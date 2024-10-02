The S&P 500 index has risen around 33% over the last year. Is it smart to put money into index funds after this kind of rise or is it a recipe for disaster?

Should I put money into index funds in October while the S&P 500’s near all-time highs?

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

I’m a fan of index funds. Within my retirement portfolio, I have both US and global index tracker products. But is it smart to put more money into these funds while the S&P 500 index is near all-time highs? Let’s discuss.

Averaging in

Experts often recommend drip-feeding money into index funds on a regular basis (eg monthly). And generally speaking, I think this is a smart strategy.

By putting money into the markets at regular intervals investors can average out their entry points over time. Some purchases will be at lower levels while some will be higher.

The downside to buying high

That said, I’m always a little bit apprehensive about putting cash into index funds after the stock market has had a really strong run. Because the starting point can have a significant impact on overall returns in the following years.

Looking at the S&P 500 today, I wouldn’t be surprised if returns were a bit underwhelming in the short/medium term. Not only is the index up around 33% over the last year but valuations are very high. Currently, the average trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio across the S&P 500 is about 24. Meanwhile, the top 10 stocks in the index have an average P/E ratio that’s even higher.

It’s worth noting that last month analysts at JP Morgan said that average calendar-year returns for the S&P 500 could shrink to below 6% in the next decade due to the strong recent performance. The basis for their argument was largely placed on valuations – current stock market valuations are high relative to history.

Looking for value

Now, this doesn’t mean I’m not going to be investing in the near term. It just means I’m going to focus on different investments.

What I tend to do when markets have had a strong run is reduce my index fund contributions and focus more on stocks and areas of the market that offer value. This way I can put money into assets that I believe have more return potential.

I’ve been buying this stock

One stock I’ve been buying for my retirement portfolio recently is Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG). It’s the owner of Google, YouTube, and self-driving car company Waymo.

This stock recently fell from $190 to $150 and I bagged a few more shares for my portfolio at a price of $154. At that share price there was some value on offer, to my mind.

Next year, Wall Street expects Alphabet to generate earnings per share of $8.71. So I bought the stock when it was trading on a forward-looking P/E ratio of just 17.7. That’s below the market average, and it’s an attractive price for this legendary tech stock, in my view.

Of course, there are no guarantees this move will pay off. Investing in individual stocks is riskier than investing in index funds. In this case, one risk to consider is scrutiny from regulators. Another is Google search being disrupted by ChatGPT.

I’ve bought this stock on the dips many times before however. And it’s always paid off as the company has continued to grow. So I’m optimistic that my recent purchases will generate attractive returns in the years ahead.