Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Phoenix Group, Legal & General, BP: here’s what FTSE 100 investors have been buying

Phoenix Group, Legal & General, BP: here’s what FTSE 100 investors have been buying

Hargreaves Lansdown users have been plowing money into these three FTSE 100 shares over the past week. What else have they bought?

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is a freelance investment writer for the Fool UK. He also contributes to business and economics publications, having previously worked as a staff writer and editor. James has a PhD in development studies and has contributed to academic work on global supply chains. He also manages his own investment portfolio.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

According to Hargreaves Lansdown, the three most popular stocks on its platform last week were FTSE 100 companies Phoenix Group, Legal & General, and BP.

The two insurers represented 1.65% and 1.53% of all trades last week, while BP represented 1.39%, just tipping Rolls-Royce at 1.25%.

However, instead of providing a run down as to all the stocks investors bought and sold, I thought it would be more useful to take a closer look as to why these two insurers Phoenix Group and Legal & General, topped the list.

Not universally loved

Let’s start by recognising that opinion among analysts is mixed on these stocks.

Last week, Goldman Sachs reiterated its existing ratings for several key players in the UK-listed insurance sector. This included a ‘neutral’ rating for Legal & General, suggesting its current market price likely reflects its fair value and a ‘sell’ rating for Phoenix.

However, the opinion of all analysts covering these stocks is broadly positive. Both companies have ‘outperform’ ratings.

Currently, Phoenix Group is trading around 9.1% below its average share price target — that’s the consensus view of all analysts and not just Goldman. Meanwhile, Legal & General trades around 16% below its share price target.

Making headlines

Last week, Phoenix reported a 15% increase in adjusted operating profits for the first half of 2024, reaching £360m, and decided to retain its SunLife division instead of selling it.

The company also reiterated its medium-term targets, aiming for £1.4bn-£1.5bn in cash generation by 2024 and £900m in adjusted operating profit by 2026. 

At first, the market didn’t appear to be wowed by the earnings report, or perhaps the decision not to sell SunLife. However, investors adopted a net-buying position toward the end of the week with the stock lifting.

Meanwhile, Legal & General announced the sale of its UK house builder CALA Group for £1.35bn to Sixth Street Partners and Patron Capital. Legal & General wants to simplify its portfolio and focus on core businesses.

It will receive £1.16bn in cash proceeds, with £500m paid at closing and the rest over five years.

Retail investors seek opportunity?

Many of you will have already noted that both Phoenix Group and Legal & General stock fell last week. And that contrasts with the idea that these were the most bought shares by Hargreaves Lansdown investors. After all, the stock market is all about supply and demand.

As such, we can assume that institutional investors, including credit unions, banks, other insurance companies and large funds such as a mutual or hedge fund, and venture capital funds, may have sold shares in these companies. And as these institutional investors sold their holdings, retailer investors swooped on the opportunity.

And while some investors might find these insurance companies to be boring, noting mature markets and slow growth expectations, others will be more than happy to snap up these huge dividend payers. Phoenix currently offers a 9.6% yield and Legal & General, 9.2%.

These are index-topping dividends and these insurers have the cash flows to make it possible.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Legal & General Group Plc, Phoenix Group Holdings Plc, and Rolls-Royce Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

What’s going on with the IAG share price? It’s on a roll

| Dr. James Fox

The IAG share price has surged 25% over the past six months, with most of that growth coming in the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I’m thinking of buying these cheap passive income stocks right now

| Alan Oscroft

I'm searching for passive income stocks for my 2024 Stocks and Shares ISA. The big problem? There are too many…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 steps to turn a £20k ISA into a £5,418 yearly second income

| Christopher Ruane

With these three steps, out writer reckons he could earn a second income of over £5,000 annually in future by…

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

Just released: our 3 top income-focused stocks to buy before October [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Our goal here is to highlight some of our past recommendations that we think are of particular interest today, due…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Up 16% in a month, are easyJet shares ready for takeoff?

| Ken Hall

easyJet shares have jumped in a late summer surge, but is the budget airline ready to soar higher?

Read more »

Investing Articles

I reckon this is one of the best dividend shares on the FTSE 100!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Finding the best dividend shares to help build a passive income stream isn’t an easy feat. Our writer breaks down…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

No savings? I’m using the Warren Buffett approach to building wealth

| Christopher Ruane

By learning some simple lessons from the long and successful investment career of billionaire Warren Buffett, this writer aims to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

This value stock is down 44% in a year! Should I buy the dip?

| Sumayya Mansoor

Our writer has noticed this FTSE 250 share could be in the value stock category after a recent drop. What’s…

Read more »