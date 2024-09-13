Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s how I’d aim for lifelong passive income by investing £200 a month

Here’s how I’d aim for lifelong passive income by investing £200 a month

Building a passive income portfolio takes time, but dividend investors could aim to set themselves up for life with just £2,400 a year.

Posted by
Charlie Carman
Charlie formerly worked at the Bank of England and is a qualified lawyer with expertise in intellectual property and technology disputes. He currently writes on a freelance basis, specialising in financial markets and investing.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Passive income has a powerful appeal. Who wouldn’t want to earn extra cash for minimal effort? I certainly would!

Well, it’s possible to target a passive income stream from dividend stocks that could potentially last a lifetime. I reckon this can be done by investing just £200 a month.

Here’s how.

Buying my future freedom

Finding £200 to invest each month isn’t easy, but it’s worth it.

I automate my investing. By moving money into a Stocks and Shares ISA at the beginning of the month, I’m not tempted to spend it.

Thanks to the power of compound returns, spare cash I put in the stock market today could be worth much more as time passes by.

Securing passive income for life

So, how much passive income could I earn by following this plan?

A lot depends on my portfolio’s compound annual growth rate (CAGR). For context, the FTSE 100 index has historically returned around 6%-8% annually over long periods.

There’s no guarantee that the UK stock market will continue to deliver these returns in the future. That risk should be borne in mind. Nonetheless, it’s a good benchmark to use for forecasting purposes.

Of course, it’s possible to secure higher gains. A well-chosen mix of stocks could beat the market.

To illustrate these variables, let’s forecast three potential eventualities that could arise from investing £200 per month over a 30-year time horizon.

I’m assuming I could secure an average 5% dividend yield across my shares, which should be achievable with some smart picks. That said, dividends are never guaranteed and companies can cut or suspend payouts during tough times.

Crunching the numbers

If I underperformed the FTSE 100, the numbers could look like this.

CAGRFinal portfolio sizeAnnual passive income
5%£163,772£8,189

If my portfolio matched the index’s historic average, the figures are as follows.

CAGRFinal portfolio sizeAnnual passive income
7%£235,302£11,765

Finally, this is what might happen if I outperformed the Footsie.

CAGRFinal portfolio sizeAnnual passive income
9%£343,086£17,154

Even marginal improvements in my portfolio’s CAGR could produce dramatically different passive income streams when the time comes to spend my dividend payments.

A dividend stock to consider

To aim for the maximum amount of passive income, I’ll need to invest in high-quality dividend stocks. One that’s worth considering is mining giant Rio Tinto (LSE:RIO).

The company’s policy is to pay a dividend ranging between 40% and 60% of its earnings. Granted, the commodities industry is highly cyclical. Investors should expect fluctuations in their passive income payouts.

But, the group’s dominance in the global iron ore market due to its Western Australian operations can’t be overstated. The steelmaking metal accounted for 73% of the company’s first-half underlying operating profit.

Rio Tinto’s also the largest investor in the Simandou project in Guinea — one of the world’s largest untapped reserves of high-grade iron ore. This should cement Rio Tinto’s market-leading position for years to come.

Weak demand from China is an ongoing risk amid a construction slump in the world’s second-largest economy. It’s worth monitoring developments on this front.

Nevertheless, at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 8.4, I think Rio Tinto’s valuation looks attractive today.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Charlie Carman has positions in Rio Tinto plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

Forget Nvidia, I’m backing this rallying US growth stock to lead the next bull market!

| Mark David Hartley

This lesser-known US tech outfit is rapidly working its way up the S&P 500. But can the growth stock deliver…

Read more »

A young Asian woman holding up her index finger
Investing Articles

If I could pick just one passive income stock from the FTSE ever, this would be it

| Harvey Jones

When it comes to investing in FTSE 100 shares for passive income, Harvey Jones thinks that one stock in particular…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Could today be the start of a new beginning for the Greatland Gold (GGP) share price?

| James Beard

The Greatland Gold (GGP) share price is up after the company raised more money. Our writer considers whether the stock…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The Saga share price is down 85% in 5 years, but is a recovery on the horizon?

| Gordon Best

The last few years have been pretty tough for those watching the Saga share price, but is a recovery possible?…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The Legal & General share price is down 18% and gives me a world-class 9% yield!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones hoped for more from the Legal & General share price, but at least he's getting loads of dividends.…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Up nearly 120%! What’s next for the Rolls-Royce share price?

| Charlie Keough

After it has more than doubled in a year, what could the future hold for the Rolls-Royce share price? This…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I think these 2 Footsie giants could be smart additions to my ISA

| Charlie Keough

With plans of using his ISA more this year, this Fool's picked out two stocks he's keen on. Here, he…

Read more »

Investing Articles

With a P/E ratio of 3.4, is the cheapest stock on the FTSE 100 index a bit of a bargain?

| James Beard

After applying a popular valuation technique to all the stocks on the FTSE 100 index, our writer’s found the cheapest.…

Read more »