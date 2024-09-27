Member Login
This simple stock market ETF could turn £99 a week into £594,698

This simple stock market ETF could turn £99 a week into £594,698

While there are a few different strategies to build wealth through the stock market, this Footsie ETF may be the most straightforward.

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer. He's been managing his own pension and ISA portfolios for a number of years. His approach aims to balance growth and income styles of investing.
Published
| More on:
Hand is turning a dice and changes the direction of an arrow symbolizing that the value of an ETF (Exchange Traded Fund) is going up (or vice versa)

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Building wealth in the stock market doesn’t have to be complicated nowadays. Just buying a low-cost index fund then adding to it every week or month will do the trick.

Due to the power of compounding returns, even modest sums can eventually lead to a jaw-dropping end result.

Keeping things nice and simple

The Vanguard FTSE 100 UCITS ETF (LSE: VUKE) tracks the performance of the UK’s 100 largest companies. The list is rebalanced quarterly to reflect the rise and fall in the market value of companies.

In the latest reshuffle, struggling fashion house Burberry was replaced by insurer Hiscox. It’s a bit like teams getting relegated from and promoted to the Premier League.

Through a mixture of share price gains and dividends, the historical return of the FTSE 100 is just below 8%. There’s no guarantee that will continue in the years ahead. It could be more or less.

However, if this trend continues, then the return of the Vanguard FTSE 100 ETF should mirror this.

There are two versions of the fund for investors: distributive and accumulative. The first is where income is paid out, while the second automatically reinvests the dividends back into the fund.

What’s in it?

Here are the ETF’s top 10 holdings (as on 31 August).

Stock% of fund
AstraZeneca 9.26%
Shell 7.98%
HSBC 5.85%
Unilever 5.63%
BP 3.38%
GSK 3.08%
RELX 3.08%
British American Tobacco 2.64%
Diageo 2.56%
Rio Tinto 2.37%

These are all truly global firms. I personally hold four of them in my own portfolio (AstraZeneca, HSBC, British American Tobacco, and Diageo), and I’ve had my eye on data analytics giant RELX for ages.

One thing to bear in mind here is China. Beijing has just announced its biggest economic stimulus package since Covid. But if that fails to boost growth and the economy worsens, it could drag down FTSE 100 commodity stocks and affect the index’s performance.

Starting from scratch

Let’s assume I can afford to invest £99 a week — equivalent to £429 a month — into this ETF and it delivers the same returns in future. Here’s what would happen after 10, 20, and 30 years.

Number of yearsTotal investedEnd balance
10£51,479£77,089
20£102,959£241,984
30£154,438£594,698
Note: figures exclude any investment platform fees

As we can see, the gains start out slow then accelerate as compounding really starts to take hold. In fact, the power of exponential returns is so great that the total would be nearly £3m after 50 years.

After a century, it’d be over £135m!

However, unless there’s a major advance in the science of longevity, I think 20-30 years is a more realistic time frame for most investors than a century.

Why settle for this?

This is with just £99 a week and average returns of 7.9%. But why just stick with the FTSE 100? The average historical returns of the S&P 500 — the 500 largest American companies — is more like 10.5%.

If I can build a portfolio of stocks, or a combination of different index trackers, that match this performance, this would make a massive difference to my return. So would adding in more money.

Let’s recalculate the numbers using a 10.5% average return and £150 a week invested.

Number of yearsTotal investedEnd balance
10£77,999£133,861
20£155,998£497,172
30£233,998£1,483,226
Note: figures exclude any investment platform fees

In this scenario, the figure after 20 years wouldn’t be too far off the 30-year total in the first example. That’s the difference a couple of percentage points of investing returns can make over time!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Ben McPoland has positions in AstraZeneca Plc, British American Tobacco P.l.c., Diageo Plc, and HSBC Holdings. The Motley Fool UK has recommended AstraZeneca Plc, British American Tobacco P.l.c., Diageo Plc, GSK, HSBC Holdings, RELX, and Unilever. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

