Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 2 shares I’d love to buy from the FTSE 100 for passive income!

2 shares I’d love to buy from the FTSE 100 for passive income!

This Fool wants to buy FTSE 100 stocks that provide meaty income. If he had the cash, he’d snap these two up today.

Posted by
Charlie Keough
Charlie Keough is a freelance investment writer. Prior to joining the Motley Fool UK, he worked for a global asset management company. He has also spent time working at a corporate finance boutique focused on sell-side M&A. He aims to buy blue-chip high yield stocks that he can hold in his portfolio for the decades to come.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The FTSE 100 is a great place to find shares that provide a juicy second income. It’s full to the brim with high-quality companies that are keen to reward loyal shareholders.

I’ve been perusing the index for stocks I see great value in. And while it can be difficult to whittle it down, I have my eye on a couple in particular. I’d love to buy these two today if I had the cash.

HSBC

First up is HSBC (LSE: HSBA). The stock has had a volatile 2024. After nosediving by 8% back in February following the announcement of its full-year results, which left investors disappointed, its shares have made a strong recovery. With that, HSBC is up 6.7% year to date.

My main attraction to the Footsie bank is its 7.2% yield. That’s the sixth-highest on the index and double its average payout.

While that’s impressive enough, this year the firm will pay shareholders a special one-off dividend after the sale of its Canadian unit. Taking that into account, its yield will sit closer to 10%.

The bank is heavily exposed to Asia and, in my view, that’s a double-edged sword. On the one hand, the flagging Chinese economy and, more specifically, its property market has seen HSBC suffer in recent months. I’m expecting further volatility in the months ahead, so that’s something I plan to keep a close eye on.

On the other hand, I’m excited by the growth opportunities the region can provide for the business in the years ahead. Asia is home to some of the fastest-growing economies in the world.

To go with that, the stock looks like good value. It trades on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 7.4. That’s below the Footsie average of 11.

Like HSBC, Legal & General (LSE: LGEN) has also experienced an up-and-down 2024. Year to date, the stock is down 8%.

But with its share price falling, that means the financial services giant now has a whopping 9% payout, the third-highest on the index. What I also like about Legal & General is that its yield has been steadily rising in recent years. That has been fuelled by management’s eagerness to give back.

Most recently, the firm has set out its five-year cumulative dividend plan, which will end this year. During that time, it would have returned just shy of £6bn to shareholders.

In the short term, I think we may continue to see the stock go through bouts of volatility. Inflation and high interest rates remain an issue. Ongoing economic uncertainty is a big detriment to the firm’s operations. It can lead to customers pulling money from funds.

But in the long run, I think Legal & General is well positioned to excel. For example, with an ageing UK population, demand for the business’ services will naturally rise.

Like HSBC, the stock also looks like good value, trading on a forward P/E of just above nine.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Charlie Keough has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended HSBC Holdings. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers
Investing Articles

2 brilliant UK shares I’d buy today

| Charlie Keough

This Fool thinks UK shares look like brilliant value for money right now. He likes these two gems. If he…

Read more »

Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 stock looks like a certified bargain to me!

| Ben McPoland

Our writer highlights three main reasons why he likes this high-quality FTSE 100 stock and why he'd buy it for…

Read more »

Investing Articles

7% yield and a P/E of 10.1! Is the Aviva share price a steal?

| Charlie Keough

This Fool thinks the Aviva share price looks like a bargain. Here he explains why he's a fan of the…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

Which is better for UK investors, the FTSE 100 or the S&P 500?

| Alan Oscroft

Despite being home to mostly international companies, the FTSE 100 has a valuation that's very different from the US stock…

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

Can buying penny shares really make me rich?

| Alan Oscroft

Are penny shares a route to quick riches, or a pit for investors to throw all their money into? Or…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Diageo shares have rebounded in September. Time to buy this FTSE 100 dog?

| Paul Summers

When expectations are on the floor, it doesn't take much to move a stock's price upwards. Our writer thinks this…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Surely the Rolls-Royce share price can’t keep rising?

| Charlie Keough

The Rolls-Royce share price is flying. But what could be next in store for the FTSE 100 giant? This Fool…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s the growth forecast for Nvidia stock investors through to 2026

| Ben McPoland

Should I buy Nvidia stock while it's at $121? Here are my thoughts after taking a look at Wall Street's…

Read more »