Is now the time to open a Stocks and Shares ISA?

Stephen Wright outlines three reasons to consider opening a Stocks and Shares ISA right now, even with the FTSE 100 and the S&P 500 close to record highs.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Both the FTSE 100 and the S&P 500 are close to their all-time highs. So it’s easy to see why investors might think now isn’t the time to be starting a Stocks and Shares ISA.

I’m sceptical of this, though. And there are three reasons why getting started with an investment portfolio right now could be a very good idea.

Waiting is risky

The first reason is that waiting for share prices to fall is risky. The fact stocks have been going up doesn’t mean they’re about to come down.

In fact, I think there’s good reason to believe they won’t. Interest rates are falling in the UK and this looks set to boost share prices for a while yet.

The FTSE 100 is up 6.5% so far this year. If it does the same again over the next 12 months or so, it will take a 12% decline to get prices back to where they were in January.

I think it would take something major to move the index by that much and I wouldn’t be willing to bet on it happening. So waiting for a better opportunity looks risky to me.

Market highs don’t rule out good results

Another reason is that investing when the stock market is expensive isn’t always a bad idea. The FTSE 100 peaked in January 2020 before falling 33% in two months during Covid-19.

It would be an extremely unfortunate bit of timing to be investing just before that kind of crash. But things have gone ok for investors who bought shares just before the pandemic.

For one thing, the index is 7% higher since then. On top of this, a 4% dividend means someone who invested £1,000 in the FTSE 100 in January 2020 would have £1,250 today.

In other words, investing can still generate good returns even when the stock market is at its highs. The key is being able to stay invested for the long term and wait for returns.

A market of stocks

Lastly, even when the stock market as a whole is expensive, there can still be individual shares that are cheap. A good example is B&M European Value Retail (LSE:BME).

A recovering economy in the UK could cause consumers to look to more premium alternatives. That’s a risk with the company’s focus on a discount retail strategy.

Despite this, the stock looks attractive compared to the FTSE 100. The index trades at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 15 and has an average return on equity (ROE) of 11%.

B&M European Value Retail return on equity 2014-24



By contrast, B&M shares trade at a lower P/E multiple and achieve a higher ROE. And this isn’t just a one-off – the business has consistently achieved returns on equity in excess of 11%.

Getting started with a Stocks and Shares ISA

The major indexes might be higher than they were at the start of the year, but I don’t think that makes this a bad time to begin investing. And a Stocks and Shares ISA is how I’d get started.

Whether it’s through an index or by looking for specific opportunities, not having to pay tax on capital gains or dividends can be valuable over time. That’s why I invest through an ISA.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.