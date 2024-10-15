Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » As investor sentiment sinks, is the stock market about to crash?

As investor sentiment sinks, is the stock market about to crash?

Investor confidence has dropped sharply in recent quarters, data from Saxo Bank shows. Is a stock market crash coming? And should I prepare myself?

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

UK share prices have largely been buoyant in 2024 following years of underperformance. The FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 have both gained around 7% since the start of the year. But the spectre of a stock market crash continues to unnerve investors at as the fourth quarter gets under way.

In fact, research from Saxo Bank has revealed “a notable shift in market sentiment compared to previous quarters, as investor confidence in global equity markets softens.”

How likely is a stock market crash? And what should I do?

Sentiment sinks

Saxo interviewed 712 of its clients. Its report showed that “while many respondents remain optimistic, there is growing concern over inflation, interest rates, and geopolitical risks, all of which continue to shape market expectations for the next three months.”

Investor confidence is dropping.
Source: Saxo Bank

As the chart shows, investors remain positive about the direction of stock markets in quarter four. Some 40.6% of those questioned expect share prices to increase in the period.

However, client optimism is declining at an alarming rate. Saxo said that 42.1% of respondents expected stock markets to rise in Q3, which itself was down sharply from 50.5% during Q2.

Worryingly for UK investors, the bank’s customers believe European share indexes will perform most poorly this quarter.

Europe is tipped to be the worst-performing region.
Source: Saxo Bank

An overwhelming 47.1% of those surveyed think Europe will be the biggest underperforming sector. This is up sharply from the 25.9% that made the same prediction in Q3.

Thinking like Buffett

So what happens next? The truth is that nobody knows. Trying to guess the near-term direction of stock markets makes a fool of even the most experienced investor.

This is why I plan to continue buying shares for my portfolio. As a long-term investor like Warren Buffett, the prospect of some temporary turbulence doesn’t put me off.

In fact, if stock markets crash, I’ll be looking to snap up some bargains. While past performance is no guarantee of the future, I’m reassured by the stock market’s consistent ability to rebound from shocks.

Take the FTSE 100, for instance. It’s recovered strongly from numerous crises since its inception in 1984 to post record highs of 8,474.41 points earlier this year. These include the dotcom bubble, the 2008/09 financial crisis, the Brexit referendum, and the Covid-19 pandemic.

One FTSE 100 bargain

JD Sports' share price
Source: TradingView

JD Sports Fashion (LSE:JD.) is a beaten-down Footsie share I’m already considering buying for my portfolio. After a shock drop during January, the retailer remains around 20% cheaper than it was at the start of 2024.

As a result, it trades on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 9.6 times. As the chart shows, this is significantly below readings of the past five years.

JD Sports' earnings multiples
Source: TradingView

JD’s share price plummeted in January as it warned on profits due to weak sales. This remains a threat going forward, but one I believe is baked into the company’s rock-bottom valuation.

Trading at the sportswear giant is also showing signs of having stabilised. Organic sales rose 6.4% in the six months to July, pushing pre-tax profits to a forecast-beating £405.6m. Profit was a lower £397.8m the year before.

I think JD could deliver strong long-term returns as the sports fashion segment grows in the coming years.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

If I wanted to invest in Nvidia, I’d buy this FTSE 250 stock at a 12% discount

| Ben McPoland

Nvidia stock has certainly rediscovered its mojo in October. However, this investor thinks there might be a better alternative in…

Read more »

US Stock

If I’d invested £1k a year ago in the S&P 500, here’s how much more I’d have versus the FTSE 100

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith details the reasons behind the difference in performance of the S&P 500 and the FTSE 100 and outlines…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

Up more than 50%! Should I buy this FTSE 250 stock now?

| Kevin Godbold

The multi-year outlook for this FTSE 250 business is bullish and the sector's recovering, so is there still good value…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down 35% this year, is the worst-performing FTSE 100 stock of 2024 an unmissable bargain?

| Stephen Wright

Spirax-Sarco shares have underperformed the FTSE 100 this year by some margin. Is a cyclical downturn an opportunity for investors…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

£11,000 of M&G shares could make me a passive income of £1,613 a month!

| Simon Watkins

A small investment in M&G shares could generate a very high passive income for me, especially if the dividends are…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman at the street withdrawing money at the ATM
Investing Articles

Under 60p, do Lloyds shares look an irresistible bargain to me?

| Simon Watkins

Lloyds shares have risen a lot from their one-year low, but the only question I ask as a long-term investor…

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

2 select FTSE 100 shares aimed at beating the long-term return of the index

| Kevin Godbold

I'd cherry-pick these individual FTSE 100 company shares to spearhead a campaign to try and beat the performance of the…

Read more »

Micro-Cap Shares

This UK stock is crushing Rolls-Royce. And it only costs 22p

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This 22p UK stock is generating huge returns for investors at the moment. Edward Sheldon is tempted to buy it…

Read more »