Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 10%+ yield? Here’s my 5-year Legal & General dividend forecast!

10%+ yield? Here’s my 5-year Legal & General dividend forecast!

With a dividend yield approaching double digits, our writer plans to hang on to his Legal & General shares. He thinks there could be even better to come!

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

As a shareholder in FTSE 100 financial services company Legal & General (LSE: LGEN), how much the company pays out as dividends matters to me. At the moment, it has what I consider a highly attractive dividend yield of 9.2%. I have therefore been thinking about what might happen to the Legal & General dividend in the next few years.

What the current plan means

This is helped by the fact that the firm has clearly laid out its intentions. For its current financial year, the company foresees a 5% increase in dividends per share.

For the three years following that, the expectation is growth of 2% annually in the Legal & General dividend per share. In addition, a buyback programme is planned that could help potentially boost earnings per share.

Last year’s dividend per share was 20.3p. Based on a 5% increase, I expect this year’s dividend per share to come in at around 21.2p.

Following that, I expect a 2025 dividend of around 21.7p per share, followed by 22.1p in 2026 and 22.5p in 2027. If the 2% growth is maintained beyond the lifetime of the current plan, that would mean 2028 sees a dividend of 23p per share.

Given the current Legal & General share price, that means the prospective yield on a five-year basis is roughly 10.2%. I certainly find that attractive.

Things could get even better

Not only that, but I actually think that forecast might understate the size of the potential dividend five years from now (or the prospect of a special dividend along the way).

Legal & General has a strong brand, large long-term customer base and proven business model. I expect demand for retirement-linked financial products to remain strong. The company has proven it can produce sizeable excess cash flows.

The board plans to reduce the rate of annual dividend growth and put some of that spare cash into buybacks. Since it announced that plan in June, the shares have fallen 2%, suggesting that the City does not feel the capital return plan is particularly exciting.

If the company keeps doing well and the board wants to try and boost the share price, I think it could choose to increase the dividend faster, or declare a special dividend, at some point over the next five years.

Nothing’s ever guaranteed in the stock market

On a more pessimistic analysis though, we could see the Legal & General dividend being cut as happened back in 2008. A financial crisis could lead investors to pull funds nervously making it harder for the firm to keep paying dividends when it wants to shore up its capital position.

In the following years, Legal & General brought its dividend per share back to its level before that cut – and it has since far surpassed that.

So I recognise the risks, but am happy to keep owning this income share.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in Legal & General Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

It’s October! Does this mean UK stocks are going to crash?

| James Beard

Whisper it quietly, but four of the five biggest one-day falls in the FTSE 100 have been in the month…

Read more »

Investing Articles

With new nuclear energy deals in view, Rolls-Royce’s share price looks cheap to me anywhere under £11.48

| Simon Watkins

Rolls-Royce’s share price dipped after a problem on a Cathay Pacific flight but has now bounced back on positive news…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is the Greggs share price now a screaming buy for me after falling 10% this month?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones watched the Greggs share price climb and climb, but decided it was too expensive for him. Should he…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
US Stock

3 super S&P 500 stocks that could smash global ETFs over the next 5 years

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

History shows that allocating some capital to top S&P 500 stocks can significantly boost an investor's financial returns over the…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 insider’s selling but 2 brokers say “buy”. What’s going on?

| James Beard

A director of this FTSE 250 retailer has sold £114m of stock but brokers rate its shares a Buy. Our…

Read more »

Investing Articles

With a P/E of 7.7 is the Lloyds share price back in deep bargain territory?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones has enjoyed watching the Lloyds share price rise and rise over the last year, while its dividends are…

Read more »

Investing Articles

BP, Phoenix Group and Rolls-Royce are 3 shares Hargreaves Lansdown investors have been buying

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

BP shares have been attracting attention recently. But the oil giant's not the only stock UK investors have been snapping…

Read more »

Investing Articles

After falling 54% in 5 years, is the worst over for the Vodafone share price?

| James Beard

Since October 2019, the Vodafone share price has been the worst performer on the FTSE 100. But our writer thinks…

Read more »