and these dividend stocks could provide a healthy second income for years to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How I’d pick dividend stocks to retire with a second income using my £20k ISA allowance

| Mark David Hartley

Our writer details his strategy to build a second income stream before retirement by investing in dividend stocks with the…

Read more »

photo of Union Jack flags bunting in local street party
Investing Articles

Why I prefer FTSE 100 dividends over the S&P 500 right now

| Ben McPoland

As the S&P 500 soars to a new record, our writer highlights a high-yield dividend stock from the FTSE 100…

Read more »

Smiling family of four enjoying breakfast at sunrise while camping
Investing Articles

If I’d bought this top FTSE 250 stock a year ago, I’d be up 84% today!

| Paul Summers

If only our writer had trusted his instincts and snapped up this FTSE 250 stock last year. Does Paul Summers…

Read more »