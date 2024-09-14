Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Dividend Shares » 2 top dividend stocks to consider buying for a retirement portfolio

2 top dividend stocks to consider buying for a retirement portfolio

These two dividend stocks could potentially offer those in or approaching retirement a nice mix of income and portfolio stability.

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Buying dividend stocks for a retirement portfolio has its challenges. On one hand, you want a decent level of income. On the other, you want a relatively low level of risk (many high-yield dividend stocks are quite risky).

The good news is that there are plenty of choices on the London Stock Exchange that are lower on the risk spectrum but also offer attractive dividend yields. Here are two to consider buying today.

A sleep-well-at-night stock

First up, we have National Grid (LSE: NG.), the electricity and gas company that operates in the UK and the US.

Utilities stocks are generally seen as ‘defensive’ investments. That’s because demand for electricity and gas tends to be pretty stable throughout the economic cycle. So they can be a good fit for retirement portfolios. With this kind of stock, investors don’t need to worry about revenues suddenly falling off a cliff.

As for the income potential here, the consensus dividend forecast for the year ending 31 March 2025 is 46.8p per share. At today’s share price, that translates to a yield of about 4.5%. That’s higher than most savings accounts are offering at present. Today, interest rates on savings accounts are declining due to the fact interest rates are heading lower.

It’s worth noting that National Grid plans to spend a lot of money on new renewable energy infrastructure in the years ahead. This buildout could negatively impact its profits and dividends. So as always, there’s no guarantee the stock will be a good long-term investment.

I think the stock’s worth a look at its current price and valuation however. At present, the forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio here is 14.6. That’s not a bargain, but I think it’s a reasonable valuation.

The dividend here is rising fast

The other stock I want to highlight is Coca Cola HBC (LSE: CCH), the major bottling partner to soft drinks powerhouse Coca Cola.

I’m a big fan of this stock. If I didn’t already own shares in big brother Coca Cola, I’d snap it up for my own portfolio.

One thing I like about this business is that it benefits from Coke’s brand power. Coke remains one of the world’s most well known brands today and I can’t see demand for it dwindling any time soon.

Another thing I like is that dividends are rising fast. Over the last five years, the group has lifted its annual payout from 57 euro cents per share to 93 euro cents per year (growth of 63%). If the company was to continue increasing its payout, investors could be looking at a cash cow in the future. Already, the yield’s healthy at around 3%.

Of course, it’s possible that Coke could lose its appeal in the future. After all, consumer tastes and preferences are continually evolving. But with the stock trading on a very reasonable P/E ratio of 15, I like the risk/reward here. I reckon this dividend stock will do well in the long run.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Coca-Cola and London Stock Exchange Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Dividend Shares

Investing Articles

Is it finally time for me to buy this FTSE 100 dividend star?

| Alan Oscroft

I think most of my favourite FTSE 100 income stocks still look like they're very good value today. This one's…

Read more »

Investing Articles

If I’d put £5,000 into Lloyds shares at the start of 2024, here’s what I’d have now

| Roland Head

Lloyds shares have delivered a strong return this year. Roland Head explains why he's optimistic about the potential for further…

Read more »

Mature friends at a dinner party
Investing Articles

How I’d aim for a passive income of £79,530 a year from UK stocks… and never work again!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

By investing regularly in UK shares, I think I can generate enough passive income to stop work and enjoy a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d create a second income worth over £20k annually

| Sumayya Mansoor

A second income is a very real prospect, according to our writer. She explains how dividend investing could be the…

Read more »

A young Asian woman holding up her index finger
Investing Articles

If I could pick just one passive income stock from the FTSE ever, this would be it

| Harvey Jones

When it comes to investing in FTSE 100 shares for passive income, Harvey Jones thinks that one stock in particular…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The Legal & General share price is down 18% and gives me a world-class 9% yield!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones hoped for more from the Legal & General share price, but at least he's getting loads of dividends.…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d aim for lifelong passive income by investing £200 a month

| Charlie Carman

Building a passive income portfolio takes time, but dividend investors could aim to set themselves up for life with just…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s the dividend forecast for BT shares through to 2027

| Roland Head

Can BT shares be trusted to deliver a reliable income between now and 2027? Roland Head has analysed broker forecasts…

Read more »