2 shares I’d love to buy from the FTSE 100 for passive income!

This Fool wants to buy FTSE 100 stocks that provide meaty income. If he had the cash, he'd snap these two up today.

The FTSE 100 is a great place to find shares that provide a juicy second income. It’s full to the brim with high-quality companies that are keen to reward loyal shareholders.

I’ve been perusing the index for stocks I see great value in. And while it can be difficult to whittle it down, I have my eye on a couple in particular. I’d love to buy these two today if I had the cash.

HSBC

First up is HSBC (LSE: HSBA). The stock has had a volatile 2024. After nosediving by 8% back in February following the announcement of its full-year results, which left investors disappointed, its shares have made a strong recovery. With that, HSBC is up 6.7% year to date.

My main attraction to the Footsie bank is its 7.2% yield. That’s the sixth-highest on the index and double its average payout.

While that’s impressive enough, this year the firm will pay shareholders a special one-off dividend after the sale of its Canadian unit. Taking that into account, its yield will sit closer to 10%.

The bank is heavily exposed to Asia and, in my view, that’s a double-edged sword. On the one hand, the flagging Chinese economy and, more specifically, its property market has seen HSBC suffer in recent months. I’m expecting further volatility in the months ahead, so that’s something I plan to keep a close eye on.

On the other hand, I’m excited by the growth opportunities the region can provide for the business in the years ahead. Asia is home to some of the fastest-growing economies in the world.

To go with that, the stock looks like good value. It trades on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 7.4. That’s below the Footsie average of 11.

Legal & General

Like HSBC, Legal & General (LSE: LGEN) has also experienced an up-and-down 2024. Year to date, the stock is down 8%.

But with its share price falling, that means the financial services giant now has a whopping 9% payout, the third-highest on the index. What I also like about Legal & General is that its yield has been steadily rising in recent years. That has been fuelled by management’s eagerness to give back.

Most recently, the firm has set out its five-year cumulative dividend plan, which will end this year. During that time, it would have returned just shy of £6bn to shareholders.

In the short term, I think we may continue to see the stock go through bouts of volatility. Inflation and high interest rates remain an issue. Ongoing economic uncertainty is a big detriment to the firm’s operations. It can lead to customers pulling money from funds.

But in the long run, I think Legal & General is well positioned to excel. For example, with an ageing UK population, demand for the business’ services will naturally rise.

Like HSBC, the stock also looks like good value, trading on a forward P/E of just above nine.