Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » US Stock » Should I put money into index funds in October while the S&P 500’s near all-time highs?

Should I put money into index funds in October while the S&P 500’s near all-time highs?

The S&P 500 index has risen around 33% over the last year. Is it smart to put money into index funds after this kind of rise or is it a recipe for disaster?

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:
The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’m a fan of index funds. Within my retirement portfolio, I have both US and global index tracker products. But is it smart to put more money into these funds while the S&P 500 index is near all-time highs? Let’s discuss.

Averaging in

Experts often recommend drip-feeding money into index funds on a regular basis (eg monthly). And generally speaking, I think this is a smart strategy.

By putting money into the markets at regular intervals investors can average out their entry points over time. Some purchases will be at lower levels while some will be higher.

The downside to buying high

That said, I’m always a little bit apprehensive about putting cash into index funds after the stock market has had a really strong run. Because the starting point can have a significant impact on overall returns in the following years.

Looking at the S&P 500 today, I wouldn’t be surprised if returns were a bit underwhelming in the short/medium term. Not only is the index up around 33% over the last year but valuations are very high. Currently, the average trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio across the S&P 500 is about 24. Meanwhile, the top 10 stocks in the index have an average P/E ratio that’s even higher.

It’s worth noting that last month analysts at JP Morgan said that average calendar-year returns for the S&P 500 could shrink to below 6% in the next decade due to the strong recent performance. The basis for their argument was largely placed on valuations – current stock market valuations are high relative to history.

Looking for value

Now, this doesn’t mean I’m not going to be investing in the near term. It just means I’m going to focus on different investments.

What I tend to do when markets have had a strong run is reduce my index fund contributions and focus more on stocks and areas of the market that offer value. This way I can put money into assets that I believe have more return potential.

I’ve been buying this stock

One stock I’ve been buying for my retirement portfolio recently is Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG). It’s the owner of Google, YouTube, and self-driving car company Waymo.

This stock recently fell from $190 to $150 and I bagged a few more shares for my portfolio at a price of $154. At that share price there was some value on offer, to my mind.

Next year, Wall Street expects Alphabet to generate earnings per share of $8.71. So I bought the stock when it was trading on a forward-looking P/E ratio of just 17.7. That’s below the market average, and it’s an attractive price for this legendary tech stock, in my view.

Of course, there are no guarantees this move will pay off. Investing in individual stocks is riskier than investing in index funds. In this case, one risk to consider is scrutiny from regulators. Another is Google search being disrupted by ChatGPT.

I’ve bought this stock on the dips many times before however. And it’s always paid off as the company has continued to grow. So I’m optimistic that my recent purchases will generate attractive returns in the years ahead.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ed Sheldon has positions in Alphabet. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors.Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on US Stock

Road trip. Father and son travelling together by car
Investing Articles

Here’s why the Tesla share price soared 25% last month

| Mark David Hartley

The Tesla share price is on a tear, rising 25% in the past 30 days. What's driving the growth and…

Read more »

US Stock

The Chinese stock market is surging! Here’s what I’ve bought

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith notes all of the commotion regarding China and explains why he feels the stock market over there could…

Read more »

White female supervisor working at an oil rig
Investing Articles

I’m with analysts, this 6.4%-yielding passive income stock could surge 30% in a year

| Oliver Rodzianko

Oliver says that Diamondback Energy shares are worth considering as a smart hedge against geopolitical uncertainties. They also offer a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Should I invest in Duolingo at $278 inside my Stocks and Shares ISA?

| Ben McPoland

This investor is wondering whether language learning app Duolingo might be a good fit for his Stocks and Shares ISA…

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

Michael Burry just bought 633,959 shares in this $1 penny stock

| Ben McPoland

Scion Asset Management announced a stake in this penny stock in the second quarter. But what could Michael Burry be…

Read more »

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

What does Warren Buffett see in Occidental Petroleum?

| Stephen Wright

Despite selling shares in Apple and Bank of America, Warren Buffett has been consistently buying Occidental Petroleum. Why?

Read more »

Investing Articles

Nvidia stock is up 6% in a week! Is it time to buy?

| Charlie Keough

Even after its rise in the last week, this Fool plans to steer clear of Nvidia stock. Here he explains…

Read more »

Electric charging station symbol and inscription on a street
Investing Articles

The $1 trillion reason I’ve been buying Uber stock for my ISA

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland explains why he recently snapped up shares of Uber for the first time inside his Stocks and Shares…

Read more »