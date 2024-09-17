Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 1 wonderful FTSE 100 stock I’d love to buy

1 wonderful FTSE 100 stock I’d love to buy

This Fool explains why this FTSE 100 stock looks like an excellent stock for her and her holdings and details her investment case.

Posted by
Sumayya Mansoor
Sumayya Mansoor has worked in the financial services industry for close to two decades across mortgages, financial advice, and pensions in a multitude of different roles. Away from work, Sumayya enjoys travelling and fine dining.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

FTSE 100 incumbent RELX (LSE: REL) is one stock I’d love to buy when I have some free funds to invest.

Let me explain why!

Data king

I’d agree with those willing to argue that RELX probably isn’t a household name. It doesn’t have the same pull as other popular brands. However, it has the hallmarks of a smashing company that provides a key product to many businesses across the world.

A leader in data and analytics services, it is renowned for the high-quality actionable information it provides to professionals across the world. A prime example of this is its LexisNexis database used by the legal profession. I’ve used this personally in a previous life. For context, it contains 138bn legal and news documents for professionals in the industry to call upon.

RELX shares have had a fantastic 12-month period, up 31%. At this time last year, they were trading for 2,788p, compared to current levels of 3,667p.

Why I like RELX shares

As well as RELX’s wide presence, vast sector coverage, and reputation for high-quality information, which make it an industry leader, there are other aspects I like too.

One of the biggest ones is the way it makes money. Its recurring revenue model, whereby subscribers pay a monthly fee to access the information they need, means revenues can grow and visibility is excellent from an investor perspective.

This same model has meant RELX has a good track record of performance. For example, I can see revenue and profit have grown each year for the past four years. However, I do understand that the past isn’t a guarantee of the future.

Speaking of the future, I’m really excited by RELX’s use of artificial intelligence (AI). It’s worth noting that RELX confirmed it hasn’t recently jumped onto the bandwagon, but has been incorporating AI into its tools for a while. However, now, it has created a specific suite of products built on AI to help boost performance and its offering.

Finally, a dividend yield of 1.65% sweetens the investment case. However, I do understand that dividends are never guaranteed.

Risks to note

Everyone loves a bargain, let’s be honest. RELX shares do not fall into that category, as they trade on a price-to-earnings ratio of close to 30. Perhaps growth is priced in? Could the shares take a hit if earnings fall? I’ll keep an eye on this.

The other risk is that of the AI revolution. Competition from other tech firms in this space could dent RELX. Plus, AI could be a flash in the pan, and real world applications could be years away, so I’ll be watching closely.

When it comes to RELX, I can’t help thinking of one of my investing role models in Warren Buffett. To paraphrase the Sage of Omaha, I’m happy to pay a fair price for a wonderful company.

In my view, the past has been good, and the future could be even more exciting for RELX.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Sumayya Mansoor has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended RELX. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 stock might be an underrated gem for investors to consider buying

| Sumayya Mansoor

Our writer explains how this FTSE 250 stock is looking to turn around its fortunes and why investors should be…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

My favourite AIM growth stock is up 10% after today’s results and 991% over 5 years!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones had been looking forward to today's results from this AIM-listed growth stock for weeks and they haven't disappointed.…

Read more »

Blue NIO sports car in Oslo showroom
Investing Articles

Up 32% in a month, is NIO stock in recovery mode?

| Gordon Best

NIO has long been one of the most speculative stocks out there. But after a 32% rise in a month,…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Where will the National Grid share price be in 5 years?

| Gordon Best

The renewable energy sector is expected to see enormous growth over the coming years. So what does this mean for…

Read more »

Investing Articles

As short interest increases by 35%, is the ITV share price in trouble?

| Gordon Best

Recent market events shows that short interest in a company matters, so as this grows substantially for ITV, is the…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Here’s the last investment I’d sell from my Stocks and Shares ISA

| Stephen Wright

There are various reasons to sell an investment. But Stephen Wright has one investment in his Stocks and Shares ISA…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing For Beginners

Warren Buffett’s doing something curious. Here’s what I think’s going on

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith flags up something he's noticed in recent financial updates from Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway and explains his…

Read more »

Google office headquarters
US Stock

Down 18%, this mega-cap S&P 500 stock could be the bargain of the year

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This S&P 500 technology stock has taken a huge hit over the last two months and Edward Sheldon believes it’s…

Read more »