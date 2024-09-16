Member Login
One of the UK’s best growth shares just had some exciting news

When it comes to growth shares, this one shouldn’t be ignored. Not only does it have a great track record but it also has an exciting future.

Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Gamma Communications (LSE: GAMA) is arguably one of the UK’s best growth shares. Since its Initial Public Offering (IPO) a little under a decade ago, the AIM-listed digital communications company’s share price has risen about 825% (turning £2k into about £18.5k).

Earlier this month, Gamma posted its results for the six-month period ended 30 June. And there was some exciting news in the report that could potentially send the stock higher.

Strong H1 results

Gamma’s H1 results were good. For the period, revenue was up a healthy 10% year on year to £282.5m (with recurring revenue of 89%). Meanwhile, adjusted earnings per share came in at 42.5p, up 13%.

On the back of these results, the company increased its H1 dividend by an impressive 14%. That kind of increase suggests management’s confident about the future.

Exciting news

What jumped out at me in the results however, was that Gamma said that it’s “beginning to consider” a move to the London Stock Exchange’s Main Market. It added that it would provide a further update in January 2025 following engagement with the group’s largest shareholders.

This is big news, in my view. Because if the company was to move to the Main Market, it could open up a whole new shareholder base. All of a sudden, a ton of UK portfolio managers would be able to buy the stock for their funds. This could push the share price up significantly.

I definitely think professional portfolio managers would be interested in investing in the company. As I noted earlier, this company has a great track record when it comes to generating wealth for investors.

And currently, the valuation looks attractive. At present, the forward-looking P/E ratio is just 18.8 which is quite low relative to the growth the company is generating (Deutsche Bank has a price target that’s 30% higher than the current share price).

A future FTSE 250 stock?

It’s worth noting that the company – which currently has a market-cap of £1.6bn – would probably join the mid-cap FTSE 250 if it did come to the Main Market. This would lead to buying from index funds that are tracking the index.

So overall, I see this statement as a big development.

Long-term potential

Now, obviously, there’s no guarantee Gamma shares will actually move the Main Market. The group may discuss the move with its shareholders and decide that it’s better off staying on the AIM (where regulatory demands are lower).

And that’s not the only risk here. Another’s weak economic conditions. This backdrop could lead to lower growth and share price volatility.

All things considered however, I think this stock – which I hold – has a lot of investment appeal. I see it as a good play on the digital transformation theme and I think investors should consider buying it today.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Gamma Communications Plc and London Stock Exchange Group. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Gamma Communications Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

