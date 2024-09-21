Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Twice the revenues at half the price: here’s why I’ve been buying this oversold FTSE 100 stock

Twice the revenues at half the price: here’s why I’ve been buying this oversold FTSE 100 stock

After a 20% sell-off, Stephen Wright thinks shares in FTSE 100 pest control firm Rentokil are too cheap for him to ignore – especially compared to its US rival.

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Rentokil Initial (LSE:RTO) issued a disappointing trading update earlier this month. But I think the FTSE 100 stock falling over 20% as a result’s an overreaction. 

As a result, I’ve been buying the stock for my portfolio. Here’s why I think the latest drop’s a buying opportunity as the market’s underestimating the company’s long-term prospects.

What’s the problem?

The biggest issue with Rentokil’s latest update is the performance of its North America business. The company’s expecting organic sales growth of just 1% during the second half of the year.

Sometimes, slow revenue growth can be explained by a difficult trading environment. But not in this case – competitor Rollins (NYSE:ROL) has been growing its top line at 7.7%. 

Rentokil’s made some other unforced errors. Taking on more staff in anticipation of increased seasonal demand’s proved to be a mistake that’s going to weigh on margins for the year.

I’m not saying investors shouldn’t be disappointed by the company’s latest update – they should. But I don’t think things are as bad as the current share price is making out. 

Valuation

In 2023, Rollins generated $3.1bn in revenues, which translated into $496m in free cash. At the moment, the company has a market cap of $24.7bn – almost 50 times free cash flow.

During the same period, Rentokil’s revenues were $6.8bn and free cash flow was $704m. And the UK firm’s market-cap’s currently $12.22bn – around 17 times free cash flow.

In other words, Rentokil generated more than twice as much in sales as Rollins and almost double the free cash, but it trades at half the price. That’s a big difference.

There are some important differences between the two businesses. But I ultimately don’t think these justify such a big difference in valuation.

Balance sheet

The biggest difference between Rentokil and Rollins is in the balance sheet. As a result of acquiring Terminix in 2022, the FTSE 100 firm’s net debt is around 2.8 times its cash earnings

With Rollins, this metric’s below 1. The US firm’s been looking to expand through acquisitions, but it’s focused its attention on smaller targets that have been easier to integrate. 

Other things being equal, that’s a clear reason to prefer Rollins over Rentokil from an investment perspective. But other things aren’t equal – the UK stock’s much cheaper. 

There might be some uncertainty about the benefits of the company’s big acquisition might show up. But the Rentokil share price currently looks like investors shouldn’t expect anything at all.

A buying opportunity

In my view, it’s far too soon to be writing off the Terminix acquisition as a complete failure, but that’s what the market seems to be doing. I think this has created an attractive opportunity.

That’s why I’ve been buying the stock for my own portfolio. Generating twice the sales of its nearest US competitor while trading at half the price, I think the stock looks like a bargain.

Over the long term, I expect the market for pest control to keep growing. And I think it’s highly likely Rentokil will be able to provide a decent return on an investment at today’s prices.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has positions in Rentokil Initial Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Rollins. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

How I’d invest £99 a week to aim for a passive income of £94,095 a year for life

| Ben McPoland

With as little as £99 every seven days, it’s possible to generate a sizeable passive income stream by investing in…

Read more »

Two gay men are walking through a Victorian shopping arcade
Investing Articles

If I invested £10,000 in Greggs shares, how much passive income would I receive?

| Mark David Hartley

Greggs is a well-loved FTSE 250 growth stock that pays dividends. But how much passive income could it deliver on…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s how to build £300 monthly passive income streams by investing £20K now

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane outlines how he would use a £20k lump sum to try and earn hundreds of pounds monthly in…

Read more »

Investing Articles

8 shares that Fools have been buying!

| The Motley Fool Staff

Our Foolish freelancers are putting their money where their mouths are and buying these shares in recent weeks.

Read more »

Investing Articles

I want to add these 2 FTSE gems to my Stocks and Shares ISA

| Charlie Keough

This Fool wants to make the most of the benefits a Stocks and Shares ISA provides. He's keen on these…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s why we could be in for a golden decade for FTSE 100 dividend shares

| Alan Oscroft

We seem to start each year with bumper FTSE 100 dividend forecasts, and then through the year they keep being…

Read more »

Value Shares

Is this one of the best value stocks in the market right now?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This value stock has a low valuation, a rising dividend, and huge share buybacks and Edward Sheldon believes it’s worth…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d invest a £20k Stocks and Shares ISA for a 15% dividend yield

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Can investors generate a £3,000 annual passive income by investing £20,000 in a Stocks and Shares ISA? Yes, if the…

Read more »